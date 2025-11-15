50 Times People Spotted Something ‘Mildly Interesting’ And Documented It For The Internet To See

If you think that the word ‘mild’ is drab, boring, and pretty ‘meh,’ then you couldn’t be more wrong. As the incredibly popular ‘Mildly Interesting’ community on Reddit will show you, mild is actually wild!

The subreddit, which boasts a whopping 18.6 million members and keeps growing as though being watered and cared for by the best digital gardeners on Reddit, is a magical place dedicated to (yup! You guessed it!) mildly interesting stuff.

Ranging from posts that will make you go ‘hey, that’s pretty neat’ to ‘wow, I can’t believe this exists, the world is amazing and life rocks so much, I’ve already forgotten about 2020,’ the subreddit has a bit of everything for everything. (And it has the follower count to prove it). Check out some of their best newest posts below, upvote your fave pics, and once you’re done enjoying this list, check out Bored Panda’s most recent mildly interesting posts right here and here.

Moderator RedSquaree told Bored Panda that even though it’s been 9 years since the subreddit was founded, it hasn’t changed much over that time. “We’ve been working hard to keep it that way,” they said. Read on for our full interview with them.

#1 Beach Has Baskets For People To Help Clean Up

Image source: reddit.com

#2 These Kittens With Perfect Moustache Patterns

Image source: reddit.com

#3 I Stacked 65 Jenga Blocks On One Block

Image source: reddit.com

#4 I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering Over The Parking

Image source: reddit.com

#5 This Dental Office Trims Their Shrubs To Look Like Molars

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Used My Fingers To Make A ‘Drawing’ On Velvet

Image source: reddit.com

#7 The Tag From My New Frying Pan Can Be Planted To Grow Thyme

Image source: reddit.com

#8 My Great Grandmothers Sketches Of Her Teachers. 1924

Image source: reddit.com

#9 The Dew Forming On This Trampoline Is Squared Out By The Fabric

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Crosswalk Projected On A Dirty Winter Road

Image source: reddit.com

#11 The Exterior Of The Old Library Inside The New Library

Image source: reddit.com

#12 I Made A Very Round Snowman

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Bathroom At My Dentist Has A Picture Of The Bathroom At My Dentist Hanging On The Wall

Image source: reddit.com

#14 The Blossoms On My LEGO Bonsai Are Small Frogs

Image source: reddit.com

#15 This Cute Wizard Made Out Of Soap Is My Son’s First Try At Whittling

Image source: reddit.com

#16 This Winter Scene That Appeared On Our Car

Image source: reddit.com

#17 My 3D Printed Julius Caesar Pencil Holder

Image source: reddit.com

#18 My Sister Gave Me Hot Cocoa With A Tiny Gingerbread House Hanging On The Cup

Image source: reddit.com

#19 The Cat Makes This Statue Look Like Elvis

Image source: reddit.com

#20 My Husband’s Fully Reflective Iridescent Rain Set

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Books-A-Million Puts A Slip Of Paper Under The Stickers On Their Books To Prevent Sticker Residue Being Left On The Covers

Image source: reddit.com

#22 My House Turned 101 Today (Originally A 1920’s Corner Grocery)

Image source: reddit.com

#23 The Spot Where A Cat Waited Out The Snowfall

Image source: reddit.com

#24 This Art Nouveau Building Known As The “Het Bootje” (“Little Boat”) In Antwerp, Belgium

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Someone Made A Giant Iguana Out Of Snow

Image source: reddit.com

#26 This Maintenance Guy’s Shirt Doubles As A Sign

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Games At The Thrift Shop Were Arranged According To Color

Image source: reddit.com

#28 I Made A Pueblo Out Of Clay For My Roborovski Hamster

Image source: reddit.com

#29 I Found A Cake Vending Machine

Image source: reddit.com

#30 There Was A Small Hole In The Side Of A Trailer I Was Loading Today, Resulting In An Image Of The Street Outside Being Projected Upside Down On The Opposite Wall

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Real Estate Agents In New Orleans Specify Listings As “Haunted” Or “Not Haunted”

Image source: reddit.com

#32 American Breakfast Cereals Imported And Sold In Asia Have Their Unsubstantiated Health Claims Blanked Out

Image source: reddit.com

#33 My Dog Hates Getting Rain/Wind In His Eyes, So My Dad Got Him Goggles For Christmas For When They Go Hiking

Image source: reddit.com

#34 My Friend And Her Sister Have Exchanged The Same Birthday Card For 32 Years

Image source: reddit.com

#35 My Periodic Table Shower Curtain Has The Element Of Surprise On It

Image source: reddit.com

#36 This Sight Seeing Binocular Is For The Color Blind

Image source: reddit.com

#37 My University Sent Me A Wallet-Sized Diploma

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Troll Guarding Bridge Near My Town

Image source: reddit.com

#39 A Wall Was Removed In A Victorian House We Are Working At Which Revealed An Old Cast Iron Fireplace

Image source: reddit.com

#40 A Piece Of My Swiss Army Knife’s Handle Chipped Off, So I Carved A Dragon’s Head In The Plastic To Hide It

Image source: reddit.com

#41 My Aunt Spilled The Wine And The Glass Broke Exactly In Half

Image source: reddit.com

#42 This Bumper Sticker I Passed Walking In My Neighborhood

Image source: reddit.com

#43 I Was Given An Embroidered Face Mask From The Japanese Embassy

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Left An Eye Print In My Glasses After I Accidentally Punched Myself

Image source: reddit.com

#45 My New Turtleneck Has An Incorporated Face Mask

Image source: reddit.com

#46 The Largest Size For Hellmann’s Mayo Is Called “American Size” In My Country

Image source: reddit.com

#47 This Massive Remote That My Grandma Uses

Image source: reddit.com

#48 A Mask Gumball Machine At The Dollar Store

Image source: reddit.com

#49 My Raw Egg Has The Number 5 On Its Yolk

Image source: reddit.com

#50 My Shirt Appears To Be Two Vastly Different Colors In Different Lighting

Image source: reddit.com

