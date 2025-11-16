Gender dysphoria sucks. I’m trying to learn how to help other people, and also how to help myself :(
#1
Suicide
not because of SOCALLED “gender “dysphiria”” !!
because of society not allowing us to be free to finally be happy for the first time to have our operation
treating us like diseases
and again, leaving us there in body our holding cell being unhappy and sad all the time missing every opportunity in life having to painfully pretend being happy and being ‘normal’ not to be commited; until we finally off ourselves taking care of the transexual problem !
#2
Honestly.
Getting off of social media. It’ll only fuel the self-hate, it’s a dangerous downwards spiral. Surround yourself with positive people and good intentions, it’s cheesy, but it works.
#3
Wear clothes that make you feel comfortable and safe!
You don’t have to buy insanely expensive clothes to bind your chest ( you can if you want to!) a simple hoodie or a beanie hat will do. If you ever feel hair dysmorphia try styling it in a hat!
Choosing a new name may also help!
#4
masks!
i know a lot of people hate masks. i personally love them. they help with my gender dysphoria a lot. i dont know whether its just that i like the look of them, or the fact they hide my face, but it helps a lot
#5
I don’t really know man, I just kind of tough my way through it. Try not to look at my body too much and let it pass. Vent to my friends. Wear baggy clothes. Spend time around people who support your identity. Breathe, and remember that you are valid no matter what, and you are you are, and you love who you love. (i’m biologically female and i might be getting a binder soon so that actually helps a lot! if you’re gender nonconforming afab and you run into the b00b problem, try to get a good binder if you are able to. if not i will legit buy you one even tho i’m broke af.)
#6
Does it count if I’m omnigender?
I try to find aspects of myself that match the gender I want to be, and try to focus on those.
#7
ever heard of blanket hoodies? they hide hips, they hide chest and they are just sooo warm and cozy (transmasc enby here)
#8
i suppose what helps me is associating yourself with a gender. finding and recognising your gender is very important because you know your pronouns etc and it can help with gender dysphoria.
there’s a website here with a list of genders: https://www.healthline.com/health/different-genders#a-d
also realising that you are valid
#9
I think hoodies work wonders no matter what your agab is! They’re androgynous and hide things nicely, plus they have a kangaroo pouch! lol
Hopefully this helps, I’m transmasc agender and I totally feel ya! Dysphoria sucks. :(
#10
1) Attitude. I don’t give a rat’s ass what other people think. I’m gonna do me and if you don’t like it I’m not going to thing twice about it. I will move on as if everything is normal, because it is.
2) What was hard for me was having a period. I HATE everything about it, having it, talking about it, the products, the reminder that I could grow a human *shudders*. When I got an IUD my periods stopped and I finally felt like me. I am lucky there was a simple solution.
#11
#12
‘Doing the next best thing.’ That said, before I could transition, I imagined my ‘real’ (whole) self as being locked in a coal cellar. I’m a lot older, and many of us who transitioned later in life have whole different stories from ‘you kids’. And we hope to see you all be able to be your true selves as soon as it’s safe. At least the knowledge is out there now. Make haste slowly is what we had to do, to drag our loved ones along with us, as they usually had no clue.
