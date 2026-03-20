49 Old Photos That Aged So Badly That We Can Only Facepalm At Them (New Pics)

The world is not stagnant. We’re constantly learning more information, inventing new technologies, and realizing that we didn’t know as much as we thought we did in the past. So it’s perfectly natural to change your opinions over time or decide that your previous statements don’t align with your views anymore.
But if you were making bold claims publicly, you can’t be surprised if your digital footprint comes back to bite you. Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda curated of photos that definitely did not age well. From statements praising corrupt public figures to advertisements from companies that seem comical today, we hope you’ll enjoy scrolling through these pics that definitely aged like milk!
#1 This Did Not Age Very Well
Image source: Rahdot
#2 I Wonder If They Changed The Name
Image source: BaronVonBroccoli
#3 Anyone Remember These Ads?
Image source: texas-is-the-reason
Because the world is constantly evolving, we cannot be expected to stay the same forever. But hindsight is 20/20, and not everything can age like a fine wine. Netizens are quick to point out things that age like milk, or turn sour, disgusting, and undesirable (or in this case, inaccurate) in a mere number of days. Now, many things can age like milk, including fashion choices, films, social media trends, and more.
But it’s best not to use this phrase when describing people or things that have aged naturally. A woman in her 40s with visible wrinkles is not aging like milk; she’s just aging naturally as humans do. However, a politician’s claims that they want to save the environment might age like milk if they’re later caught taking a private jet between Los Angeles and San Francisco and eating red meat at every meal.
#4 She Outlived The Guy Who Wrote The Article
Image source: ZaBaronDV
#5 Found This In The Supply Closet(It’s A Box Of Plastic Bags)
Image source: Fattall
#6 Inc Magazine “The Next Steve Jobs”
On the cover of INC Magazine’s October 2015 issue, Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is seen to be “The next Steve Jobs” unfortunately she went on to become one of the most notorious fraudsters in history. There are multiple documentaries on how she was able to obtain funding for a company that had no real product and lied about the ability to have devised blood tests that required only small amounts of blood and could be performed very rapidly using small automated devices the company had developed.
Image source: kkuan91
Films and television shows are some of the best examples of things that can age like milk. A comedy that was a huge hit in the 1980s might be considered extremely problematic today if it includes jokes that are racially insensitive, misogynistic, or ableist. Unfortunately, filmmakers could get away with saying pretty much whatever they wanted back in the day, and viewing these jokes through a modern lens can be extremely uncomfortable.
There are plenty of romantic comedies from even just two decades ago that objectify women in shocking ways or use a character’s weight as a punchline. Most people today know that it’s inappropriate to comment on someone else’s body, and it’s never right to make a joke about it. But some shows and films from the 1990s make it seem like talking about other people’s physical features was no big deal.
#7 Sugar To Help Diet
Image source: brownmanatwork
#8 Sure It Won’t Jump Over 14$
Image source: defu_24
#9 Nice
Image source: longhorntrades
It’s also common for us to find out over time that certain trends and claims aged like milk. For example, did you know that doctors in the 1930s-1950s were actually endorsing cigarettes? Just like influencers shill sketchy products today, the tobacco industry had physicians promoting certain brands or types of cigarettes way back then. Of course, today, it’s well documented how dangerous smoking is for a person’s health. So those ads definitely did not age well!
#10 Drake The Type Of Bad Luck Brian To Underestimate The Power Of The Seattle Seahawks
Image source: theonewhoknack
#11 Back When Netflix Didn’t Only Care About Money
Image source: Foochie506
#12 One Of The Most Viewed Netflix Shows Of All Time
Image source: @RetroNewsNow
Politicians and public figures also often make claims that age like milk, as everything they say is broadcast to the masses. Plus, they sometimes say what they think people want to hear, regardless of what’s actually the truth. For example, American Vice President JD Vance told voters in 2024 that a vote for Donald Trump is the “best way to prevent” a world war. Well, as we can see today, the American president has only gotten us closer to another world war, after inciting a war in Iran.
#13 Saved By The Bell
Image source: TonyGunk77
#14 This Ad I Found In The Newspaper Today
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Found In A Local Thrift Shop
Image source: roe_vs_wade_boggs
But politicians aren’t the only ones who end up looking silly after claims they make (or claims made about them) age poorly. Remember Elizabeth Holmes? This infamous fraudster was referred to as “the next Steve Jobs” when her company Theranos began to take off in 2016. Forbes also claimed that she was the “youngest self-made female billionaire.” By 2022, however, Holmes was facing potentially decades in prison after she was found guilty of conspiring to defraud investors out of billions of dollars.
#16 Found One Of My Old Target Shirts That Aged Horribly
Image source: Cratetos
#17 They Had To Unalive Him In The End
Image source: s1nur
#18 This Ad In A 2024 Issue Of The Atlantic
Image source: rumbus69
Unfortunately, we sometimes find out information about our favorite celebrities that makes us question why we ever liked them in the first place. If you grew up watching The Cosby Show, you might have been shocked to hear about the disturbing allegations made against the show’s star, Bill Cosby. Apparently, he wasn’t the kind, loving man that he portrayed on television. In reality, he was a terrifying predator. So any wonderful claims made about him certainly aged like milk.
#19 Found This In Wired Magazine From April 1999
Image source: ntdo_34269
#20 It Sure Did
Image source: Appropriate-Mall8517
#21 I Feel Kanye Is Going To Dominate For A While
Image source: ReddityJim
Humans have been humbled time and time again after attempting to predict the future. We often assume that we know much more than we really do, but time will show us just how wrong we are. For example, in 1977, the president and founder of Digital Equipment Corporation, Ken Olsen, made a bold claim. “There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home,” he stated. As we now know, he couldn’t have been more wrong. But we can’t really blame him; he wasn’t a psychic!
#22 November 27, 1995. New York Magazine – RFK Jr: The Kennedy Who Matters
Image source: MonsieurA
#23 Found On IG Overheardonwallstreet
Image source: @awealthofcs
#24 The First 10 Seconds Of David Harbour And Lily Allen’s AD Home Tour Is Prophetic About His Cheating Scandal
David Harbour makes a joke in the beginning of his AD tour by pretending the crew knocking on his door is an ex showing up to reignite things. YouTube is wild for recommending this video on my homepage right now regardless, but the first words spoken definitely take the cake.
Image source: HorseGirl666, Architectural Digest
Are you enjoying seeing all of these claims and photos that aged absolutely horribly, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe seemed normal at one point, and let us know in the comments below what else you’ve observed that has aged like milk. Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda featuring posts that did not age well, we’ve got the perfect list to check out next right here!
#25 “Photorealistic Videos From A Few Sentences Is Something Only Our Great-Grandkids *Might* Have”
Image source: justausernamehereman
#26 HD DVD Magazine Ad 2007
HD DVD was released in March 2006 and was promoted as the successor to the DVD. It lost the title to Blu-Ray and was discontinued in March 2008.
Image source: doyoulikepineapple89
#27 This Vice Magazine From 2007
Image source: Tempest_Fugit
#28 Just Found This Gem During A Rewatch For N’th Time…
The actor playing Todd Packer, David Koechner, was charged with a DUI on New Years Eve after a hit and run.
Image source: SmeltedCheeseIsLove
#29 One Super Bowl Later
CBS’s Tom Fornelli claimed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a mistake signing a 42 year old Tom Brady last March. In 2020 he ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first year with the team.
Image source: notgeckogary
#30 This Cartoon From 1967
Image source: Burgahkang
#31 Widely Aged Like Milk Things
Image source: SackCody
#32 “This Generation Was The First To Be Raided Online”
Image source: ZincoDrone
#33 This Book Didn’t Livestrong
he was found guilty of doping and stripped of all his major titles
Image source: good4ubingbunny
#34 In An Old Australian Telephone Book, Apparently Before “STD” Was A Widely Recognized Term
Image source: calebvander
#35 This 40 Year Old Children’s Book I Found (Why Did Anyone Not Find This Massively Creepy At The Time?)
Image source: rfyoung
#36 It Took 3 Years But It’s Still Bad
Image source: MrNokiaUser
#37 The Commenter Said The Joker Always Falls Into Acid, But In The 2019 Film “Joker” He Is Thrown Into Society Instead
Image source: ErikTheVikingFul
#38 Keeping These Magazines Over Time Does Prove Entertaining
Image source: mildspicyginger
#39 They Started Their “Romance” When She Was 13 (People Magazine 1/1/1990)
Image source: Successful-Winter237
#40 Hugh Jackman Said Goodbye To Wolverine On Entertainment Weekly Magazine 2017
Image source: RegularVast1045
#41 Weeeeeeeeell…
Jeffrey Epstein’s favorite lead singer.
Image source: ProfessorSucc
#42 Author Of “The Left Behind” Series Of Christian Novels Sites Bruce Jenner And OJ Simpson As, “Models Of Manhood” In 1970 Book
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Putting That Stern Business School Degree To Good Use
Image source: fv7061
#44 Or Perhaps A White Bronco?
Image source: Hell_Camino
#45 She Seems More Comfortable With It These Days
Image source: Kiss-a-Cod
#46 Think It’ll Become A Collector’s Item?
Image source: Geochap
#47 Found This Wizard Activist Sticker From A Few Years Ago When Cleaning Out My Desk
The symbol is a reference to Harry Potter whose author, JK Rolling, has embraced being a TERF.
Image source: Illuminessence
#48 This Poorly Aged Magazine Cover In My Dentist’s Office
Image source: 2019starter
#49 This Line By Mel Gibson (Simpsons Episode From 1999)
Image source: JohnnyRock110
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