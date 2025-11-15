50 Times People Spotted Something ‘Mildly Interesting’ And Documented It For The Internet To See

If you think that the word ‘mild’ is drab, boring, and pretty ‘meh,’ then you couldn’t be more wrong. As the incredibly popular ‘Mildly Interesting’ community on Reddit will show you, mild is actually wild!
The subreddit, which boasts a whopping 18.6 million members and keeps growing as though being watered and cared for by the best digital gardeners on Reddit, is a magical place dedicated to (yup! You guessed it!) mildly interesting stuff.
Ranging from posts that will make you go ‘hey, that’s pretty neat’ to ‘wow, I can’t believe this exists, the world is amazing and life rocks so much, I’ve already forgotten about 2020,’ the subreddit has a bit of everything for everything. (And it has the follower count to prove it). Check out some of their best newest posts below, upvote your fave pics, and once you’re done enjoying this list, check out Bored Panda’s most recent mildly interesting posts right here and here.
Moderator RedSquaree told Bored Panda that even though it’s been 9 years since the subreddit was founded, it hasn’t changed much over that time. “We’ve been working hard to keep it that way,” they said. Read on for our full interview with them.
#1 Beach Has Baskets For People To Help Clean Up
Image source: reddit.com
#2 These Kittens With Perfect Moustache Patterns
Image source: reddit.com
#3 I Stacked 65 Jenga Blocks On One Block
Image source: reddit.com
#4 I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering Over The Parking
Image source: reddit.com
#5 This Dental Office Trims Their Shrubs To Look Like Molars
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Used My Fingers To Make A ‘Drawing’ On Velvet
Image source: reddit.com
#7 The Tag From My New Frying Pan Can Be Planted To Grow Thyme
Image source: reddit.com
#8 My Great Grandmothers Sketches Of Her Teachers. 1924
Image source: reddit.com
#9 The Dew Forming On This Trampoline Is Squared Out By The Fabric
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Crosswalk Projected On A Dirty Winter Road
Image source: reddit.com
#11 The Exterior Of The Old Library Inside The New Library
Image source: reddit.com
#12 I Made A Very Round Snowman
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Bathroom At My Dentist Has A Picture Of The Bathroom At My Dentist Hanging On The Wall
Image source: reddit.com
#14 The Blossoms On My LEGO Bonsai Are Small Frogs
Image source: reddit.com
#15 This Cute Wizard Made Out Of Soap Is My Son’s First Try At Whittling
Image source: reddit.com
#16 This Winter Scene That Appeared On Our Car
Image source: reddit.com
#17 My 3D Printed Julius Caesar Pencil Holder
Image source: reddit.com
#18 My Sister Gave Me Hot Cocoa With A Tiny Gingerbread House Hanging On The Cup
Image source: reddit.com
#19 The Cat Makes This Statue Look Like Elvis
Image source: reddit.com
#20 My Husband’s Fully Reflective Iridescent Rain Set
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Books-A-Million Puts A Slip Of Paper Under The Stickers On Their Books To Prevent Sticker Residue Being Left On The Covers
Image source: reddit.com
#22 My House Turned 101 Today (Originally A 1920’s Corner Grocery)
Image source: reddit.com
#23 The Spot Where A Cat Waited Out The Snowfall
Image source: reddit.com
#24 This Art Nouveau Building Known As The “Het Bootje” (“Little Boat”) In Antwerp, Belgium
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Someone Made A Giant Iguana Out Of Snow
Image source: reddit.com
#26 This Maintenance Guy’s Shirt Doubles As A Sign
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Games At The Thrift Shop Were Arranged According To Color
Image source: reddit.com
#28 I Made A Pueblo Out Of Clay For My Roborovski Hamster
Image source: reddit.com
#29 I Found A Cake Vending Machine
Image source: reddit.com
#30 There Was A Small Hole In The Side Of A Trailer I Was Loading Today, Resulting In An Image Of The Street Outside Being Projected Upside Down On The Opposite Wall
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Real Estate Agents In New Orleans Specify Listings As “Haunted” Or “Not Haunted”
Image source: reddit.com
#32 American Breakfast Cereals Imported And Sold In Asia Have Their Unsubstantiated Health Claims Blanked Out
Image source: reddit.com
#33 My Dog Hates Getting Rain/Wind In His Eyes, So My Dad Got Him Goggles For Christmas For When They Go Hiking
Image source: reddit.com
#34 My Friend And Her Sister Have Exchanged The Same Birthday Card For 32 Years
Image source: reddit.com
#35 My Periodic Table Shower Curtain Has The Element Of Surprise On It
Image source: reddit.com
#36 This Sight Seeing Binocular Is For The Color Blind
Image source: reddit.com
#37 My University Sent Me A Wallet-Sized Diploma
Image source: reddit.com
#38 Troll Guarding Bridge Near My Town
Image source: reddit.com
#39 A Wall Was Removed In A Victorian House We Are Working At Which Revealed An Old Cast Iron Fireplace
Image source: reddit.com
#40 A Piece Of My Swiss Army Knife’s Handle Chipped Off, So I Carved A Dragon’s Head In The Plastic To Hide It
Image source: reddit.com
#41 My Aunt Spilled The Wine And The Glass Broke Exactly In Half
Image source: reddit.com
#42 This Bumper Sticker I Passed Walking In My Neighborhood
Image source: reddit.com
#43 I Was Given An Embroidered Face Mask From The Japanese Embassy
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Left An Eye Print In My Glasses After I Accidentally Punched Myself
Image source: reddit.com
#45 My New Turtleneck Has An Incorporated Face Mask
Image source: reddit.com
#46 The Largest Size For Hellmann’s Mayo Is Called “American Size” In My Country
Image source: reddit.com
#47 This Massive Remote That My Grandma Uses
Image source: reddit.com
#48 A Mask Gumball Machine At The Dollar Store
Image source: reddit.com
#49 My Raw Egg Has The Number 5 On Its Yolk
Image source: reddit.com
#50 My Shirt Appears To Be Two Vastly Different Colors In Different Lighting
Image source: reddit.com
