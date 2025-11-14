87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

by

Some illustrations play the role of entertaining, others are created to inspire, and there are some powerful images who deliver a strong message and are thought-provoking. This is the case with award-winning conceptual illustrator Stephan Schmitz based in Zürich, Switzerland who creates clever and unique artworks that perfectly depict the modern world.

Stephan Schmitz’s creative ideas are like visual metaphors that tell simple stories revealing the true face of our world. The visual storytelling surprises us with symbolism and depth which some of us long for in the world where everything is already thought for us. Many of us will recognize the hidden and suppressed emotions that we tend to keep to ourselves because they are hard to talk about.

Every creative drawing is like a puzzle that a viewer has to solve as the subject matter can only be seen if you take a really good look at it. The artist only provides us visual clues and we are the ones who have to connect the dots. His choice of a subtle palette of colors makes these illustrations surreal and obscure reflecting on not so simple matters. So we invite you to take a look at these mind-bending illustrations and consider how much they really represent our lives and social issues that we encounter. If you will want to see more of his illustrations, you can also check his previous post here on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram | stephan-schmitz.ch

#1 Self-Doubts

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#2 Peace

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#3 How To Conquer Your Fears And Use Them To Your Advantage

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#4 Am I The Same Person In Different Situations?

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#5 And I‘m Sorry About The Moon. How Could I Know You‘d Disapprove?

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#6 Our Relationship With Our Phones

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#7 Coping With Depression

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#8 Role Models

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#9 The Crisis The Catholic Church Faces

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#10 Burnout

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#11 How We Become Who We Are

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#12 Because Of A Strange Law Released In 1800 Women In Paris Officially Weren‘t Allowed To Wear Pants Up Until The Year 2013

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#13 The Journey Into Myself

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#14 Unknown

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#15 Taking A Break

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#16 Professional Guinea Pigs

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#17 Unknown

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#18 At The End Of The Rainbow

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#19 Love

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#20 The Personality-Riddle

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#21 There‘s Growing Reluctance In Some Countries And Cultures To Vaccinate

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#22 The Sound That Hacks Our Souls

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#23 Life Skills

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#24 Fall‘s Here

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#25 Change Of Direction

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#26 Financial Health In The U.S.

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#27 Trash Talk

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#28 How Scientists Are Looking Into Ways To Prevent Suicides

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#29 Authority

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#30 The Philosophy Of Making Love

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#31 How My Depression Ruined My Wedding

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#32 My Husband Left Me And My Family For My Best Friend

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#33 How Opinions Are Made

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#34 Is Happiness A Question Of Character?

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#35 Diabetes

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#36 Housing Affordability

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#37 Trump

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#38 Graves Disease

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#39 Confusing Court Case

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#40 The Au-Pair Girl Stole My Husband… And My Daughter

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#41 The Phenomenon Of Women Being More Likely To Be Put In Leader Positions During Times Of Crisis

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#42 Possession

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#43 Addictions

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#44 Opinion Polls

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#45 Penguins

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#46 The Future Of Work

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#47 Prediabetes

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#48 Life Skills

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#49 Protection From Legal Storms

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#50 You Can Go Upstairs Now, Nina

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#51 Big Eyed Fish

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#52 Stealing Time

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#53 Time Will Heal Your Wounds

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#54 Unknown

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#55 Welcome To The New Year

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#56 How To Find Peace And Quiet In The City

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#57 Unknown

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#58 How Opinions Are Made

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#59 Listening

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#60 Depression

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#61 Kangaroo Households

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#62 Why People Are Leaving The Catholic Church

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#63 Adopting The Right Life Skills

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#64 Streaming Services That Specialize In Certain Genres

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#65 Overcoming The Fear Of Taking Risks

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#66 Portrait

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#67 Time Is Money

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#68 Time Is Running Away

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#69 Merkel

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#70 Alternative Ways Of Charging Batteries And Winning Electricity

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#71 Unknown

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#72 Veteran Navy

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#73 The Future Of Vitual Reality

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#74 The Job Market For People Over Fifty

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#75 Happy Occident

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#76 Unknown

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#77 Being Spontaneous vs. Planning

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#78 The Catholic Church Under Pressure

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#79 The Influence That Streaming Services Have On The Music Industry

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#80 Diabetes

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#81 The History Of Footwear

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#82 Unknown

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#83 Farewell Gift

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#84 Human Dignity

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#85 Unknown

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#86 Pee Power

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

#87 Putting Some Money Aside

87 Clever Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Best Hero/Villain Pairings in Movies
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2018
I Photograph Artists That Prove Disability Is Not A Thing In Art (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Castle Preview and Promo Pics
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2009
Children Dream Big And I Capture It With My Camera
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Interview With Michael Jelenic About Teen Titans Go! Finale
3 min read
May, 14, 2014
Scorpion
Scorpion: Team Trapped in Bunker. Walter Freaks Over Dream.
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.