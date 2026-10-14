65 Creepy Photos And Stories That People Still Don’t Have A Good Explanation For

Pandas, we all love a good creepy story, especially when there’s no easy explanation for what happened. From strange figures caught in photos to unsettling encounters that people still can’t make sense of, the internet is full of stories that make you wonder whether there’s more going on than meets the eye. And whether you’re someone who believes in the paranormal or prefers to look for a logical explanation, it’s hard not to get a little spooked by some of these accounts.
We came across some particularly eerie ones on r/ParanormalEncounters, where people share their strangest experiences with the unexplained. Some might have a perfectly reasonable explanation, while others are much harder to brush off. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and see what you make of these creepy encounters!
#1 My Mom Passed In October, Every Sunday Near Her Time Of Death I Take Pictures. I Think I Finally Saw Her
Every picture was taken minutes apart, the only other person home at the time was my dad. I had only noticed the weird lighting or orbs in the picture, after sending these to my sister she had pointed out the sliding door saying it looks exactly like my mom.
In the last screenshot, it’s a zoomed in picture of the first screenshot. I can make out the bun my mom always put her hair in, her shoulder tattoo, and even the dress my mom got cremated in. At first we thought someone had gotten on our back porch, but after checking for footprints (our backyard is mostly dirt) and any signs of someone somehow getting in our backyard, there is no signs of anything. we have a fenced off back yard, and the way our side gate opens it would leave a imprint in the dirt and there was nothing there.
I know the lights or orbs can be explained due to weird camera bugs or glitches, or reflection off the light on the counter, but to me the angle the light is, and the angle the pictures were taken i don’t think that makes sense (please someone correct me on this if I’m wrong).
is there any chance at all these could be summed up to my phone messing with photos, or some sort of explanation? i really want to believe that it was my mom showing signs that she was still checking up on us.
Image source: ProxDev
#2 GF Was Taking Selfies One Night By Herself And Saw This On One Of Her Pics
Image source: Farrell_Catt
#3 Took A Picture Of My Daughters On The Swing Outside Today And Noticed Something In The Window Of My Bedroom
Image source: a_real_vampire
As kids, many of us loved the thrill of scary movies and books. Ghosts hiding in closets, witches riding broomsticks, and monsters lurking under the bed were all part of the fun, until bedtime rolled around. Suddenly, pulling the blanket over your head seemed like a pretty solid safety plan! Some of us even had little rituals to keep the imaginary monsters away. As it turns out, though, the idea of protecting ourselves from evil isn’t just a childhood thing. Across the world, people have their own traditions for keeping bad luck, evil spirits, and negative energy at bay.
#4 Blackpool Beach Unknown Figure
My friend has recently shown me this picture from 2016 of him and his brother at the front of Blackpool beach at 7am. Photo taken by mother, when they looked at the photo seen the figure inbetween legs and looked around and nobody was there. Does anybody have any thoughts?
Image source: TinyProfessor9680
#5 What Is That Above My Cat?
Image source: al373
#6 Any Idea What This Is I Saw In My Hallway (Quick Illustration To Demonstrate) And My Son Has Seen Something Similar
We moved into our house four years ago, and on the second night we lived here I woke up and saw this down the hallway (this is the exact view from my bed) I was half asleep. I was too terrified to leave the door open after that. We now sleep with the hallway light on because my son had a nightmare soon after this that a t rex with yellow eyes dragged him down the hallway from his bed. His bedroom is at the other end of the hallway.
More context is at the time I saw this, my oldest son was only one year old, in a cot and couldn’t open his door. I also checked him on the camera immediately and he was asleep. This figure was twice his height. I was pregnant with my second son. Our house was built in 1995 and I have some history on the previous occupants if that would help. I used to get a tight chest when I had to walk down the hall at night but not since we’ve kept the light on.
Image source: jane_doe_john
In India, where ancient rituals and spiritual beliefs are woven into everyday life, some of these traditions are especially fascinating. From hanging lemons and chillies outside doorways to drawing auspicious symbols on walls, people have passed down all kinds of practices meant to ward off evil and invite good fortune. For many families, these customs are more than just superstition; they’re a connection to their roots, shaped by generations of belief and tradition. And even today, many of them remain very much a part of everyday life.
#7 My Brother Took This About 15 Years Ago. Still Don’t Know Who/What Was Behind Me…
Image source: FamSquad4
#8 Strangest Encounter On A Night Walk – Mantis Holding Its Own Head
Hey everyone, Something really unusual happened to me tonight while walking my dog. I saw what looked like a motionless praying mantis standing upright. When I got closer, I realized it was holding its own severed head in its foreleg.
The sight stopped me in my tracks. It didn’t feel just like biology or coincidence — more like a surreal or symbolic message. I’ve since checked and apparently this is extremely rare in nature, but the timing and the way it appeared felt almost otherworldly.
Has anyone else here ever experienced something like this — an animal encounter that felt charged with meaning, or that crossed the line between natural and paranormal?
Image source: Due-Environment1016
#9 Does Anyone Have A Logical Explanation For This?
My cleaning lady was cleaning my neighbors house and sent me this photo. She originally took it because she was going to reorganize that space back to its original placement after she cleaned it.
Do you guys see what I see? I was thinking it could be the home owner but she said noone was home. Also the homeowner does not look like that. Not sure where the reflection could come from either?
Only thing I can think of is, its just a very bad reflection of the homeowner, but that would only make sense if the homeowner was right behind my cleaning lady, but noone was home….
Image source: stefig1994
To understand more about these practices, Bored Panda spoke with Pandit Murli Anand. He’s been a priest for over 30 years, performing rituals, chanting mantras, and offering spiritual guidance. “My father was a priest, and his father before him,” he shared. “It’s in our blood, you could say.” His temple in Uttar Pradesh still gets visits from people asking for help when they feel things are going wrong.
“People come when jobs are delayed, marriages stall, or sickness lingers,” Murli explained. “They believe it might be a curse or negative energy.” That’s when he and others like him step in with age-old rituals. “We have special chants, prayers, and objects we use depending on the problem.” From turmeric to incense, and even red threads tied around wrists, these elements all hold significance. And each region has its own special way of doing things.
#10 The Spot In The Daylight And The House Directly To The Right Of The Location
Image source: Mygoddamreddit
#11 Share By One Of My Followers This Photo Is 15 Years Old
“Explore the mystery of a bygone era with this captivating photo, shared by one of our followers, a professional photographer. Captured 15 years ago, on an old mirror bought in a flea market, his sister is immortalized from behind, sitting on a chair, posing for the camera Her face is partially visible in the mirror reflection, as she turns her head in an opposite direction, adding an intriguing dimension to the image Despite the photographer’s efforts to detect. any fault, this visual enigma remains unsolvable. A big thank you to our follower and his sister for allowing us to share this fascinating photograph. An experience on the border of the paranormal which will not fail to captivate you.
Image source: Crazy-Paranormal
#12 Ghost Or Lens Flare?
Good day! I am wondering everyone’s opinions on these photos. My father took them on a family camping trip over 10 years ago with his digital camera. He told me he didn’t feel any sort of presence at the time and no one else in my family did either. It wasn’t until he was going through the photos afterwards that he found this. My dad is pretty sure it’s a lens flare, but it does look very uncanny. I have shown these pictures to multiple people and they all think it’s a ghost. It was captured in multiple pictures from different angles, so that adds to the mystery for me. I’d love to hear everyone’s thoughts!
Image source: BorderlineBrain
“In North India, hanging lemon and chillies is very common,” he continued. “It’s placed at doorways, shops, even cars, to protect from nazar, the evil eye.” The idea is simple: the sourness of the lemon and the heat of the chillies scare off negative energies. “It’s like a warning sign, don’t mess with us,” he laughed. And whether or not it works, people swear by it. It’s tradition, after all.
#13 Unknown Woman In Background Enhanced Photo Update
So here is the original photo again, with two enhancements my very talented beautiful girlfriend made for me just now
For those late to the party, my grandmother took this picture of my aunt and my cousin in 2015. Months later my uncle is looking through the pictures and asks to Gramma, “mom? Who was all here that day?” My grandmother remembered the day vividly, and there was no other people in the house at the time. The picture was taken on Whidbey island WA, which was a burial ground for local tribes for centuries before.
Image source: ImproperForum
#14 I Took This Photo On A Ps Vita In 2017, I’ve Been Wondering What’s Beside Me Ever Since
Image source: EriclovesElla
#15 House Haunted
A co-worker said she moved to a new house a couple months back, after a few weeks she started to feel tired and having problems to sleep. Another co-worker made the recommendation to buy cameras for her bedroom and living room, so maybe she could find any reason why she couldn’t sleep well during the night. Then a few days after, she showed us these pictures during the break time… she is the only person living in the house.
Image source: sndster08
“We also break coconuts before new ventures or rituals,” Murli said. The coconut symbolizes the ego, and breaking it is an offering of surrender. “It clears the way for positivity and success,” he added. It’s less about fear and more about cleansing and inviting good luck. These customs aren’t just spiritual, they’re deeply emotional and personal for many.
Some villages even have unusual traditions. “They write ‘Evil come tomorrow’ on their front gates,” Murli shared. It’s basically tricking bad spirits to delay their visit. “And when tomorrow comes, they just write it again,” he chuckled. It might sound silly to outsiders, but for the people who do it, it’s serious business. “These tricks may seem small, but they give people a sense of control.”
#16 Can Someone Provide The Context ?
Image source: ItzImNotReal
#17 The Person Behind My Aunt
I’ve posted this before, people kept saying I took my own photo from someone else. People on these ghost pages will lie about anything to give themselves likes on a dumb comment. Im posting this again without the story bc there’s no point. If you truly want the story ask me. My aunt is in the front and behind is this Indian lookin ghost. I honestly don’t care if you don’t believe me. Couldn’t care less.
Image source: Steph4L
#18 Sign From My Mother
I was at the mall in 2024 and listening to a song that reminds me of my mother who passed in 2016. The song was Welcome Home Sanitarium by Metallica. My mother struggled with mental health issues so its relatable for me when I listen
Anyway as a child she used to call me “Poppet”
One of my only memories as a child that isn’t fuzzy or lost for me so the fact I randomly saw and looked down at that exact time really makes me believe
I’ve looked into spiritual signs alot, attended psychic groups and I believe this is a sign from my mother
Maybe not proof from someone else’s perspective but it’s quite literally the best sign I could’ve hoped for
Image source: External_Bread5366
Murli believes these rituals help people feel safe. “Even if it’s psychological, it brings them peace,” he said. And in a world that often feels chaotic, that peace matters. “Sometimes it’s not about the spirit outside, it’s about calming the one inside you.” That’s a perspective that even the most skeptical minds might appreciate. After all, belief has power.
#19 Man Goes Viral By Drawing What He Saw After Dying For A Few Seconds
A man named Yusuff Shakur was declared clinically passed for several minutes after suffering cardiac arrest, and upon regaining consciousness, he created a detailed drawing of what he claims to have seen during the experience. The sketch depicts Earth at the base with human figures connected by silver threads that spiral upward through levels labeled “In Transit” and “Intermediate State,” where souls react with expressions like “Boo No” and “Stop it,” culminating in a large, supreme soul, or “Over Soul,” at the top, with a central message that everything is connected.
Image source: SignalMycologist94
#20 My Husband Took This Picture At A Crash Scene. There Was No Woman At The Scene. The Man In The Wreck Was Okay
Image source: EitherWillingness979
#21 Clearest Photo I Ever Took Of A Ghost. (6m+ On TikTok)
Image source: aaaandrreew6
#22 Night Shift At Target
After taking this picture my manager and I were walking and out and we heard an noise we’ve never heard before I thought it was an alarm but sounded more like a phone. The self checkout light turned on randomly as well. We left right after as we all kind of got shook up but this whole experience has me kind of scared considering there was nothing in real life where the shadow is in the photo.
Image source: TheZombBehindYou
While many of these practices have deep historical roots, they continue to adapt to modern life. “We now get calls and WhatsApps asking for spiritual guidance,” Murli said. “Times are changing, but some things remain the same.” It’s a reminder that even as the world moves forward, many people still find comfort in traditions passed down through generations. The rituals themselves may evolve, taking on new forms to fit today’s lifestyles, but the beliefs behind them continue to hold meaning. Whether it’s seeking spiritual guidance, lighting a lamp at home, or following a small ritual for peace of mind, these customs offer a connection to the past while remaining a part of everyday life. After all, sometimes, a little tradition can go a long way in helping people feel grounded and protected.
#23 What Is This?
Image source: karcsiking0
#24 My Cat Visited Me
I read the rules and still don’t know if this post is allowed (because technically there’s no ghost in the picture, so tell me where to post this!) but my childhood cat passed away in march 2023, and that same summer, I had this butterfly land on my hand and it stayed for at least 15-20 minutes with me. This has NEVER happened to me before and when it landed on me, I just knew in my guts that it was my cat. In march 2024, I called a clairvoyant (I truly believe in him because he predicted my sister’s birth, a family friend’s cancer, and the fact that my parents and siblings would move in another country among other less important things) and he basically confirmed what I was thinking. What really trips me out is that the butterfly’s colors (brown) are like my cat’s fur, and the shiny purple is basically my favorite color. What do you guys think?
Image source: cerisenest
#25 Wife Keeps Seeing This?!
A small, boy sized, blacker than black, spindley shadow creature.
She first said she saw it run behind 4 trees in the forest. Thought it looked like a small boy, but she said the limbs would just be all over the place! It moved fast, and could see in her peripherals.
She saw it outside our window on the street.
She dreamt of it last night. In her dream it was blocking her way down the stairs. It said in her mind “your husband is wrong, I am real”.
Anyone heard of something like this before??? It’s freaking me out, and don’t know where to start….
She says she’s not scared of it. But it doesn’t seem nice.
Image source: [deleted]
#26 Photo Of My Cousin And Her Son Taken After Her Brothers Funeral. They All Believe This Was His Ghost
Image source: superstarmnw
And coming back to today’s post, we have a feeling some of these encounters might have left people saying a little prayer themselves! Pandas, have you ever experienced something that felt paranormal or left you wondering what you’d just witnessed? How did you react, and did you have any rituals to help you feel a little safer afterward? Tell us about your experiences in the comments!
#27 My New Job
So, for context, I work as a contractor for my local school system, cleaning the school classrooms. The picture tagged is one of the 4 I clean nightly, and all 4 look exactly alike. It’s a new job, so I haven’t had much happen in the sense of paranormal. My dad (who is my coworker and kinda sorta boss) and coworker (we’ll call him Devin) have though. My dad has heard a voice say “come here” when he was the only one in the hall, Devin heard “clicking” noises. A couple of years ago, a close family friend (who my family considers family) worked there too. There’s a parking lot where the busses park to drop kids on and off. She was walking down the sidewalk and seen a man out in the parking lot, in a dark area. It’s not dark enough to where anything can’t be seen due to the lights surrounding said lot. She said she called out to him, and he started to walk away, towards the fence, where lights were. She said he became more and more transparent the further he walked, until he wasn’t there any more. I have a heavy sense of unease, and as if I’m being watched, even if I know I’m alone in the hallway. I drag my work out as long as I can in each hallway, so that way I’m not in one spot for too long by myself. It’s very creepy at night. During the day I’m fine, but the night time is really unsettling.
Image source: elevenbravo55
#28 Has Anyone Else Seen The Hat Man?
For months during the wors depression of my life in middle school i would see a figure that strongly resembled the hat man. He made me feel a sense dread whenever I felt like I saw him and I felt l was beinv watched intently by him. He would always reside in my closet during the night. I don’t see him anymore but has anyone else had any experiences like this or have any more information on what may have cause him to appear?
Image source: Different-Secret-927
#29 Strange Figure In Swamp Wetland Bushes Next To The Fatal Car Crash
Image source: Outrageous-River5987
#30 My Aunt’s China Cabinet
So, for a bit of context, my brother’s girlfriend, her daughter, and him all lived with my aunt for a time and during the pandemic i also occupied the same room. As far as paranormal goes, i never had any kind of odd experience here, and not really anything to speak of throughout my life. Im not really a skeptic for this topic as the afterlife has always intrigued me but my mother, sister, and brother’s girlfriend have all sworn up and down theyve had experiences across their life, and felt things in this place and my parent’s old house.
I believe them, as ive never seen an apparition but ive had VERY strange sensations, heard whispers in the dark, and sometimes my dreams are about people i dont know in life threatening situations.
As for the room this picture was taken in, the cabinet is to the left of the main stairwell leading to the main floor, and the china cabinet is across from the slider. It does have curtains which remain closed usually, but sometimes people come in through the back (not often)
To the left of the cabinet is a mounted tv which has a few of the LED backlights out so we dont use it, and then there’s a sectional couch and my cousin’s room is the door.
So the story is my brother’s girl and her daughter wanted to take a quick photo before they went out, and for whatever reason were looking closely at the china cabinet when they saw this reflection in the glass.
I’ve never seen this person in my life or anywhere else, and we have an extremely tight knit family of about 15 people at max that even come to this place, so…. please tell me im not crazy and someone didn’t randomly bring their tv here to watch a horror movie directly across from the cabinet, or show me a character from a show or movie who mimics this pose
Image source: [deleted]
#31 Wierd Figure Captured In The Middle Of The Woods
This is a camera set up in the woods, set up to take photos when it senses movement, main purpose is take photos of deer and other wildlife. There are no people that could be in the woods at that time and it had to be moving to set the camera off. What is this?
Image source: Dystopia321
#32 Video From My Grandmothers House. I Forgot About This Until Snapchat Reminded Me
Image source: Buddy-Prize
#33 Une Internaute A Partagé Deux Images Capturées Par Un Babyphone Dans La Chambre D’un Bébé 👶📸
Image source: Crazy-Paranormal
#34 Firearm Advice
Before I even begin – I believe the thing in the picture is a person. The last thing I want to do is put another person in harms way. I’m well aware of firearm safety and I will retreat before opening fire on anything. That being said:
In the very near future a group of my friends and I are going to visit an abandoned/defunct prison in the middle of nowhere. The owner of the land and building have given us permission. The prison is set to be demolished in February and this will be the last opportunity for us to explore it.
The image I added was provided by the owner. He warned us that this thing (I believe it’s just a hermit or possibly someone living in the woods) is out there. The owner thinks whatever’s out there is not a person. The good news is he doesn’t think anyone is IN the prison though because it’s locked up and inaccessible. We inquired as to if he would allow us to bring firearms. He said yes.
So, what would you recommend? I own an Aug and thought that would probably be sufficient. I also have an AR9 (9mm) as well as a regular Glock. Whatever I bring will be fitted with a light and I will also have a headlamp.
Image source: Ok-Incident2132
#35 Buddy Just Sent Me This
Supposedly this thing was hanging around his camp for over an hour. They were hog hunting and only had green lights. According to my friend, they could smell it before they saw it.
Image source: BroManDude33
#36 From My Apartment Window, I Noticed Three Individuals Standing Completely Motionless For Hours On End, For No Apparent Reason . Night Fell And They Still Hadn’t Moved—what Is Going On Here?
From my apartment window, I noticed three individuals standing completely motionless for hours on end, for no apparent reason . Night fell and they still hadn’t moved—what is going on here?
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Girl Drying Hair With Towel?
Hopefully post accepted under rules 1/2. Sorry to be that guy but the other post seems to create a lot of noise, I strongly believe the explanation is as above.
As other pointed out, It’s just a woman drying her body and hair in a corner, which explain fscing a corner, messy hair and the fact that is not a jacket, but a creased towel.
The same type of towel behind the door, convemiently cropped in the original ( BTW same poster, different username).
Also it does explains the whole “inaccessible to man, messy hair etc…”
The OOP also just used a different account, which explain why we have more of the same picture (so unlikely not AI expanded) as the original was cropped, I guess to hide the same towel leading to explanation. Also OP admits having interest in paranormal outside this sub, so it tracks trying to get attention. Still leave OOP alone, is not stolen.
I got creeped out at first too, but then scrolling through comments it’s pretty obvious IMO.
Not sure if anyone is fsmiliar with those settings and can confirm/Deny.
Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.
Image source: AlinktothePiston
#38 A Boys Spirit
In 1984, a 16-year-old boy tragically lost his life in a car accident. When the detective later reviewed photos taken at the scene, something chilling stood out—what appeared to be the boy’s spirit, his face frozen in a silent scream, lingering at the very spot where he passed. your thoughts on this
Image source: sunshinemellox
#39 This Photo Was Taken In 2013, I’m Still Dumbfounded By It
For context, my twin sister took her own life at 15 years old in 2012. I took this photo shortly after I got my first smart phone. Naturally, I played around with my camera settings and took some flash photos of my dog with the sepia setting on. I didn’t notice the background imagery until weeks later. The face in the image looks a lot like my sister but she looks like she’s crying. And the triangle design along with the orbs are so fascinating to me. It has disturbed me for years. What are your thoughts?
Image source: Outrageous_Flight_77
#40 What Is This In The Corner Of My Room?
hi everyone, I’m in Tbilisi, Georgia for the weekend for a work trip. The building has been in my family for a few decades, but only recently has it been turned into an Airbnb. i basically get a free pass since I’m family. Last night I felt a presence around me. The room was really cold and my body felt heavy. My heart rate was unusually high. I just felt something staring at me. I immediately got out of bed and went to turn the lights on. I literally froze when I saw this thing in the corner, just next to where I was sleeping only seconds beforehand. After taking this photo and immediately left the house. I haven’t been back since and staying at a hotel for the night. Has anyone had an experience with an entity like this? I have no idea where to began thinking about what this could be. Is it safe to return to the Airbnb and get my things at least?
Image source: Electrical_Ebb_3150
#41 Caught While My Mom Was On Vacation
My mom moved into this old home a couple of years back and soon after found out the previous owner was an old woman who had the exact same name as her- a very unique name- and was also a teacher, like my mom.
When my mom would babysit dogs they would often stop in this part of the house and bark randomly. On the other side of the wall is a kitchen, and she would sometimes find things rearranged in just that area.
But it wasn’t until she got a cat a couple of months ago that the spirit really started to become a stronger presence, whether it didn’t agree with animals permanently in the house or it really liked cats in its past life.
My mom went on vacation and set up a camera in this area, one of the vantage points of the house, and even though the cat sitter would stop by every so often this was obviously not him. We also confirmed that he wasn’t around the house at this time.
It was exciting to see the apparition for the first time, it sort of felt like being acquainted.
Image source: ChristunaSandwich
#42 Brother Got A Photo Of A Ghost
Trigger warning *** this photo is the scariest thing I’ve ever seen.
My brother was in college in Boston, home alone, and felt a presence from his roommates bedroom. He turned around to look and saw a shadow of a person. He quickly snapped this photo and then looked and it was gone.
Image source: Lower_Boysenberry_50
#43 Hmm
Image source: rivald02_
#44 There Was Something In My Woods Last Night
So last night at about 2 am while letting my dogs out I noticed some lights in the woods around the outside of my fence. It’s maybe 80-100 feet from my window. After investigating further I noticed it looked like glowing red eyes. Maybe 10-12 feet high. I kept an eye on em for maybe an hour. The lights stayed pretty still seemed to maybe tilt a lil kinda like turning of a head but nothing more. Pictures were taken from inside hence the curtain, I wasn’t about to go outside and check it out haha.
Image source: nobrains420
#45 Has Anyone Seen Anything Like This Before?
My friend sent me this last night, we work night shift from home she went for a smoke break at 4am and saw this on her neighbours roof, opinions?
Image source: anon
#46 Little Girl
Hotel Dieu hospital Windsor Little girl; numerous appearances in hallways, utility rooms around the old OR, numerous auditory examples of a little girl talking & laughing In a hospital over 100 years old; pic taken by a nurse in a treatment room roughly 7 years ago.
Image source: Foreign_Let6082
#47 My Sister’s Sixteenth Birthday Party At Our House In 2010
There is a weird face looking through the door, but everyone that was at the party was inside at this time, and the TV was turned off.
Image source: mesozoicbird
#48 Ghost In Frat House
Some of our guys ran into a few guys who happened to be members of the fraternity that lived in our house before us. They asked us if we had any experiences in the attic/3rd story and we said no, other than some of the guys claiming they got an off putting vibe up there or heard footsteps. Then they shared this picture with us- they claimed it was taken during a party (~2013) and there was no one behind the guys in the picture and no one noticed anything until the morning after. Not sure what to think, I’m not a huge believer in ghosts- maybe the picture is photoshopped? Maybe they were messing with us? If they were trying to prank us they were pretty good actors
As for the house I’ve heard stories it was used as a TB home at the turn of the century but we’ve only been able to find public records dating back to 1921. I know it was at least a frat house in the 1960s because I’ve met guys who lived in the house back then.
I don’t have much more info but I’d be curious to see what people think, I could do some digging if this gains traction.
Image source: [deleted]
#49 My Mom And I Were Dragged By A Demonic Entity
It’s been almost two months now that this experience has happened. I had serious doubts of even posting this but now that I’ve let some time pass and feeling more courage, I will now recount an event that happened to me that will forever leave me scared for the rest of my life….so here I go.
My family and I flew to Boston to visit my sister and planned to be there for four days. The first day(8/6) was great as we went to Cape Cod and celebrated my mom’s birthday at a restaurant that evening. The second day(8/7) we decided to head to Salem for each of us to have a psychic reading. At the store where the psychic performed our readings, she had encouraged my mom to buy a black obelisk crystal to ward off bad energy and spirits as my mom was dealing with a few bad-vibe people in her life. She ended up buying it. After our stop in Salem, we drove to the Crane Estate in Ipswich. We spent about two hours there briefly walking around the inside then spending most of our time there strolling around the back of the estate and at the beach close by. We had initially wanted to book a hotel in the mountains somewhere up north to spend a day earlier that morning but we had procrastinated until we left the Crane Estate. I went on Hotels.com to find a nice but affordable hotel to stay at somewhere in New Hampshire. After looking at a couple hotels, I had found one with a nice mountain backdrop in North Conway, so I booked it. After two hours of driving through the beautiful mountain landscapes of New Hampshire, we had arrived at the hotel. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary or creepy at the slightest. Thus far, we’ve had such a beautiful and pleasant time exploring much of New England and really being grateful for the few days we had before we had to head back home. The vibes couldn’t have been any better. However that night, would forever change us.
3:15 am on 8/8/2025
I woke up suddenly in the middle of the night to see my mom standing up at the edge of the bed and scream bloodcurdling screams as if she was being attacked. She was slowly walking towards the front door a couple feet away and I got out of the bed quickly and hugged her. But as I was hugging her, she was being pulled/dragged by an invisible force I can only deem as demonic. As I was holding her she was still screaming and we were both being dragged towards the front door. Absolute sheer and terror engulfed my soul. The pull was so strong that my toes were curled up and were bruised by the sheer force of this “thing”. What was at most 10 seconds, felt like an eternity in hell. Fortunately, my sister turned on the lights and it ended. I immediately collapsed on the ground, my heart pumping out of my chest and feeling like I was about to faint. I just started crying collapsed on the ground screaming “It was going to take you, It was going to take you!”. My mom woke up from this but she didn’t recall any of this happening and was in fact so frightened that I had a terrible dream or something had gotten in me. She had no idea what had happened. She was being taken away by this force and out the door I’m convinced, if it weren’t without my intervention. After a couple of minutes when all of us were in just in a complete state of shock, my sister recounted her point of view. My sister, who was sleeping on the other bed, said when she had heard my mom and I screaming, she had initially thought that a rat was on the bed but a rat wouldn’t illicit such a terrifying scream. Next train of thought was that someone had broken in and we were fighting him off. But she then saw my mom and I standing curled up with no one else in sight and then realized that something terrifyingly ominous had happened. She had no words, nor did I, nor did any of us in the room.
This is the most traumatic and terrifying experience I’ve ever had in my life. I still suffer the consequences of that horrible ordeal. While I sleep better than I did last month, a lay in bed at night believing in the back of my mind that it could very well happen again. While I’ve never been religious, this has certainly has created an upheaval in my preconceived beliefs system. I now fully believe that the spiritual world exists. I never believed in it because I never experienced it in my life….that night I experienced it, I saw it, I felt it. It exists.
To this day, I still can’t fully comprehend what happened that night. One side of my brain wants to believe that it was just a bad dream and to just forget about it. The other side says it did in fact happen and it was REAL, and that brings chills to my spine. Whether I want to believe it or not, this DID happen and I will forever carry that emotional scare of that day for the rest of my life until I die.
Image source: Honest_Back_8905
#50 I Woke Up At 3am And Saw Something That Absolutely Terrified Me. I Made A Sketch Of What I Saw
Image source: throwawaypiscesstuff
#51 Las Brujas Existen ? 😰
Image source: Sad_Connection6393
#52 Weird
Story: My friend sent me this photo one time with no context, i asked him about it and this is what he explained:
”I was at my grandmas retirement house, i was exploring the building until i saw a strange figure in the kitchen hallway standing there, i got scared so i turned my head then i looked back to see if it was like an old person standing there with their head down. It was still there, i snapped a photo and then i looked away just trying to process what was going on, when i looked back. It was gone
Ill remind u that when he took this photo, we were kids and had no Photoshop experience whatsoever. Its not Photoshop
Image source: Lego_man_balls
#53 My Girlfriend Took This Photo On A Road Trip
This photo was taken in a flat and VERY empty long stretch of highway in the middle of nowhere Oregon. It was taken with a Canon Camera. We were both looking at where she was taking pictures. There was nothing at all, and when she went to review the images after a BURST session, this popped up in the middle of the images.
It appears to be a woman with a dress?
When I say there was nothing there, I mean it. We both are caught way off guard.
Image source: TheSmelliestOfAll
#54 A Girlfriend Sent Me This Picture Years Ago
Image source: EdBread5
#55 Annabelle
Image source: AdamNull
#56 What Is In The Window?
Image source: WillzManc92
#57 Right Side.my Mom Has Been Dead For About 3years At This Point
Image source: Various_Meaning_557
#58 Can Somebody Explain This Photo?
This is an old family photo we (my family and i) have just come across, taken in the 50’s or 60’s. There is a translucent face and upper body behind the two people to the left. We do not know who or what it could be. It was taken on film, which is known to have some issues but that wouldn’t explain how you can see the wall and border behind the face if it was originally covering it, if that makes sense.
Image source: aviationnnn
#59 Help I Can’t Prove This Is Real
Okay I was on my camera taking photos noticed this one in particular had two glowing eyes I don’t know how to prove it I don’t know how to debunk it but please tell me if I’m crazy or not
Image source: [deleted]
#60 Hidden Face Found
I took this picture because I thought someone was staring at me. Later that day, my neighbor told me the family that lives there had been out of town for a week. I didn’t believe him until I noticed their mail piling up and a package still sitting on the porch. When I zoomed in on the photo that night, I realized the face wasn’t looking out the window—it was looking directly at me. I haven’t walked past that house since.
Image source: United_Owl1964
#61 Ghostly (Soldier?) Figure
This was taken at Castle Rock State Park, CA, last year in the spring. It was hazy and and a perfect moment to take a picture.
Afterwards, my wife and I were looking through the pictures and she pointed out something at the end of the path… we zoomed in and it gave us mad goosebumps and closed the computer because we were too scared to look at any other pictures.
Image source: Conflicted_Gemini
#62 Captured Something In My Old Apartment, Never Figured Out What It Is
Image source: HecateNocturne
#63 Interesting Myrtles Plantation Images
*THIS IS A REPOST BECAUSE MY IMAGES WEREN’T SHOWING UP ON THE ORIGINAL ONE* I took a night tour at Myrtle’s Plantation a couple years ago and when looking back at the pictures I spotted some interesting shadow like figures behind me. It’s possible someone could have just been behind me, but I remember being in the room with the chandeliers by myself for a while when the rest of the group was somewhere else so idk
Image source: Hot-Highlight3854
#64 Ghoul/Creepy Figure Caught At Birthday Party
Image source: BuggerWugger
#65 Dad Saw This At Night
This was taken sometime mid 2025?
So originally my dad told me he saw something paranormal / jinn /ghost esque while walking our dog at night, i didnt believe him bc i thought maybe his meds are making him act up.
He had like genuine scaredness in his voice, and he showed me this picture. It’s been super scary to me ever since.
It looks to me like a little girl sitting on the spinny thing (this is a playground)
Any explanations??
Image source: spicyhotpotgood
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