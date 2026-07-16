78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Decorating a home is a form of self-expression. The color schemes, textures, and even the furniture you choose reflect aspects of your personality, experiences, and values.
So it also says a lot about you if your interior design choices are ridiculous, at best. You may even be featured on this subreddit, which is all about making fun of the most ludicrous home decor and DIY work on the internet today.
Bored Panda has curated some of the most preposterous photos from the community. If you’re currently decorating your home, you may want to file these under “What not to do.”
#1 What Plants Grow Best With Rocks? Looking For Ideas For My Staircase!
Image source: JuliettEchoNov
#2 My 53 Y/O Friend Just Purchased This
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#3 Who Knew That You Had To Specify “Outdoors” When Asking For A Juliet Balcony?
Image source: RedSparrow1971
How the environment of our home feels can affect our mental health. This is why experts like licensed therapist-turned-interior designer Anita Yokota emphasize the importance of being intentional about decorating.
#4 Wife Broke All Our Dishes Last Week
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#5 Trying To Pick The Best Towels For This Room
Image source: Reindeer_Underpants
#6 Hallelujah
Image source: Usefull-bookz
“If you’re in a very messy environment, or you’re in a chaotic environment, you’re not prone to using that living space for yourself,” Yokota told Better Homes & Gardens. “You want your home to work for you, and you want your home to feel really good because when you feel good, then your outlook on everything is so different.”
#7 Thanks, I Hate Foetus Lamp
Image source: [deleted]
#8 My 82 Year Old Mom Says She Can’t Use These. I Told Her I Could Put Bubble Wrap On The Floor. What Else Can I Do (She Is A Chronic Complainer)
Image source: lellybrqouldy8
#9 Nobody Wants To Sleep In My Guest Bedroom. Should I Paint The Walls A Cheerful Colour?
Image source: Dapper-Ad9787
One possible reason a particular design choice may not work is that it conflicts with the house’s architecture. According to interior designer Nicole Jensen, the visual tension is evident in the way it can feel like a person wearing two mismatched outfits.
“The space can feel disjointed,” she told Real Simple. “It’s not just a design issue; it can impact how you feel in your home.
#10 It Was So Worth It! Dont Mind If I Pat Myself On The Back
Image source: jared10011980
#11 What Should I Put Here? Wrong Answers Only
Image source: Poo_Poo_La_Foo
#12 How About A Round Of Applause For This DIY Tile Job!
Image source: coolhappygenius
Jensen notes that making things work between your home’s architecture and your furniture choices, for example, is all about “balance and repetition.” An example she gave is mixing a vintage chair with a minimalist Murphy door in the same wood finish. According to her, it’s a way of blending antiques with a sleek, modern home.
“It creates cohesion without sacrificing personality,” Jensen shared.
#13 Daughter’s Kindergarten Teacher Said She’s A Finger-Paint Prodigy. One Project Down And A Whole Summer To Go! Bye Bye Contractors!
Image source: ConscientiousWaffler
#14 Should I Cover My Ceilings In These?
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#15 This Was Meant To Be A Room For My In-Laws, But They’ve Changed Their Minds. What Should I Do Instead?
Image source: Icy_Ostrich4401
Jensen shared an example of an ill-advised interior-decorating decision: forcing stiff, traditional pieces into an industrial city loft.
“If you do bring in classic silhouettes, balance them with bold, modern fabrics,” she said. “Think chunky, industrial textures that hold their own.”
#16 How To Make My Shower More Perplexing?
Image source: eldritchpussymaggots
#17 Just Moved In. I Love It, But It’s Super Bland And I Would Like To Add Some Personality. Ideas???
Image source: LindsayDuck
#18 Something’s Missing. Should I Take The Carpet Up The Walls?
Image source: ancientastronaut2
#19 Nailed It!
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#20 I Love My Farmhouse Kitchen
Image source: Ok_Organization_6620
#21 Eve, Is That You?
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#22 The Stone Was Just Too Dated So I Modernized It By Painting It Black!
Image source: ExuberantBat
#23 Is This Millennial Grey?
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#24 On A Curve
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#25 Will This Look Good In My Ski Lodge?
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#26 10 Year Old Me Lighting Up Any Room In The Sims:
Image source: SilverSkilo
#27 Housewarming Gift From Next Door
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#28 “This Kitchen Needs A Really Long Banana And One Egg”
Image source: gayesttoadinthepond
#29 My Aunt’s Toilet Is Having A Quinceñera
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#30 We’ve Been Outjerked Yet Again
Image source: Imaginary_Ad_4340
#31 What Can I Do To Make My Bathroom More Inviting?
Image source: Poo_Poo_La_Foo
#32 How Can I Make This More Chaotic For My MIL
Image source: nijniocons
#33 New Couch From Facebook Marketplace
Image source: hasbhenpart
#34 How Can I Make This Look More Sinister And Claustrophobic?
Image source: CremeBerlinoise
#35 Landlord Said No Discount!
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#36 His And Hers
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#37 I’m Redoing My Bathroom In A “The Shining” Theme. Help Me Complete The Look!
Image source: VeterinarianIcy5053
#38 Bedbug
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#39 You’ve Heard About The Elephant In The Room, Right?
Image source: puppybus
#40 Husband Just Finished Guest Bathroom
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#41 My Mom Asked Me To Dog-Sit While She’s On A Cruise. I’m Scared
Image source: ConscientiousWaffler
#42 Toured This Today, June 16, 2026
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#43 How To Add To A Bland Room?
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#44 Big Box Window Sale!
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#45 Straight Up Villa Decor?
Image source: exceptionalquote
#46 My Wife And I Spent A Lot Of Money On This Kitchen Renovation, But Not A Single Friend Has Complimented It! All My Own Mother Said Was, “Well, Choices Were Made.” Jealous Much??
Image source: jared10011980
#47 Wife Surprised Me With Painting The Floors My Favorite Color. But, Everyone Says They’re Just Going To Turn Green.
Image source: ConscientiousWaffler
#48 Millennial Grey? How About People-Eater Purple!
Image source: RealAmericanJesus
#49 Besides An Overflowing Ashtray On A Tiled Coffee Table, What Else Do I Need To Add?
Image source: CremeBerlinoise
#50 I Finally Found My Artichoke Chandelier!!!
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#51 Grandma’s Will Specified We Could Only Receive Our Inheritances If We Displayed Her Ashes On Our Hearths. This Is My Portion! Fml
Image source: ConscientiousWaffler
#52 Just Had Marble Tile Installed Throughout Our Home. I Think It Gives Such A Touch Of Class And Elegance
Image source: jared10011980
#53 It Feels Like We’re Living In A Banquet Hall. It Started With Post-It Notes, But Now My Mom Is Labeling Everything With Gold Lettering, So My Father, Denying Obvious Dementia, Can Find His Way Around
Image source: jared10011980
#54 What Is The Correct Way To Decorate This Space That Doesnt Include Orphaned Wizard Boys
Image source: Abashed-Apple
#55 Husband Is Upset That I Spent $700 On This Imported Rustic Screen Door, But I Love The Warmth It Brings
Image source: ValleygirlVenus
#56 As A 32yo Injury Attorney, I’ve Worked Hard And Paid My Dues, So I Deserve The Best. My Parents Recently Told Me They Find My Taste “Ostentatious” And “Nouveau Riche” – Whatever That Means. But An Outdoor Kitchen Should Be Wow, Dont You Think?
Image source: jared10011980
#57 What A Travesty
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Dot4345
#58 My Brother Said These Will Catch The Garden On Fire
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#59 Finished Designing My Kids’ Timeout Area. Did I Go Too Far Or Not Far Enough ?
Image source: Effective_Jello9731
#60 Should I Move The Trash Can?
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#61 Hated The Look Of The Thermostat In My Home, So I Tightly Closed It In! Winning. Its Under The Mask
Image source: jared10011980
#62 We Had A Remnant Of Carpet Leftover So I Improved This Niche. Now My Wife Wants Me To Remove It!
Image source: jared10011980
#63 Architect Promised Amazing Changes!
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#64 What Art Installation Should I Put Here?
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#65 I’m Too Groovy For My Life!!!!
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#66 What Is This Style Called?
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#67 I Just Put Up My Pole, And My Husband Bedazzled It
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#68 Removing Walls Makes Spaces Seem So Much Larger!
Image source: Next-Honeydew4130
#69 I Just Gotta Have More Columns!
Image source: RamblingReasoner
#70 I Wanted To Bring A Subtle Warmth To The White And Grey So I Added Some LED Lights!
Image source: pineapple_pie69
#71 Its Missing Something
Image source: Reindeer_Underpants
#72 Wife Insists On Painting Every Wall Greige. I Don’t Even Try To Fight It Anymore. She Knows I’m Spineless
Image source: ConscientiousWaffler
#73 Need To Do Something With The Boring Ceiling
Image source: Reindeer_Underpants
#74 Should I Add A Solid Brown?
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#75 Just Closed, Our Forever Dream House!!!!!
Image source: janewp
#76 Husband Just Brought Home Our New “Otto Man”
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#77 Trying To Pick A Color For The Ceiling To Make This Wallpaper Really Stand Out
Image source: Own-Nectarine-1313
#78 Im Thinking Orange Walls…
Image source: Reindeer_Underpants
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