87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Some illustrations play the role of entertaining, others are created to inspire, and there are some powerful images who deliver a strong message and are thought-provoking. This is the case with award-winning conceptual illustrator Stephan Schmitz based in Zürich, Switzerland who creates clever and unique artworks that perfectly depict the modern world.
Stephan Schmitz’s creative ideas are like visual metaphors that tell simple stories revealing the true face of our world. The visual storytelling surprises us with symbolism and depth which some of us long for in the world where everything is already thought for us. Many of us will recognize the hidden and suppressed emotions that we tend to keep to ourselves because they are hard to talk about.
Every creative drawing is like a puzzle that a viewer has to solve as the subject matter can only be seen if you take a really good look at it. The artist only provides us visual clues and we are the ones who have to connect the dots. His choice of a subtle palette of colors makes these illustrations surreal and obscure reflecting on not so simple matters. So we invite you to take a look at these mind-bending illustrations and consider how much they really represent our lives and social issues that we encounter. If you will want to see more of his illustrations, you can also check his previous post here on Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram | stephan-schmitz.ch
#1 Self-Doubts
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#2 Peace
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#3 How To Conquer Your Fears And Use Them To Your Advantage
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#4 Am I The Same Person In Different Situations?
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#5 And I‘m Sorry About The Moon. How Could I Know You‘d Disapprove?
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#6 Our Relationship With Our Phones
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#7 Coping With Depression
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#8 Role Models
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#9 The Crisis The Catholic Church Faces
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#10 Burnout
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#11 How We Become Who We Are
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#12 Because Of A Strange Law Released In 1800 Women In Paris Officially Weren‘t Allowed To Wear Pants Up Until The Year 2013
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#13 The Journey Into Myself
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#14 Unknown
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#15 Taking A Break
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#16 Professional Guinea Pigs
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#17 Unknown
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#18 At The End Of The Rainbow
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#19 Love
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#20 The Personality-Riddle
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#21 There‘s Growing Reluctance In Some Countries And Cultures To Vaccinate
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#22 The Sound That Hacks Our Souls
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#23 Life Skills
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#24 Fall‘s Here
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#25 Change Of Direction
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#26 Financial Health In The U.S.
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#27 Trash Talk
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#28 How Scientists Are Looking Into Ways To Prevent Suicides
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#29 Authority
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#30 The Philosophy Of Making Love
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#31 How My Depression Ruined My Wedding
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#32 My Husband Left Me And My Family For My Best Friend
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#33 How Opinions Are Made
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#34 Is Happiness A Question Of Character?
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#35 Diabetes
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#36 Housing Affordability
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#37 Trump
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#38 Graves Disease
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#39 Confusing Court Case
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#40 The Au-Pair Girl Stole My Husband… And My Daughter
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#41 The Phenomenon Of Women Being More Likely To Be Put In Leader Positions During Times Of Crisis
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#42 Possession
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#43 Addictions
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#44 Opinion Polls
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#45 Penguins
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#46 The Future Of Work
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#47 Prediabetes
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#48 Life Skills
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#49 Protection From Legal Storms
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#50 You Can Go Upstairs Now, Nina
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#51 Big Eyed Fish
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#52 Stealing Time
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#53 Time Will Heal Your Wounds
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#54 Unknown
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#55 Welcome To The New Year
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#56 How To Find Peace And Quiet In The City
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#57 Unknown
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#58 How Opinions Are Made
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#59 Listening
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#60 Depression
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#61 Kangaroo Households
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#62 Why People Are Leaving The Catholic Church
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#63 Adopting The Right Life Skills
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#64 Streaming Services That Specialize In Certain Genres
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#65 Overcoming The Fear Of Taking Risks
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#66 Portrait
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#67 Time Is Money
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#68 Time Is Running Away
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#69 Merkel
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#70 Alternative Ways Of Charging Batteries And Winning Electricity
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#71 Unknown
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#72 Veteran Navy
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#73 The Future Of Vitual Reality
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#74 The Job Market For People Over Fifty
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#75 Happy Occident
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#76 Unknown
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#77 Being Spontaneous vs. Planning
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#78 The Catholic Church Under Pressure
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#79 The Influence That Streaming Services Have On The Music Industry
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#80 Diabetes
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#81 The History Of Footwear
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#82 Unknown
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#83 Farewell Gift
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#84 Human Dignity
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#85 Unknown
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#86 Pee Power
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
#87 Putting Some Money Aside
Image source: Stephan Schmitz
Follow Us