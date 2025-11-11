This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan

by

There are many different ways that artists and city municipalities can work together to decorate their cities, but it seems like city administrators in Japan have come up with one solution that is as unexpected and whimsical as it is creative and beautiful – decorated manhole covers.

Each municipality takes pride in its manhole cover design, which can display anything from municipal symbols and local landscapes to abstract patterns or illustrations of local legends. There’s even a Japan Society of Manhole Covers!

It all started in the 1980s, when Japan began modernizing sewage infrastructure in more rural areas. These expensive changes were met with resistance until one bureaucrat came up with an inspired solution – give cities the opportunity to decorate their manholes and display their local pride. Eventually, the whole phenomenon was described by Remo Camerota in his book Drainspotting.

For some of the best examples of just how elaborate and beautiful these manholes covers can get, check out these photos by S. Morita. This photographer’s Flickr account is chock full of images of Japan’s colorful and creative manhole covers.

Source: Flickr (via: thisiscolossal)

This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan
This Is How Manhole Covers Look In Japan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
66 Fascinating Items People Found In The Walls Of Their Homes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Sons Of Anarchy Spinoffs We’d Like To See Become Reality
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2017
The Television Career of Kyle Chandler
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2015
Famous Abstract Art Of Indranil Banerjee: A Unique Movement (6 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
awkward
Awkward Preview: What Happened with Jenna and Matty?
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2016
Superstore
Superstore Review: The Store Reels From “Halloween Theft”
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.