50 Times Architects Really Outdid Themselves And People Celebrated Their Works Online

Architecture is meant to fulfill both practical and expressive requirements, and thus it serves both utilitarian and aesthetic purposes. When you look at a structure, you can distinguish these two ends but they cannot be separated, and the relative weight each of them carry can vary widely. Plus, every society has its own, unique relationship to the natural world and its architecture usually reflects that as well, allowing people from other places to learn about their environment, as well as history, ceremonies, artistic sensibility, and many aspects of daily life.

However, architecture is better seen, not described. So, let me introduce you to “the beautiful impossibilities that we want to live in“, a subreddit dedicated to high-quality images of some of the most impressive (concept) buildings out there. This online community already has over 617K members, and the pictures they share are absolutely gorgeous. Continue scrolling and take a look!

#1 Semi-Destroyed In 1979 By The Earthquake In Albania. Rebuilt Two Years Ago

Image source: Mrizi-i-Zanave

#2 The Russian Ministry Of Agriculture, In Kazan

Image source: reddit.com

#3 The Art Nouveau ‘Gran Hotel Ciudad De México’, 1899, By French Architect, Jacques Grüber

Image source: imaLilT-pot

#4 This Spiral Staircase Carved From A Single Tree In 1851 – Located In Lednice Castle, Czech Republic

Image source: imaLilT-pot

#5 Pavillion Of The Enlightened, Bangkok

Image source: monomotive

#6 Wisteria Blossoms Surrounding The Entrance Of A Victorian Townhouse In San Francisco

Image source: zorymory

#7 Zhongshuge Bookstore In Chengdu, China

Image source: ffrosteh

#8 A Spiral Staircase Designed By Leonardo Da Vinci In The Year 1516

Image source: Rusty_Crank

#9 The Kansas City Public Library

Image source: rockystl

#10 Natural History Museum, London

Image source: chriscambridge

#11 Vietnam’s Golden Bridge

Image source: Ryan8088

#12 Budapest Hungary

Image source: poopingpasta

#13 Early 1900’s Craftsman Home In Seattle

Image source: rockystl

#14 This Apartment Building In Tel Aviv, Israel

Image source: mtlgrems

#15 House In Art Nouveau Style, Brussels, Belgium

Image source: beejeezP0P

#16 The Ceiling Of The Shah Mosque In Isfahan, Iran

Image source: F***off555

#17 This Stone Cottage In England

Image source: mtlgrems

#18 Winter Has Come In Iceland. Hallgrímskirkja In Reykjavík. Photo By Gunnar Freyr

Image source: dilkur

#19 “Azure Blue Pool” At Hearst Castel, San Simeon, California. It Was Built By Architect Julia Morgan Between 1919 And 1947

Image source: KantKay11

#20 Restaurant On The River Ill Flowing Through The Historic Petite France Quarter Of Strasbourg, France

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#21 Thorncrown Chapel, Arkansas, By E. Fay Jones

Image source: slymav19

#22 Duomo Di Milano, Italy

Image source: unloadedquake

#23 Shades Of Blue Highlight This San Francisco Victorian Home

Image source: rockystl

#24 Clermont-Ferrand Cathedral In France – Built Entirely Of Black Lava Stone

Image source: ParaMike46

#25 Grundtvig’s Church In Copenhagen, Denmark. Was Completed In 1940 And Its Design Is A Combination Between A Cathedral And The Style Of Old Danish Country Houses

Image source: KantKay11

#26 Park Royal Hotel Singapore

Image source: atulyasunil

#27 Hohenzollern Castle, Germany

Image source: mtlgrems

#28 Windows Inside Dos Bosco Chapel- Brasilia, Brazil

Image source: rehlingenn

#29 The Tomb Of Ramesses Vi, The Valley Of Kings, Egypt

Image source: parisianseine

#30 Very Narrow Corner House, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Image source: xxsinicaxx

#31 Fallingwater Under Snow, Designed By Frank Lloyd Wright In 1935

Image source: ADarkcid

#32 19th Century Italianate Orangery Of The Castle Ashby House, Northamptonshire, East Midlands, England

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#33 The Stunning Shah-I-Zinda Necropolis In Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Image source: Speech500

#34 The Entrance To A Nightclub In Seoul, South Korea Designed By Mdrdv

Image source: hsndsomejsck

#35 Neo-Gothic House In Budapest Circa 1894

Image source: GronWorld

#36 Mr Thomas’s Chop House. Manchester. Mills And Murgatroyd. 1901

Image source: Lord_Cornwallis_III

#37 Bucktown, Chicago / USA

Image source: Paul-Belgium

#38 Neuschwanstein Castle, Bavaria, Germany

Image source: RemoteLostControl

#39 Setenil De Las Bodegas In Cadiz, Spain

Image source: juanralucard

#40 Trinity College, Dublin. Geology Building Designed By Thomas Deane And Benjamin Woodward

Image source: Ashgenie

#41 The National Shrine Basilica Of Our Lady Of Las Lajas In Nariño, Colombia

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#42 Hotel In The City Of Quebec, Canada

Image source: juanralucard

#43 19th Century Double-Gallery House In New Orleans, Louisiana

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#44 Les Espaces D’abraxas, Noisy-Le-Grand, France

Image source: loulan

#45 Art Nouveau Doorway

Image source: mr-autumn-man

#46 Museum Of Coastal Geomorphology In Vancouver

Image source: ShaunUgLee

#47 This Apartment Building In Singapore

Image source: mtlgrems

#48 Wedekindhaus, A Half-Timbered Renaissance Style House With Carved Oak Facade Originally Built In 1598 By The Merchant Hans Storre, Then Later Completely Destroyed During A Wwii Air Raid Before Being Rebuilt In The 1980s. Hildesheim, Lower Saxony, Germany

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#49 Well Court, Designed As Model Housing For Local Workers And Finished In 1886 In Dean Village, Edinburgh, Scotland

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#50 Warsaw University Of Technology Main Building (1899)

Image source: Dreeewno

