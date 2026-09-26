62 Posts That Show What Working At Home Depot Is Actually Like

Home Depot is known as the one-stop shop for anything folks need for construction, including tools, appliances, and a host of other unique stuff. In fact, it has such insane products that most customers refuse to accept the laws of physics just to buy huge or gigantic things.
Home Depot can definitely be a utopia for buyers, but we’d like to flip the script and tell you what its employees have to think. That’s why this list is full of inside secrets and funny experiences of the shop’s employees that might make you rethink everything.
#1 Best Customer Comment Ever
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#2 Would Like To Wear To Work
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#3 Crazy Customer Review
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Home Depot has something for everyone, including its employees, which is why many of them probably stay with the company for a long time. According to Macrotrends, the number of workers in the organization was 472,400 in 2026, a 0.49% increase from 2025, which suggests the business is doing something right.
It also serves a diverse customer base, including people simply trying to fix up their homes or build something from scratch. Other buyers could be expert remodelers, general contractors, business owners, repairmen, or even tradesmen who need professional-grade equipment.
#4 Lmao
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#5 My Wife (Dh Plumbing) Got Permission To Work Today In This To Celebrate The New Mario Movie
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#6 1 Year Down, Time For New Apron
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Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank founded this home improvement store in 1978 to create a place where people could get anything they needed for do-it-yourself projects. According to the official Home Depot site, the hardware chain started with just two shops in Atlanta, Georgia, each about 60,000 square feet and stocked with over 25,000 products.
Today the home improvement retailer has more than 2,300 stores under its name, spread across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. People can visit physical locations for products or buy what they need online. Home Depot lives up to its tagline, “how doers get more done,” by offering buyers a huge selection of products at low prices.
#7 I Mean
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#8 How About Just Give Me The Raise??
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#9 Yeah It Does That Sometimes
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From these memes, it might seem like Home Depot employees are sometimes frustrated or annoyed at work, especially with rude customers. According to Comparably data, 77% of workers feel their environment is positive and that they find it a happy place to come to, which may be why the retailer ranks in the top 25% for employee happiness among similar companies.
Deeper research shows that finance and communications workers at The Home Depot are the least happy. Experience also seems to matter, with folks who have spent a decade there feeling more satisfied than those with 3 to 6 years of service.
#10 Nice
Im the only lot associate at my store.. 200 hours vacation. HA! Don’t even think id actually care about it much, except the whole being scheduled 5 or 6 days in a row I usually get..
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#11 Halp
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#12 Getting Even With The Not So Bright
As usual, I was trying to do my daily task of restocking the concrete mix out in the front. I was shocked to find this audacious driver. His car was full-blown parked. He didn’t even turn the flashers on, casually shopping. I did what I had to do and blocked him in.
Then some colleagues notified him with the overhead speaker. It took him about 10 min to finally respond.
I saw him make a couple of back and forth then I felt bad and picked the pallet.
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Just because Home Depot has amazing deals and products for customers doesn’t mean all its employees are glad to work there. Built In, which helps the world choose where to work, explains that the home improvement retailer offers workers many benefits and growth opportunities, but it can be a fast-paced, demanding environment.
Many workers feel burnt out because of understaffing, peak-season intensity, and variable schedules. They may also face rude customer interactions, which can make them feel anxious or stressed. Management may also not help much, which can strongly affect employee morale.
#13 Raises
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#14 Any One Relate?
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#15 Tell Me You’ve Never Worked In Retail, Without Telling Me You’ve Never Worked In Retail
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People may be dissatisfied with their workplace for many reasons, and the Corporate Chaplains of America explains that a major factor could be a lack of benefits and a low pay scale. Folks may even accept lower pay if they have a good work-life balance, but if neither is present, they may not be happy in the role.
Another pressing issue is that if management doesn’t value an employee’s rest and vacation time, it can leave them feeling burnt out and frustrated. That’s why companies need to provide ample PTO so workers can take time off and return recharged and ready to get back on their feet.
#16 I Think My Store Wins The AI Slop War
Employees can’t even see their own face for Employee of the Month anymore.
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#17 I’m Sure It Will Be Fine
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#18 We’ll Help You, Not Pull It For You
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Worker satisfaction can drop sharply if people don’t have a kind or empathetic boss, and research shows that nearly 90% of folks quit workplaces mainly because of a bad supervisor. Higher-ups need to understand their role in boosting employee morale, so they must make an extra effort to motivate and understand the people working under them.
Beyond poor leadership, overall company culture can also weigh heavily on employees. If businesses always push for growth and high performance without considering workers’ needs, employees can feel undervalued and overworked over time.
#19 Where Is Your Dressing…oh Never Mind
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#20 What I See When I Open Their Door And They Want To Cram In 2 Water Heaters And 3 Toilets And They Say “It’ll Fit, I’m Only Going Down The Street”
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#21 Love It When They Do This
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Every boss needs to know how to look after their employees and address issues rather than sweeping them under the rug. According to PrideStaff, when supervisors address disputes or complicated matters right away, workers feel heard and valued.
Being kind and empathetic can go a long way toward running a smooth business where all employees feel satisfied. They are also more likely to enjoy their work and put in more effort if they are treated well, given enough downtime, and appreciated for the effort they put in.
#22 5 Years Difference
In 5 years from the left picture to the right picture so much has happened in my life, I feel like I’ve seen so much and know it’s not the end of it
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#23 Return Scammers Are Hilarious
“Im here to return this. I bought it earlier today and it was in the box just like this.”
Me: “……”
This is an old photo. But when the customer showed me this I said “there’s no way.” I called my supervisor over and showed her.
“Theres no way.”
The customer doubled down, called the police and said we were stealing from them when we refused to return this. Even after someone from our checkout team insisted they saw this customer earlier that day and the tool they bought was completely sealed. Zero signs of being a prior return.
The police shows up, we show them the item. The two cops look at one another.
“Theres no way.”
So they eventually stopped fussing and left. Came back the next day and had an employee that gave zero fucks and didn’t check the item to process the return for them.
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#24 Uh
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It’s hilarious to see these Home Depot employees share the secrets of their workplace, especially since we customers don’t normally get to know what’s going on behind the scenes. So, the next time you pop over to the shop, you might have a better understanding of what your salesperson has been dealing with, so definitely carry on with kindness.
We’d love to know your Home Depot stories, no matter how crazy, so please go ahead and share them with us.
#25 You Think This Is Enough Signage?
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#26 Someone Mailed Us Their Garbage
I have no idea what to make of this. Somebody literally mailed their garbage to our store through UPS. This is all from the same address.
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#27 Crosspost: Triumphing Over ” “The Most Vicious Anti-Worker Campaign That I’ve Ever Seen In My 40-Plus Years As A Teamster.” Home Depot Workers Unionize For The First Time Ever
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#28 How’d I Do
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#29 Take It Home Today With That Huge Dent In It
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#30 Customer Asked Me To Bring Down This Penny Sku Item With The Op
Customer comes up to me wanting this penny sku (60 square foot shower door) that was thrown up in the worst spot possible. it spanned into the next aisle over and it was on the very top rack so it was really hard for me to bring it down safely. Went on to ask management and they told me to lay the door down into the open area on the right diagonally and slide it onto the safe-stocker of the Order Picker. The door couldn’t even fit in that direction either.
I told the customer multiple times that it is not possible for me to get this door down safely without risking losing my license or my job if the door falls off the lift. I told management about what happened and the customer (who spoke little English btw) kept following me around despite telling him that it is not possible for me to bring the door down.
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#31 Got A Job In My Major Field. Its Been Real. Peace Out
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#32 They Tried Cutting The Concrete Floor With No Water Or Ventilation
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#33 Tell Me How You Really Feel
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#34 Don’t Want To Be At Work Today, But At Least I Get To See Her
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#35 $9 For A Key? When I First Started At Home Depot In 2020 It Was $2.98 For A Decorated Key. I Understand Inflation Is A Thing But 3x The Price In 6 Years Is Insane
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#36 Today I Got To 30 Pages
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#37 Forklift Operators When The Store Closes
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#38 Lumber Incident
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#39 Idk How Yall Eat These
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#40 It’s That Time Again!
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#41 Entitled Customers
Had a customer today tell me I should give him multiple bags of rocks for free as he “spends a lot of money” at HD. looked at how much he’s spent using his proxtra account.. who’s gonna tell him this is not impressive in the slightest.
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#42 At Least He Gave Us A 2 😭
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#43 Found Our H-Cart In The Last Of Us Part II
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#44 Severely Understaffed
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#45 Got Me Messed Up
So it’s my job to call the next associate to see why they are not here to relieve me when it was 15 minutes past for me to go. I’m leaving when my schedule says. I could care less if my relief is here. I would never walk away from a customer but since my manager thinks I do guess I’ll start.
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#46 I’ve Been Told This Is Safe, But It Still Makes Me Uneasy
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#47 Its Fun To Pull It Up After They Say It
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#48 It Snowed Inside
Fire extinguisher fell and started spraying everywhere.
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#49 Won The Employee World Cup Sweepstakes And Got My Tickets Today!
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#50 There’s No Reason To Put Up A Fight At Self Checkout Over Penny Items
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#51 Dogs In The Store
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#52 Whyyyy
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#53 Thanks Water!!
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#54 So This Happened Today
Spoke with the store manager regarding concerns about the bay directive pack down process not being completed properly in my assigned department. During my review, I observed that the freight team associate working the department has repeatedly placed different SKUs in front of others. which creates inaccurate on-hand counts and makes it difficult to maintain proper inventory integrity This practice can negatively impact inventory accuracy when the inventorv team conducts their audit. I requested permission to review additional departments to ensure this issue wasn’t occurring elsewhere before the inventory team’s walkthrough. I was advised to remain focused on the department i am currently scheduled in.
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#55 A New Hand Touches The Beacon! Picked Up A Side Quest When I Walked Into Work This Morning
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#56 This Is Becoming An Easter Tradition
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#57 Picky Customers
Customer proceeds to go through entire hack of 8’ standards, putting boards that aren’t up to their standards on the ground…I was blessed with this 1/1,000,000 customer who put them back all on their own even when I offered to assist multiple times. Felt great not tearing up my back for once. She left the entire hack an absolute wreck afterwards BUT I’ll take flat-stacking over moving all the boards back by hand.
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#58 Some One Spilled Muriatic Acid Yesterday Morning
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#59 Early Wd40 X King Of The Hill Can
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#60 Why Is No Even An Option
Its gotten to the point I don’t even log in until 20 min into my shift so that I dont have to get logged out halfway thru my final task. I get they dont want us working more than 8 hours but an extra 15-20 min would be nice most days lol.
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#61 Someone Returned A Water Heater Water Included
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#62 Nice Wood
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