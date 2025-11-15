Hey Pandas, What Was Your Worst Family Trip? (Closed)

Talk about your least favorite family trip!
#1
We went to Arizona to see the grand canyon and my dad forgot to tell my mom to check our bags so i packed my clothes. And besides that the ride was 35 hours non stop I forgot my f ing airpods so i couldnt listen to juice wrld. I had to listen to rock the whole time (it gives me a head ache). But we get there and its like 100 something degrees. So i get changed and im wearing jean shorts and cropped top. It was barely cropped it was at my belly button. My dad started flipping out and tells me to get changed. My smart a** only brought cropped tops. So i had to stay in the hotel. AND IT WAS MY FRICKING IDEA TO GO TO THE GRAND CANYON IT WAS MY DREAM. And we arent going again any time soon cuz to go we had to get covid tested. And there is something my dad doesnt like about Arizona. Like we only went cuz i drove them crazy, and my grades were amazing.
#2
One time we were going to a camping site in our car and I felt like my step dad was trying to find any little thing to scold me about. He scolded me for breathing too hard, for jolting on my sister when we took a sharp turn, and looking in my bag for a water bottle because and I quote, “IT’S TOO WATERY AND IT MAY MAKE A MESS.” Worse trip ever. This lasted for 6 hours.
#3
Freezing to death in Joshua Tree National Park, while soaking my boot in the snow, had to wear my aunts slippers
#4
we were going to Iowa and we stopped for cinnamon rolls from burger king they were half cooked and I was sick #worst vacaever
#5
We went to the beach and on the second day I was skim boarding and fell and skinned a big part of my thigh on the sand. I couldn’t go in the water for the rest of the trip.
#6
We went to New York, first we almost missed the plane which was somehow my fault. Then me and my sisters were sick on the first night, and I don’t do well in big crowds and loud noises. So New York wasn’t really for me.
#7
i was going camping for the first time and long story short my dad didn’t put the tent up right it rained the tent flooded when it was like 20 degrees Fahrenheit and my whole family was frozen to the bone (thanks dad)
