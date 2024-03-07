House Of The Dragon Your Crash Course On The Tangled Timeline

If you thought the tangled web of Westerosi politics in ‘Game of Thrones’ was as complex as a Dothraki wedding without subtitles, then brace yourself. ‘House of the Dragon’ is here to make that look like child’s play. So, let’s dive into this crash course on the Targaryen timeline because, let’s face it, you’ll need it.
House of the Dragon Overview
Set a casual 200 years before the ‘Game of Thrones’ we all know and love (or love to hate), ‘House of the Dragon’ is here to tell us all about the Targaryens – because apparently, dragons and incestuous marriages weren’t enough the first time around. The show focuses on the beginning of the end for these platinum-haired dragon riders, leading up to a civil war that makes family dinners at your in-laws seem downright cozy. And if you’re keeping score, yes, this is the same Targaryen dynasty that gave us good ol’ Dany and her penchant for liberating cities and burning things down.
The Targaryen Family Tree
Now, onto the family tree that requires its own Maester just to explain. The Targaryens love keeping it in the family so much that you’d think they were trying to save on wedding invites. From Aegon I who loved his sisters a little too much, to King Viserys I whose marital choices sparked a succession crisis faster than you can say ‘Dracarys’. And let’s not forget about good ol’ Rhaenyra who had kids with her uncle Daemon – because why not keep adding branches to that already overburdened family tree?
Key Historical Events
When it comes to key historical events, ‘House of the Dragon’ takes us on a journey through some of Westeros’s greatest hits. We’ve got Aegon I coming over from Valyria and deciding that Westeros looked like a nice place to conquer. Fast forward a few generations and we’re dealing with Rhaenyra, or as I like to call her, ‘the Queen Who Never Was’, thanks to her dear old dad Viserys I who thought naming his daughter as heir would go over smoothly in a male-dominated society. Spoiler alert: it didn’t.
Timeline Jumps and Flashbacks
Just when you think you’ve got a handle on things, ‘House of the Dragon’ hits you with timeline jumps and flashbacks quicker than a Lannister pays his debts. One minute you’re watching little Aegon play with his toy knights, and before you know it, he’s sitting on the Iron Throne with an expression that screams ‘I didn’t sign up for this’. And don’t even get me started on how characters age – or don’t age – over these jumps. It’s like some kind of Westerosi fountain of youth or just really inconsistent casting decisions.
Major Conflicts and Battles
Let’s talk about drama. And by drama, I mean those major conflicts and battles that make our beloved characters do everything from backstabbing (sometimes literally) to dragon-on-dragon warfare. The Dance of the Dragons? More like an episode of reality TV where everyone is trying to vote each other off the island. This civil war is what happens when you mix ambition with dragonfire, and let me tell you, it’s not pretty.
Character Ages and Development
The characters in ‘House of the Dragon’ have this peculiar habit of aging like fine wine – sometimes they age gracefully over seasons, and other times they’re recast faster than you can say ‘Who’s that now?’. Take Rhaenyra for instance; one moment she’s a young maiden vying for power, and in what feels like an eye blink, she’s suddenly sporting wrinkles and an air of ‘I’ve seen things’. It’s enough to make your head spin if you’re trying to keep track of who’s who without a scorecard.
The Significance of Prophecies
A Targaryen without a prophecy is like a Stark without honor – it just doesn’t happen. These cryptic predictions are tossed around like confetti at a wedding in ‘House of the Dragon’, influencing everything from who gets hitched to who gets ditched (off their dragon). The show reminds us that prophecies are both a guiding force and an excellent way to create confusion faster than Melisandre can say ‘The night is dark and full of terrors’.
Understanding the Succession
Last but not least, let’s chat about succession – because nothing says family fun like fighting over who gets dad’s fancy chair made out of melted swords. In ‘House of the Dragon’, succession is more complicated than explaining why everyone thought Jon Snow knew anything (spoiler: he didn’t). With everyone from Princess Rhaenyra to her half-brother Aegon laying claim to the throne, it’s less about birthright and more about who has the biggest…dragon.
