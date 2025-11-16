The “Make Me Suffer” Community Posts Unsettling Pics No One Wants To See, Yet They Can’t Stop Looking (30 New Pics)

by

Whether it’s fear, disgust, or shock, some things captivate our attention despite eliciting negative emotions. Take something disgusting, for instance. Food covered in mold, human guts spilling out in a horror movie, whatever you find to be your personal hell. One would assume it’s natural to try to avoid or at least look away from it, don’t you think?

Well, not necessarily. There’s a scientific explanation of why we are often engrossed in something gross. Moreover, we might even find looking at it somewhat enjoyable. That is likely one of the reasons the subreddit ‘Make Me Suffer’ was created.

With a description reading “If it hurts to look at, post it”, it’s home to pictures of some of the most horrendous things, from unfortunate medical conditions to way too many spiders. Scroll down if you want to test how enjoyable viewing such images actually is. Some can get pretty disgusting, though. Don’t say we haven’t warned you.

#1 Unclogged My Sisters Shower Drain

Image source: Unclogged my sisters shower drain..

#2 Black Pin Mold That Spawned From A Bowl Of Cat Food That Has Been Soaked In Water For A Few Weeks

Image source: GoldenChinchilla

#3 Husband Is Severely Allergic To Dogs. This Is What Happened When He Bought A Used Gaming Console From Folks That Lied About Their “Pet Free” Home

Image source: mossy_vee

#4 My Grandma Has Had This Brush For So Long

Image source: AlexxBoo_1

#5 What Is This Crazy Swarm Of Inch Long Bugs On Gas Pumps In South Carolina?

Image source: rastroboy

#6 I Would Simply Pass Away

Image source: FunnyWallaby8553

#7 My Sister Has A Tooth Growing From The Roof Of Her Mouth

Image source: olograve

#8 Radiologist Said There Was No Broken Bone.. I’m Skeptical

Image source: Eluzfx

#9 So Uh… We’ve Been Having A Lot Of Random Ants In Our House For Years, And Today We Discovered Where They Were Coming From While Painting

Image source: SwagHawk42

#10 Partner Drops Used Contacts Behind The Bed Head

Image source: Theloneriddler

#11 Ankle 4 Days After A Sprain

Image source: sleepy_che

#12 Had A Hangnail

Image source: Past-Contribution-83

#13 194-Pound Unpolished Amethyst Crystal Office Chair

Image source: CHURROxCHASER

#14 Post-Op Orif Scar. Looks Like An American Football!

Image source: JKDClay

#15 When They Move Out But Don’t Clean Their Fridge

Image source: ilysaj

#16 Hand-Foot-And-Mouth Disease Is No Joke!

Image source: shelbylinn

#17 Found These Guys Crawling All Over My Kitchen Floor This Morning, After Some Heavy Rain Last Night

Image source: maccdunc

#18 Getting Hit Head On While Riding A Dirt Bike

Image source: PimpedByAngels

#19 1 Piece Of Mussel And Then This!

Image source: geekprincesz

#20 Shower Mold

Image source: Low_Log9439

#21 Looks Like My Christmas Gift Came Early!

Hair and makeup. The worst part, it had been there for about an hour and I couldn’t get to it because it was too far in my eyelid, and I had to wait for it to move up on it own so I could pull it out. Super uncomfortable lol

Image source: PuzzleheadedHabit913

#22 A Wart On My Thumb That Has Resisted All Treatments For Years

It’s been frozen and mostly fallen off, keeps coming back. Dermatologist has been injecting amino acids into my thumb/nailbed the last few times. Literally one of the worst pains of my life, plus it peels after exposing raw flesh.

Image source: Date_Snape

#23 Saw These Creatures At The Base Of My Toilet. Wiped Them Away With Bleach Only For Them To Reappear In Force A Couple Days Later. What The Heck?

Image source: Hugh_Munguses

#24 X-Ray From When I Broke My Arm As A Kid

Image source: Virtual_Fondant_3187

#25 The Hairbrush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower

Image source: maddogcas2383

#26 Hair Of The Dog? Friends House, Straight Out Of The Dishwasher And The Hair Appears To Be Burned Onto The Glass Somehow

Image source: Canyouplzstop

#27 A Thing

Image source: Expired-wilk

#28 Very Strange Beard Placement

Image source: Di0EatsT0es

#29 My Athletes Foot That Has “Progressed”

Image source: cks315

#30 Broke My Finger Looking For Food

Image source: fwetton

