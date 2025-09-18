Hey Pandas, What’s A Word Or Phrase That Immediately Makes You Lose Respect For Someone?

Let’s stir the pot a little. What’s a word or phrase that instantly makes you lose respect for someone? Drop your answers—I have a feeling this is gonna be a spicy list.
#1
“Everything happens for a reason.”
Please tell me the reason why my mother died like a dog from dementia, Genius. I’ll wait.
#2
For me, it’s when someone says “I’m just being honest” right after saying something unnecessarily cruel. Honesty is great, but when it’s used as a shield for rudeness, it feels more like an excuse than a virtue.
#3
Influencer or content creator. Either of those words means that more than likely you don’t know what you’re talking about regarding what you’re trying to get your followers to buy. So, I have no respect for you.
#4
“Not all men” and “misandry!” when women talk about negative experiences with men.
#5
” I am her father. You need to respect me.”
Lost respect immediately.
You earn respect, you don’t ask for it.
#6
“No offence but..” I just hate it when someone does that, they mean offence. I just lose my respect for them
(Which I probably didn’t have in the first place)
#7
‘Be better’. It’s a passive-aggressive way of saying ‘align your views with mine because my thinking on this topic makes me a better person than you’ and marks the person as arrogant and condescending.
#8
When every sentence ends with the words “you know”. No I don’t know. You didn’t really explain the point you were trying to make.
Using slang or making up words that are already in the dictionary. I don’t want to look up stuff to understand the conversation.
Every other word is “bro” or something like it. I might be showing my age, but at least I’m educated enough to communicate with people.
#9
Whatever
#10
“We only want what’s best for you.”
You think I don’t know what’s best for me?
#11
“God won’t give you more than you can handle.” AND “Aren’t you over that by now?”
#12
Im not but …
If you start a sentence saying that then you most definitely are bigoted. Doesn’t matter if its r race gender sexual orientation as soon as those words are uttered I lose respect
#13
“HEY PANDAS,”
#14
I know a person that puts a dollar amount on everything.
Not “Can you hand me my sunglasses?”
But “Can you hand me my $1200 sunglasses?”
Every time…every chance she gets.
I wish I saw her fewer than every couple of years.
#15
Asking what words or phrases make you ‘immediately’ lose respect for someone. If a single word or phrase holds that power over you, then you’re part of the problem and not the solution. If you let words control your emotions, then anyone can control you.
#16
“I don’t mean to be rude, but…” means they’re about to be rude.
#17
When a man refers to his lovely spouse as, “the wife.”
#18
I’m not racist but…………
#19
Viva la libertad, carajo! (Milei’s words after every speech.)
#20
Not a word or a phrase, but a conversational style: Arguing with everything the other person says. Insisting that they justify everything they say, or back up every assertion they make. Saying, “But what about [unlikely possibility],” AKA sealioning.
#21
“Its just a (cat/dog/iguana…)” when someone loses a pet.
#22
“In my opinion…”
If their idea has any worth, they’ll explain where they got it from and what it is based on. Personal belief is not enough.
We’ve all got opinions, we’ve all got tummy-buttons, I’m not interested in yours and I don’t like showing off mine.
