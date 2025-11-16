The “Make Me Suffer” Community Posts Unsettling Pics No One Wants To See, Yet They Can’t Stop Looking (30 New Pics)

Whether it’s fear, disgust, or shock, some things captivate our attention despite eliciting negative emotions. Take something disgusting, for instance. Food covered in mold, human guts spilling out in a horror movie, whatever you find to be your personal hell. One would assume it’s natural to try to avoid or at least look away from it, don’t you think?
Well, not necessarily. There’s a scientific explanation of why we are often engrossed in something gross. Moreover, we might even find looking at it somewhat enjoyable. That is likely one of the reasons the subreddit ‘Make Me Suffer’ was created.
With a description reading “If it hurts to look at, post it”, it’s home to pictures of some of the most horrendous things, from unfortunate medical conditions to way too many spiders. Scroll down if you want to test how enjoyable viewing such images actually is. Some can get pretty disgusting, though. Don’t say we haven’t warned you.
#1 Unclogged My Sisters Shower Drain
#2 Black Pin Mold That Spawned From A Bowl Of Cat Food That Has Been Soaked In Water For A Few Weeks
#3 Husband Is Severely Allergic To Dogs. This Is What Happened When He Bought A Used Gaming Console From Folks That Lied About Their “Pet Free” Home
#4 My Grandma Has Had This Brush For So Long
#5 What Is This Crazy Swarm Of Inch Long Bugs On Gas Pumps In South Carolina?
#6 I Would Simply Pass Away
#7 My Sister Has A Tooth Growing From The Roof Of Her Mouth
#8 Radiologist Said There Was No Broken Bone.. I’m Skeptical
#9 So Uh… We’ve Been Having A Lot Of Random Ants In Our House For Years, And Today We Discovered Where They Were Coming From While Painting
#10 Partner Drops Used Contacts Behind The Bed Head
#11 Ankle 4 Days After A Sprain
#12 Had A Hangnail
#13 194-Pound Unpolished Amethyst Crystal Office Chair
#14 Post-Op Orif Scar. Looks Like An American Football!
#15 When They Move Out But Don’t Clean Their Fridge
#16 Hand-Foot-And-Mouth Disease Is No Joke!
#17 Found These Guys Crawling All Over My Kitchen Floor This Morning, After Some Heavy Rain Last Night
#18 Getting Hit Head On While Riding A Dirt Bike
#19 1 Piece Of Mussel And Then This!
#20 Shower Mold
#21 Looks Like My Christmas Gift Came Early!
Hair and makeup. The worst part, it had been there for about an hour and I couldn’t get to it because it was too far in my eyelid, and I had to wait for it to move up on it own so I could pull it out. Super uncomfortable lol
#22 A Wart On My Thumb That Has Resisted All Treatments For Years
It’s been frozen and mostly fallen off, keeps coming back. Dermatologist has been injecting amino acids into my thumb/nailbed the last few times. Literally one of the worst pains of my life, plus it peels after exposing raw flesh.
#23 Saw These Creatures At The Base Of My Toilet. Wiped Them Away With Bleach Only For Them To Reappear In Force A Couple Days Later. What The Heck?
#24 X-Ray From When I Broke My Arm As A Kid
#25 The Hairbrush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower
#26 Hair Of The Dog? Friends House, Straight Out Of The Dishwasher And The Hair Appears To Be Burned Onto The Glass Somehow
#27 A Thing
#28 Very Strange Beard Placement
#29 My Athletes Foot That Has “Progressed”
#30 Broke My Finger Looking For Food
