Forget The Jetsons, These 20 Home Tech Gadgets Are The Real Future

Tired of your home feeling stuck in the Stone Age while your phone’s already planning a trip to Mars? We feel you. It’s time to give your humble abode a futuristic makeover and step into the 21st century (or maybe even the 31st!).
Get ready to ditch those dusty old appliances and embrace the magic of smart home technology with these 20 game-changing upgrades. We’re talking about gadgets and gizmos that will make your life easier, your home more efficient, and your inner tech geek do a happy dance. So, put on your futuristic goggles and get ready to blast off into a world of home automation and innovation!
#1 This Rechargeable Window Vac Is The Streak-Free Solution For A Crystal-Clear View
Review: “I love this thing! Easy to use and does a great job. I have a lot of windows and this makes cleaning them almost fun. No more cleaner running all over the windowsill. No more using a roll of paper towels, and no more streaks. Cuts cleaning time in half. Only down side is the vacume squeegee is too big for some of the smaller window panes. Check your window size before you buy. Highly recommend!” – posup321
Image source: amazon.com, posup321
#2 This Travel Power Strip Is The Compact Solution For All Your Charging Needs While On The Go
Review: “This a great product. Can charge using AC or USB. Only down side is the length of the cord. But it is marketed as a travel charger, so this is not a flaw. But if you can get creative like I did, then you can use as a table top charging station. This is my 3rd purchase, 2 at home and 1 as a gift.” – I. Miller
Image source: amazon.com, I. Miller
#3 From Camping Trips To Long Commutes, This Luncheaze Keeps Your Food Hot And Ready
Review: “My fiancé is a construction worker and often does not have a microwave. He LOVES this. He said it heats up his food HOT. It took us a while because of the price but I keep telling myself it’s an investment and will pay off over time.” – Tatiana
Image source: amazon.com, Joshua D.
#4 This Laptop Cleaning Kit Will Keep Your Keys Clean, Even When The Cheetos Cravings Hit
Review: “This kit is a must-have for keeping your electronics spotless. It includes various brushes and tools that make it easy to clean keyboards, screens, and other delicate surfaces. Compact and effective, it’s perfect for maintaining your devices” – GG
Image source: amazon.com, Kyle Lamendola
#5 Lazy Sunday? Let This Switchbot Fingerbot Be Your Personal Butler, Turning Off Those Lights Without You Lifting A Finger!
Review: “It took less than a few minutes to get it working to turn off/on my Linux PC. The app itself is easy to use. In addition to the native app, I also use my Home Assistant app to control this device so I no longer need or depend on the native app.” – Eric Vo
Image source: amazon.com, Christoph B. Velez
#6 Tired Feet Got You Feeling Like You Walked Through Mordor? This Comfier Shiatsu Foot Massager Is The Magical Hobbit Hole Your Soles Need
Review: “I’m LOVING this foot massager it gives such a great foot massage. It is easy to use and made very well. Good controls and strong on the highest setting and also soft enough if I want a softer massage on the lower setting. I have a chair massager from the same company Comfier and love it just as much. Now I can sit in my chair massager and get a back and foot massage together.” – Lauren Lizzo
Image source: amazon.com, Paul Ericson
#7 Tired Of Crying Over Chopped Onions? This Presto Salad Shooter Will Have You Prepping Veggies Faster Than You Can Say ‘Guacamole’!
Review: “When my decades old Salad Shoot decided to retire from its career, I mourned. I thought it was probably just a relic from the past. But gloriously, I stumbled onto this one at Amazon. It’s as good as the retiree but much sleeker. I have faith that it will serve me well.” – Jeanie
Image source: amazon.com, Freyja
#8 From Phone Chargers To Headphone Wires, These Versatile Cable Clips Can Handle It All. They’re The Tiny But Mighty Solution For A Clutter-Free Life
Review: “This little organizer is super handy! I have one at the office and one at my home and they hold my cords neatly without overcrowding – or slipping! I love how it cleanly adheres to the desk – or anywhere else you want to put it. I may get another one just to tame cords behind the TV. Good quality, discreet size. Highly recommend.” – Marguerite
Image source: amazon.com, Rajev
#9 Ditch The Manual Toothbrush And Embrace The Sonic Power! This Burst Original Sonic Electric Toothbrush Will Blast Away Plaque Like A Superhero, Leaving Your Pearly Whites Sparkling And Your Smile Beaming
Review: “I am absolutely thrilled with my Burst electric toothbrush! Its larger head covers more surface area, ensuring a thorough and efficient clean every time. Not only is it incredibly easy to operate, making my daily dental routine a breeze, but the sleek black color is not only stylish but also surprisingly easy to keep clean. Burst has truly elevated my oral hygiene game, and I can’t recommend it enough for those looking for a powerful, user-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing toothbrush.” – Widespread Adventures
Image source: amazon.com, Laura Glaeser
#10 Buffet Dreams, But Your Kitchen’s The Size Of A Shoebox? This Electric Warming Tray Is The Space-Saving Solution For Keeping Your Feast Warm And Your Guests Happy
Review: “Bought it a few days ago and have used it a few times already. Keeps hot foods hot and warm ones warm. Easy to control, lightweight with a cover which makes it easier to roll and take to different places. Easy to clean too with a damp cloth. Would recommend!” – Marina
Image source: amazon.com, Marina
#11 This Shark Robot Vacuum Isn’t Just A Vacuum, It’s Your New Cleaning BFF. With Its Tri-Brush System And WiFi Connectivity, It’ll Tackle Those Dust Bunnies While You Binge-Watch Your Favorite Show
Review: “I’ve wanted a robot vacuum for years! My least favorite chore is now being done 3 times a week and I don’t have to lift a finger! Well, except to empty it out, but that is easy enough. My carpet and wood floors look great. It maneuvers over rugs easily. I love the Shark brand and was excited that I could afford this. If you’re considering it, buy it!” – Tina Monroe
Image source: amazon.com, tygarlily
#12 Ditch The Guesswork And Get The Full Picture! This Smart Scale Doesn’t Just Tell Your Weight, It Spills All The Juicy Details About Your Body Composition. Knowledge Is Power, Right?
Review: “I like the clear scale. Because is is less expensive than the others it does not do all the body metrics, it does do BMI. The app you down load is very similar to Samsung fitness app. The scale syncs to its app, then to Samsung, then to your watch where you can get all your metrics. The app need to be open and within 3 feet of the scale to do the BT thing, for Samsung and Vsync to connect both need to be open. And with Vsync open I can have my phone on the stool by the scale and see my weight there. It really cool, works well and I’m quite happy with it.” – Obadiah
Image source: amazon.com, redguru
#13 Braun Hand Blender – Kiss Lumpy Soups And Chunky Smoothies Goodbye! This Multi-Speed Wonder Wand Will Blend Your Culinary Creations Into Silky Perfection
Review: “This is the 4th immersion blender I have had since 2016. The 3 previous units can’t be compared against this unit. This is far superior. You can see it in the construction quality and blending performance. The food is way better resulting in a softer texture in purees. If you are looking for an affordable quality blender, this is totally recommended.” – Oscar
Image source: amazon.com, Kelly
#14 This Eufycam 2c Pro Will Keep Watch Over Your Home, So You Can Finally Relax Knowing Everything’s Secure
Review: “I needed additional coverage on the gated side of my house after some kids came into my yard to retrieve their basketball that went over the fence. I bought this additional camera, paired it up to my home base, took 2 screws to mount it on the wall facing the gate, and I was in business. It was that easy!” – Joe M
Image source: amazon.com, Corin L
#15 This 3-In-1 Computer Vacuum Cleaner Is The Swiss Army Knife Of Tech Cleaning – It Vacuums, Blows, And Even Seals Food!
Review: “I am so impressed with this little vacuum, air blower combo!! I was a little afraid to try it thinking I’d be disappointed. SO NOT!! It can’t charged and I cleaned all the of my sewing machines and sewing table. All the attachments made it easy to reach inside the machines. NEVER have to buy cabs of air again and then still have a mess to clean up. GREAT FIND, GREAT PRICE. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!!” – cindy
Image source: amazon.com, Alberto A. Nuila Oliva
#16 The Thermopro Tp20 Is The Grill Master’s Secret Weapon! Cook Your Meat To Perfection Every Time (Even If You’re 500 Feet Away, Enjoying A Cold One)
Review: “Smoked a Turkey on my Traeger and used it to monitor my temperature. It was nice to just leave it and forget. I was able to sit inside in the AC while my Turkey got cooked to perfection. The range was great too!” – Williams’s
Image source: amazon.com, Williams’s
#17 Think Your Floors Are Clean? Think Again! This Rechargeable LED Light Attachment Will Expose Hidden Dust Bunnies And Pet Hair, Turning Your Cleaning Routine Into A Thrilling Detective Game
Review: “The Rechargeable Upright Vacuum Cleaner with a green dust display LED light is a fantastic upgrade for Shark, Bissell, and other universal models. Its powerful suction and LED light make cleaning efficient and easy. A must-have accessory for a thorough and hassle-free cleaning experience.” – Ke’Von Morrow
Image source: amazon.com, amaury
#18 Ditch The Sugary Sodas And Embrace The Fizzy Fun! This Sleek Sodastream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle Lets You Create Your Own Bubbly Beverages In Seconds
Review: “We were wasting too much money on buying sparkling waters. Decided to purchase the soda stream and it has been a great investment in our house hold. FIrst off, it doesn’t need to be plugged in so you can literally have it anywhere. It’s extremely easy to use and, most importantly, the water is sparkly and tastes great! I haven’t used the Bubbly drop but did purchase the soda ones seperately and it does taste like soda. I’m also glad we are using less plastic. Overall, this is a gerat investment if you are an avid sparkling water drinker.” – Anne Gonzalez
Image source: amazon.com, Thomas Romanelli
#19 From Beach Days To Backyard Bbqs, This Venty Fan Is The Summer Essential You’ll Fall In Love With
Review: “I absolutely love this fan. We bought it for our travel trailer and it’s wonderful. It’s nice and compact but when I want to extend it to a floor fan, I have that option as well. I can run the fan several nights on a full charge. Come with remote and a nite light.” – Lisa Wisniewski
Image source: amazon.com, Lori Griffin
#20 This Amazon Basics Smart Bulb Lets You Paint Your Room With Any Color Imaginable, All You Need To Do Is Tell Alexa To Set The Mood
Review: “I love it, I have a Alexa and that work together perfectly, and the colors are perfect and the switching between them is perfect, and when I get up in the middle of the night being able to make it a percent is perfect l.” – Steven.m
Image source: amazon.com, Steven.m
