40 People Share What Horrible Things That Happen In Society Are Completely Legal

No matter how you spin things, life is fundamentally unfair. Many people recognize that not everything that’s legal is moral. But changing society and its laws for the better is an uphill struggle. Though you can strive to empower everyone and create more equality, it’s a long and arduous process.
Redditor u/custom_dream sparked an important discussion when they asked people to share their thoughts about the horrible things that happen that are “100% legal.” Their answers were eye-opening. Scroll down to see what these internet users believe must be changed in society ASAP.
Bored Panda got in touch with the author of the thread, Reddit user u/custom_dream, to learn more about the inspiration behind their thread and to get their thoughts on the problems plaguing society. Check out our interview with them below.
#1
People dying because they can’t afford necessary medication.
Image source: DennisPikePhoto, Henrikas Mackevicius
#2
Medical neglect of children because of a parent’s religion
Image source: mama138, cottonbro studio
#3
Companies bragging about record profits yet giving no more than 2% raises.
Image source: DeathSpiral321, Tima Miroshnichenko
#4
Women and girls being forced to give birth.
Image source: galacticprincess
#5
Members of Congress can commit securities fraud, mortgage fraud, insider trading, take bribes and become multi-millionaires without being investigated or charged for anything.
Image source: zihuatapulco, MART PRODUCTION
#6
“Family” Youtubers/ Instagramers. Using your kids for views.
Image source: PianoSufficient6692, MART PRODUCTION
#7
Sexuality conversion camps for minors.
Image source: drunkandlonely223, SHVETS production
#8
Every law and loophole that makes rich people pay less taxes, while those laws hit harder on non rich people
Image source: epd666
#9
To me, one of the worst is the way the elderly are treated. Especially when it comes to the costs associated with having to go into a nursing home. An entire lifetime of savings will be sucked away by the government, family homes confiscated. And all that after a lifetime of work and contributing to the economy.
The final slap, it seems, is the outrageous cost of funerals and burials. It just seems insane to me. We can’t even die without someone making profit from it. And when you’re alive, it costs money just to exist.
#10
Lobbying. It’s legally sanctioned bribery
Edit: By “lobbying” I specifically mean corporations giving politicians large sums of money to sway their vote. I agree that there should be a more specific word for it.
Image source: babyfuzzina, Celyn Kang
#11
A lot more is ’legal’ if you have money
Image source: Ziggydeck, Jonathan Borba
#12
For profit prisons.
Image source: dasaigaijin, RDNE Stock project
#13
Pretty much everything related to health insurance
Image source: theevilempire, Karolina Grabowska
#14
People in public using their phones with audio on
Image source: ransom0374, Andrea Piacquadio
#15
Child marriage.
Image source: Basic_Picture5440, Stuart Grout
#16
Pharma companies posting record profits while many struggle to afford medications.
Image source: HikingStick
#17
some jobs will force you to use vacation time if you’re sick because they think sick pay is too much. catch Covid? hope you weren’t planning to do anything else the rest of the year cause that time’s gone!
Image source: kbyyru, Polina Tankilevitch
#18
Dumping raw sewage into the ocean.
Image source: bobnweaven, Ian Talmacs
#19
Child labor
Mining for cobalt among other things
Image source: AaronDotCom, Ehteshamul Haque Adit
#20
Tax laws being so friendly for millionaires and billionaires
Image source: Valentiaga_97, Karolina Grabowska
#21
Stupid high prices for everything (food, house, gas, medicine, etc.) despite being the same s****y quality.
Image source: Gen3559, Michael Burrows
#22
If you get pulled over for a routine traffic stop and it’s somehow discovered that you’re carrying large amounts of cash. Full legal tender American cash, even with a full paper trail as to where you got it and what you intend to do with it. Even in amounts around $100. They can label it as “suspicious” and simply seize it from you. If you fight ridiculously hard, you can USUALLY get MOST of it back, and the rest goes directly to them. They can legally take your money and keep it simply because you have it. I can’t believe this isn’t talked about more.
Image source: RichardBottom, Kindel Media
#23
Spousal abuse is still legal in many places. (Russia for instance)
Image source: PapaOoMaoMao
#24
Bullfighting.
Image source: Maj0r_Sarcasm
#25
People dying because they don’t have the money to get into a hospital or acquire their basic necessities.
Image source: No_Plant_3925
#26
Homelessness.
People working full time jobs but being unable to provide even basic necessities to themselves and their families.
People being so rich compared to the average that they could never hope to spend all the money that they have accumulated, while the former 2 exist at all.
Image source: TipzE
#27
The way animals are raised, treated, and slaughtered.
Image source: Hophop241
#28
Politicians trading stocks, ETFs, options or whatever, using inside information.
Edit:typo
Image source: xthemoonx, Anna Nekrashevich
#29
Routinue infant circumcision. Lets not to surgery on babies’ genitals so they look better to us. Its so easy to not do that.
If an adult wants to be circumcised, that’s their business and their *business*.
Image source: AllegedIchor
#30
Price gouging. “Hey, just so you’re more aware that we’re all feeling the hurt of inflation, we’re raising your monthly bill by 20%.”
Image source: yeetpotatopie
#31
Gerrymandering.
Image source: BlottomanTurk
#32
The fact that for-profit medical industries and the concept of health “insurance” exist.
Also for-profit utilities, schools, and prisons.
Image source: pinniped1
#33
At least 97 current members of Congress bought or sold stock, bonds or other financial assets that intersected with their congressional work or reported similar transactions by their spouse or a dependent child…
Image source: JawnLegend
#34
Turning a blind eye to crimes that happen in a prison. I believe that’s a type of cruel punishment.
Image source: Iron_Patriot_616
#35
Family vlogging (specifically families with children). It should straight up be illegal to do, you’re trading your children’s privacy for profit and all the while they have no say in the matter and they won’t get a single cent from the revenue once they’re old enough to ask for it.
Time and time again we see child actors grow up with horrific trauma that was inflicted on them from the industry – the trauma from having to be the breadwinner as a CHILD is enough honestly, but then you add on the s**t we know they go through too. And that’s and industry that’s at least somewhat regulated (not regulated well mind you but it’s *something*). What the fuckdo we think children of family and mommy vloggers are going through?
IMAGINE being presented with having a camera pointed at you 24/7 by your own caregivers, who willingly put your face, name, and most intimate moments on the internet for anyone to find and use against you AS A CHILD – all the while knowing that you’re the reason your family gets to put food on the table and that if you say you don’t want to vlog your life anymore it’s on YOU for removing the income source.
It’s f*****g hellish.
Image source: theleafcuter
#36
We got people making slave wages for companies boasting about record profits
These c***s realize the 99% peasants are too busy about dumb s**t so they keep robbing the people that keep them rich
Image source: anon
#37
Watch the Telemarketers documentary. People can call you, claim they’re raising money for the police, and keep 90% of it. Or even lie and say they are police officers.
Image source: CouncilmanRickPrime, Burst
#38
There are still states where the age where a girl can legally marry is LOWER than the age of consent.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marriage_age_in_the_United_States
Image source: Fun_in_Space
#39
Social media & influencers being accessible to teens & kids.
Image source: EllieSouthworthEwing
#40
Middle-management treating employees like s**t to meet their own needs.
Image source: MrMorsley
Follow Us