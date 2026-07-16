78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

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Decorating a home is a form of self-expression. The color schemes, textures, and even the furniture you choose reflect aspects of your personality, experiences, and values. 

So it also says a lot about you if your interior design choices are ridiculous, at best. You may even be featured on this subreddit, which is all about making fun of the most ludicrous home decor and DIY work on the internet today. 

Bored Panda has curated some of the most preposterous photos from the community. If you’re currently decorating your home, you may want to file these under “What not to do.”

#1 What Plants Grow Best With Rocks? Looking For Ideas For My Staircase!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: JuliettEchoNov

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

#2 My 53 Y/O Friend Just Purchased This

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#3 Who Knew That You Had To Specify “Outdoors” When Asking For A Juliet Balcony?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: RedSparrow1971

How the environment of our home feels can affect our mental health. This is why experts like licensed therapist-turned-interior designer Anita Yokota emphasize the importance of being intentional about decorating. 

#4 Wife Broke All Our Dishes Last Week

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#5 Trying To Pick The Best Towels For This Room

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Reindeer_Underpants

#6 Hallelujah

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Usefull-bookz

“If you’re in a very messy environment, or you’re in a chaotic environment, you’re not prone to using that living space for yourself,” Yokota told Better Homes & Gardens. “You want your home to work for you, and you want your home to feel really good because when you feel good, then your outlook on everything is so different.”

#7 Thanks, I Hate Foetus Lamp

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#8 My 82 Year Old Mom Says She Can’t Use These. I Told Her I Could Put Bubble Wrap On The Floor. What Else Can I Do (She Is A Chronic Complainer)

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: lellybrqouldy8

#9 Nobody Wants To Sleep In My Guest Bedroom. Should I Paint The Walls A Cheerful Colour?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Dapper-Ad9787

One possible reason a particular design choice may not work is that it conflicts with the house’s architecture. According to interior designer Nicole Jensen, the visual tension is evident in the way it can feel like a person wearing two mismatched outfits. 

“The space can feel disjointed,” she told Real Simple. “It’s not just a design issue; it can impact how you feel in your home.

#10 It Was So Worth It! Dont Mind If I Pat Myself On The Back

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: jared10011980

#11 What Should I Put Here? Wrong Answers Only

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Poo_Poo_La_Foo

#12 How About A Round Of Applause For This DIY Tile Job!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: coolhappygenius

Jensen notes that making things work between your home’s architecture and your furniture choices, for example, is all about “balance and repetition.” An example she gave is mixing a vintage chair with a minimalist Murphy door in the same wood finish. According to her, it’s a way of blending antiques with a sleek, modern home. 

“It creates cohesion without sacrificing personality,” Jensen shared.

#13 Daughter’s Kindergarten Teacher Said She’s A Finger-Paint Prodigy. One Project Down And A Whole Summer To Go! Bye Bye Contractors!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: ConscientiousWaffler

#14 Should I Cover My Ceilings In These?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#15 This Was Meant To Be A Room For My In-Laws, But They’ve Changed Their Minds. What Should I Do Instead?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Icy_Ostrich4401

Jensen shared an example of an ill-advised interior-decorating decision: forcing stiff, traditional pieces into an industrial city loft. 

“If you do bring in classic silhouettes, balance them with bold, modern fabrics,” she said. “Think chunky, industrial textures that hold their own.”

#16 How To Make My Shower More Perplexing?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: eldritchpussymaggots

#17 Just Moved In. I Love It, But It’s Super Bland And I Would Like To Add Some Personality. Ideas???

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: LindsayDuck

#18 Something’s Missing. Should I Take The Carpet Up The Walls?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: ancientastronaut2

#19 Nailed It!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#20 I Love My Farmhouse Kitchen

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Organization_6620

#21 Eve, Is That You?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#22 The Stone Was Just Too Dated So I Modernized It By Painting It Black!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: ExuberantBat

#23 Is This Millennial Grey?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#24 On A Curve

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#25 Will This Look Good In My Ski Lodge?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#26 10 Year Old Me Lighting Up Any Room In The Sims:

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: SilverSkilo

#27 Housewarming Gift From Next Door

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#28 “This Kitchen Needs A Really Long Banana And One Egg”

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: gayesttoadinthepond

#29 My Aunt’s Toilet Is Having A Quinceñera

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#30 We’ve Been Outjerked Yet Again

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Imaginary_Ad_4340

#31 What Can I Do To Make My Bathroom More Inviting?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Poo_Poo_La_Foo

#32 How Can I Make This More Chaotic For My MIL

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: nijniocons

#33 New Couch From Facebook Marketplace

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: hasbhenpart

#34 How Can I Make This Look More Sinister And Claustrophobic?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: CremeBerlinoise

#35 Landlord Said No Discount!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#36 His And Hers

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#37 I’m Redoing My Bathroom In A “The Shining” Theme. Help Me Complete The Look!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: VeterinarianIcy5053

#38 Bedbug

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#39 You’ve Heard About The Elephant In The Room, Right?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: puppybus

#40 Husband Just Finished Guest Bathroom

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#41 My Mom Asked Me To Dog-Sit While She’s On A Cruise. I’m Scared

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: ConscientiousWaffler

#42 Toured This Today, June 16, 2026

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#43 How To Add To A Bland Room?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#44 Big Box Window Sale!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#45 Straight Up Villa Decor?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: exceptionalquote

#46 My Wife And I Spent A Lot Of Money On This Kitchen Renovation, But Not A Single Friend Has Complimented It! All My Own Mother Said Was, “Well, Choices Were Made.” Jealous Much??

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: jared10011980

#47 Wife Surprised Me With Painting The Floors My Favorite Color. But, Everyone Says They’re Just Going To Turn Green.

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: ConscientiousWaffler

#48 Millennial Grey? How About People-Eater Purple!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: RealAmericanJesus

#49 Besides An Overflowing Ashtray On A Tiled Coffee Table, What Else Do I Need To Add?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: CremeBerlinoise

#50 I Finally Found My Artichoke Chandelier!!!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#51 Grandma’s Will Specified We Could Only Receive Our Inheritances If We Displayed Her Ashes On Our Hearths. This Is My Portion! Fml

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: ConscientiousWaffler

#52 Just Had Marble Tile Installed Throughout Our Home. I Think It Gives Such A Touch Of Class And Elegance

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: jared10011980

#53 It Feels Like We’re Living In A Banquet Hall. It Started With Post-It Notes, But Now My Mom Is Labeling Everything With Gold Lettering, So My Father, Denying Obvious Dementia, Can Find His Way Around

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: jared10011980

#54 What Is The Correct Way To Decorate This Space That Doesnt Include Orphaned Wizard Boys

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Abashed-Apple

#55 Husband Is Upset That I Spent $700 On This Imported Rustic Screen Door, But I Love The Warmth It Brings

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: ValleygirlVenus

#56 As A 32yo Injury Attorney, I’ve Worked Hard And Paid My Dues, So I Deserve The Best. My Parents Recently Told Me They Find My Taste “Ostentatious” And “Nouveau Riche” – Whatever That Means. But An Outdoor Kitchen Should Be Wow, Dont You Think?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: jared10011980

#57 What A Travesty

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Dot4345

#58 My Brother Said These Will Catch The Garden On Fire

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#59 Finished Designing My Kids’ Timeout Area. Did I Go Too Far Or Not Far Enough ?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Effective_Jello9731

#60 Should I Move The Trash Can?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#61 Hated The Look Of The Thermostat In My Home, So I Tightly Closed It In! Winning. Its Under The Mask

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: jared10011980

#62 We Had A Remnant Of Carpet Leftover So I Improved This Niche. Now My Wife Wants Me To Remove It!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: jared10011980

#63 Architect Promised Amazing Changes!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#64 What Art Installation Should I Put Here?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#65 I’m Too Groovy For My Life!!!!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#66 What Is This Style Called?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#67 I Just Put Up My Pole, And My Husband Bedazzled It

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#68 Removing Walls Makes Spaces Seem So Much Larger!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Next-Honeydew4130

#69 I Just Gotta Have More Columns!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: RamblingReasoner

#70 I Wanted To Bring A Subtle Warmth To The White And Grey So I Added Some LED Lights!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: pineapple_pie69

#71 Its Missing Something

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Reindeer_Underpants

#72 Wife Insists On Painting Every Wall Greige. I Don’t Even Try To Fight It Anymore. She Knows I’m Spineless

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: ConscientiousWaffler

#73 Need To Do Something With The Boring Ceiling

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Reindeer_Underpants

#74 Should I Add A Solid Brown?

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#75 Just Closed, Our Forever Dream House!!!!!

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: janewp

#76 Husband Just Brought Home Our New “Otto Man”

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#77 Trying To Pick A Color For The Ceiling To Make This Wallpaper Really Stand Out

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Own-Nectarine-1313

#78 Im Thinking Orange Walls…

78 Home Decor Fails That May Leave You Cracking Up From Sheer Befuddlement (New Pics)

Image source: Reindeer_Underpants

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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