50 Times Architects Really Outdid Themselves And People Celebrated Their Works Online

Architecture is meant to fulfill both practical and expressive requirements, and thus it serves both utilitarian and aesthetic purposes. When you look at a structure, you can distinguish these two ends but they cannot be separated, and the relative weight each of them carry can vary widely. Plus, every society has its own, unique relationship to the natural world and its architecture usually reflects that as well, allowing people from other places to learn about their environment, as well as history, ceremonies, artistic sensibility, and many aspects of daily life.
However, architecture is better seen, not described. So, let me introduce you to “the beautiful impossibilities that we want to live in“, a subreddit dedicated to high-quality images of some of the most impressive (concept) buildings out there. This online community already has over 617K members, and the pictures they share are absolutely gorgeous. Continue scrolling and take a look!
#1 Semi-Destroyed In 1979 By The Earthquake In Albania. Rebuilt Two Years Ago
Image source: Mrizi-i-Zanave
#2 The Russian Ministry Of Agriculture, In Kazan
Image source: reddit.com
#3 The Art Nouveau ‘Gran Hotel Ciudad De México’, 1899, By French Architect, Jacques Grüber
Image source: imaLilT-pot
#4 This Spiral Staircase Carved From A Single Tree In 1851 – Located In Lednice Castle, Czech Republic
Image source: imaLilT-pot
#5 Pavillion Of The Enlightened, Bangkok
Image source: monomotive
#6 Wisteria Blossoms Surrounding The Entrance Of A Victorian Townhouse In San Francisco
Image source: zorymory
#7 Zhongshuge Bookstore In Chengdu, China
Image source: ffrosteh
#8 A Spiral Staircase Designed By Leonardo Da Vinci In The Year 1516
Image source: Rusty_Crank
#9 The Kansas City Public Library
Image source: rockystl
#10 Natural History Museum, London
Image source: chriscambridge
#11 Vietnam’s Golden Bridge
Image source: Ryan8088
#12 Budapest Hungary
Image source: poopingpasta
#13 Early 1900’s Craftsman Home In Seattle
Image source: rockystl
#14 This Apartment Building In Tel Aviv, Israel
Image source: mtlgrems
#15 House In Art Nouveau Style, Brussels, Belgium
Image source: beejeezP0P
#16 The Ceiling Of The Shah Mosque In Isfahan, Iran
Image source: F***off555
#17 This Stone Cottage In England
Image source: mtlgrems
#18 Winter Has Come In Iceland. Hallgrímskirkja In Reykjavík. Photo By Gunnar Freyr
Image source: dilkur
#19 “Azure Blue Pool” At Hearst Castel, San Simeon, California. It Was Built By Architect Julia Morgan Between 1919 And 1947
Image source: KantKay11
#20 Restaurant On The River Ill Flowing Through The Historic Petite France Quarter Of Strasbourg, France
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#21 Thorncrown Chapel, Arkansas, By E. Fay Jones
Image source: slymav19
#22 Duomo Di Milano, Italy
Image source: unloadedquake
#23 Shades Of Blue Highlight This San Francisco Victorian Home
Image source: rockystl
#24 Clermont-Ferrand Cathedral In France – Built Entirely Of Black Lava Stone
Image source: ParaMike46
#25 Grundtvig’s Church In Copenhagen, Denmark. Was Completed In 1940 And Its Design Is A Combination Between A Cathedral And The Style Of Old Danish Country Houses
Image source: KantKay11
#26 Park Royal Hotel Singapore
Image source: atulyasunil
#27 Hohenzollern Castle, Germany
Image source: mtlgrems
#28 Windows Inside Dos Bosco Chapel- Brasilia, Brazil
Image source: rehlingenn
#29 The Tomb Of Ramesses Vi, The Valley Of Kings, Egypt
Image source: parisianseine
#30 Very Narrow Corner House, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Image source: xxsinicaxx
#31 Fallingwater Under Snow, Designed By Frank Lloyd Wright In 1935
Image source: ADarkcid
#32 19th Century Italianate Orangery Of The Castle Ashby House, Northamptonshire, East Midlands, England
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#33 The Stunning Shah-I-Zinda Necropolis In Samarkand, Uzbekistan
Image source: Speech500
#34 The Entrance To A Nightclub In Seoul, South Korea Designed By Mdrdv
Image source: hsndsomejsck
#35 Neo-Gothic House In Budapest Circa 1894
Image source: GronWorld
#36 Mr Thomas’s Chop House. Manchester. Mills And Murgatroyd. 1901
Image source: Lord_Cornwallis_III
#37 Bucktown, Chicago / USA
Image source: Paul-Belgium
#38 Neuschwanstein Castle, Bavaria, Germany
Image source: RemoteLostControl
#39 Setenil De Las Bodegas In Cadiz, Spain
Image source: juanralucard
#40 Trinity College, Dublin. Geology Building Designed By Thomas Deane And Benjamin Woodward
Image source: Ashgenie
#41 The National Shrine Basilica Of Our Lady Of Las Lajas In Nariño, Colombia
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#42 Hotel In The City Of Quebec, Canada
Image source: juanralucard
#43 19th Century Double-Gallery House In New Orleans, Louisiana
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#44 Les Espaces D’abraxas, Noisy-Le-Grand, France
Image source: loulan
#45 Art Nouveau Doorway
Image source: mr-autumn-man
#46 Museum Of Coastal Geomorphology In Vancouver
Image source: ShaunUgLee
#47 This Apartment Building In Singapore
Image source: mtlgrems
#48 Wedekindhaus, A Half-Timbered Renaissance Style House With Carved Oak Facade Originally Built In 1598 By The Merchant Hans Storre, Then Later Completely Destroyed During A Wwii Air Raid Before Being Rebuilt In The 1980s. Hildesheim, Lower Saxony, Germany
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#49 Well Court, Designed As Model Housing For Local Workers And Finished In 1886 In Dean Village, Edinburgh, Scotland
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#50 Warsaw University Of Technology Main Building (1899)
Image source: Dreeewno
