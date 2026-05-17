21 Hollywood Hunks The Internet Doesn’t Think Are As Handsome As Everyone Says

Hollywood has always had its fair share of actors who are lauded for their looks as much as their work.
From red carpet appearances to magazine covers, many stars are often labeled as “handsome” or “s*x symbols” by fans and media alike.
However, not everyone agrees with these popular opinions.
Over time, social media has made it easier for people to share their honest thoughts, and many actors widely considered attractive have also faced criticism of their looks.
This Bored Panda list looks at some well-known Hollywood names whose appearances have sparked mixed reactions online.
#1 Bill Skarsgård
Bill Skarsgård gained global recognition for playing Pennywise in It and its sequel, It Chapter Two.
Since then, he has continued to take on intense roles, including the villain in John Wick: Chapter 4 and Count Orlok in Nosferatu.
Despite often portraying disturbing characters, Skarsgård frequently appears in online discussions about Hollywood’s most attractive actors. However, he has never held People magazine’s official “Sexiest Man Alive” title.
He has appeared in Men’s Health, where his transformation for The Crow highlighted his lean physique and intense training for the role.
Online reactions to his looks are overwhelmingly positive. One user wrote, “Bill Skarsgård, owner of the most perfect face card in the world,” while another claimed, “Bill Skarsgård is the most handsome man in the world.”
Image source: Vertigo Entertainment, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
#2 Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal has spent decades building a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most intense performers, from Donnie Darko to Nightcrawler and Brokeback Mountain.
Physically, Gyllenhaal leans into transformation. For Road House (2024), he trained down to an extremely lean physique, combining heavy lifting and MMA-style workouts. His sharp jawline, deep-set eyes, and brooding expressions have long been part of his appeal, especially in darker roles.
He’s frequently included in “hottest” conversations, even if he hasn’t held People’s official title. Some outlets and fan spaces boldly claim he is the “hottest man alive.”
Still, not everyone agrees. One user wrote, “Jake Gyllenhaal is not handsome at all,” pushing back against the hype.
Others strongly disagree, with one saying, “Jake Gyllenhaal is a super-handsome action hero. He’s a force.”
Image source: Amazon MGM Studios, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#3 Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet built his fame with Call Me by Your Name, but much of the conversation around him has always centered on his unconventional looks.
With a lean frame, sharp cheekbones, and what many describe as a “delicate” face, Chalamet doesn’t fit the traditional bulky Hollywood heartthrob mold, and that’s exactly what divides opinion online.
Early in his career, he was even told to “put on weight” because he didn’t have the “right body,” a critique that contrasts sharply with his current status as a fashion-forward s*x symbol, per an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.
He has been featured in Men’s Health and regularly appears in People magazine’s “Men of the Year,” while also being a contender for Sexiest Man Alive 2026.
Still, reactions remain split.
One user mocked, “Timothee Chalmararaey… whatever… too many angles and bones.”
Another wrote, “How can anybody win anything on sexiness when Timothée Chalamet exists as a human being?”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Aurore Marechal/Getty Images
#4 Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy rose to prominence with 28 Days Later and became globally known as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. A frequent collaborator of Christopher Nolan, he appeared in Inception and The Dark Knight trilogy before winning an Oscar for Oppenheimer.
Known for his piercing blue eyes and sharp features, Murphy is often labeled attractive, even ranking among the UK and Ireland’s “sexiest men” in 2024 polls. However, his gaunt face and intense expressions also spark debate online.
He addressed aging in a Men’s Health feature, saying, “I’m very cool with being almost 45.”
Online reactions explained how divided opinions are. One admirer wrote, “I literally gasped when I saw Cillian. He is the only celebrity man who is attractive.”
Another said, “Cillian is hot, but it started with Thomas Shelby.”
A third joked, “Cover him in dust and coal, and he’d still be the most beautiful man you’ve ever seen.”
Image source: Caryn Mandabach Productions, Theo Wargo/Getty Images
#5 Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum built his image around a highly physical, muscular look, transitioning from modeling and dance to films like Step Up, Magic Mike, and 21 Jump Street.
His broad build, defined abs, and athletic presence have been central to his appeal, especially after Magic Mike, which was based on his real-life stripping experience.
He was officially named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2012. His physique has remained a major talking point, with intense training routines and drastic body transformations, including dropping significant weight for later roles while maintaining low body fat.
Still, not all reactions are positive. One blunt comment dismissed his appeal as “white men mediocrity,” questioning the hype around his looks.
Others strongly disagree, with one user writing, “Channing Tatum is a talented, charming, handsome… guy.”
Image source: channingtatum/Instagram, Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images
#6 Adam Driver
Adam Driver has built a strong screen presence through roles in Girls, Marriage Story, and Star Wars, but his looks are often described as unconventional.
Despite that, Driver has been included in People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issues and is often praised for his “unique, non-traditional charm.”
He has also addressed the attention around his appearance, saying, “Lots of things have been said about my face,” acknowledging the ongoing discussion around his looks.
Online reactions highlight that divide. One user wrote, “Do you call this handsome???” while another added, “Handsome? How? He’s ok.”
Some comments are harsher, calling him “one of the ugliest overhyped white men ever.”
Image source: voguemagazine/Instagram, Colleen Sturtevant/Wikimedia
#7 Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most unconventional leading men, rising through intense roles in Dunkirk, The K*lling of a Sacred Deer, and later gaining widespread attention with Saltburn.
Keoghan’s sharp, slightly offbeat, and expressive looks have often set him apart rather than placed him in the “classically handsome” category.
Even though he has acknowledged this perception, once saying, “My prettiness didn’t get me this far,” he told GQ in 2024, while reflecting on being labeled a “weird-looking guy” earlier in his career.
His transformation in Saltburn, including a bold, physique-forward final scene, pushed him into unexpected s*x-symbol territory.
He has since appeared on People’s Sexiest Men longlist (2024), signaling a shift in how audiences view him.
Still, online opinions remain split. One user wrote, “There is nothing average about Barry Keoghan. He’s exceptionally talented and handsome.”
Another countered, “There are many handsome Irish men, but Barry Keoghan is not one of them.”
Image source: BarryKeoghan/X, Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
#8 Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa built his image around a hyper-masculine, rugged look, gaining global attention as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and later as Aquaman. His long hair, beard, tall frame, and muscular build have made him one of the most visually recognizable actors in Hollywood.
He is frequently labeled among the “hottest men alive” by fans and has topped several fan-voted lists, even being tipped for People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title by public demand. His physique is maintained through a high-protein diet and functional training rather than traditional bodybuilding routines.
Still, not everyone agrees with the hype. One user questioned, “Handsome to whom?” challenging his universal appeal.
Others strongly disagree, with a fan stating, “He is a beautiful looking man, absolutely gorgeous.”
Image source: Warner Bros., Karwai Tang/WireImage
#9 Connor Storrie
Connor Storrie gained widespread attention after portraying Ilya Rozanov in the sports-romance series Heated Rivalry. Before his breakout role, he appeared in short films and had a small part in Joker: Folie à Deux.
His performance in Heated Rivalry earned strong reviews and quickly turned him into a rising star.
Storrie’s growing popularity has also fueled conversations about his looks. According to early betting odds for People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2026, he currently leads the race with 5/2 odds and a 28.6% implied probability.
His viral photoshoots and fashion appearances have frequently landed him in discussions about “heartthrob” across entertainment media.
He was also featured in Men’s Health in 2026, where he spoke about the physical preparation required for the hockey drama, noting that both leads needed to stay in peak condition to portray professional athletes.
Online reactions to his looks remain mixed. One user wrote, “Y’all need to stop making ugly people feel attractive,” and another commented, “he’s unironically more attractive than Gaga.”
Image source: Behind The Blinds, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
#10 Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult rose to fame with About a Boy and Skins before moving into major films like X-Men and Mad Max: Fury Road.
Despite that, he has been recognized in discussions of attractiveness. A facial analysis based on the “Golden Ratio” ranked him highly for symmetry, with an 89.84% score.
He has also physically transformed for roles, including building muscle and training intensively for Superman (2025).
Still, reactions online remain mixed. One user wrote, “Is he hot? If you tell me yes, I’ll believe you, but if you tell me no, I’ll also believe you.”
Another added that he “does not do it for me, but I can understand why he would for others.”
At the same time, a fan called him “a smokeshow.”
Image source: itboynyc/Instagram, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#11 Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston gained worldwide recognition as Loki in the MCU, with his tall frame, sharp features, and polished demeanor.
His popularity as a s*x symbol peaked early in his Marvel run. In 2013, he was voted “Sexiest Actor Alive” by readers of The Independent, beating actors like Robert Pattinson.
The moment was even described as a shift toward appreciating “chivalry, class, and breeding” over traditional looks.
Hiddleston himself has never leaned heavily into that label, instead focusing on physical performance and presence. “I love movement… sprinting and fight training and jumping over walls,” he said while discussing preparing for roles, via BBC Radio 2.
Still, public opinion remains divided. One user wrote, “Nah, I do not think Tom Hiddleston is handsome at all,” while another added, “Tom Hiddleston is not traditionally handsome.”
Others disagree, with a fan saying, “The guy is undeniably handsome.”
Image source: W Magazine, Karwai Tang/WireImage
#12 Tom Holland
Tom Holland rose to global fame as Spider-Man in the MCU, becoming one of the most recognizable young faces in Hollywood. His boyish charm, athletic build, and energetic personality have made him a regular on “most handsome” and “sexiest” lists, including ranking among the top names in 2024 polls.
Much of Holland’s appeal, however, comes from charisma rather than conventional looks. Director Jon Watts once summed it up by saying, “You look at him, and you just love him,” while Timothée Chalamet called him the “ultimate rizz master”, per Men’s Health.
Still, that softer, youthful image is exactly what divides opinion online. One commenter noted, “Not everyone is suddenly discovering how insanely hot and handsome Tom Holland is.”
But critics of his looks are just as vocal. Another wrote, “He’s too short, not handsome enough, and looks perpetually like a child.”
Image source: Men’s Health, Karwai Tang/WireImage
#13 Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch became a global name through Sherlock before cementing blockbuster appeal as Doctor Strange in the MCU. While his talent and screen presence are widely respected, discussions about his looks have always been complicated.
He has topped several “sexiest” lists, including The Sun’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2012, and ranked high in Empire and Glamour polls.
Even the actor himself has addressed this perception. “I’m not Brad, I’m not Leonardo… I’m not a typical movie star,” he admitted to Variety in 2025, acknowledging that his appeal doesn’t fit the usual mold.
That divide is clear online. One netizen wrote, “He is not handsome, but he has got class,” while another bluntly stated, “This guy is not hot, not even cute.”
“Benedict Cumberbatch…… it has always baffled me that people seem to swoon over him…It’s bizarre. His face makes me so uncomfortable.”
Image source: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
#14 Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal’s breakout moment came when he played Oberyn Martell in HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones, a role that instantly turned him into a fan favorite.
He gained even more recognition portraying DEA agent Javier Peña in Narcos before reaching global stardom as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and Joel Miller in The Last of Us.
Pascal’s Hollywood presence has only grown in recent years. He appeared in Gladiator II, Materialists, and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The actor has also been featured in Men’s Health and has repeatedly appeared on “Sexiest Men” lists, even ranking among the world’s hottest men in 2025.
Still, internet opinions remain divided.
One commenter wrote, “Pedro Pascal… I like him as an actor, but he just looks so unkempt sometimes, like a homeless guy.”
Yet others fiercely disagree, with one fan declaring he’s “the hottest, sexiest, most handsome man to ever walk this earth.”
Image source: Gaumont International Television, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
#15 Dylan O’brien
Dylan O’Brien gained recognition for Teen Wolf and later starred in The Maze Runner films, but his appeal has often leaned more on charm than on conventionally sharp features.
He has still been widely featured on “sexiest men” lists and fan polls, especially during his peak Maze Runner years, and his rugged, slightly unpolished look, highlighted in a 2024 Men’s Health shoot, kept him in that conversation.
However, his appearance became a talking point after his 2016 accident, which left him with facial injuries and required reconstructive surgery, subtly altering his features.
Online reactions remain split. One fan wrote, “He is literally my favorite actor… my celebrity crush.”
Others disagree, with one comment stating, “Overrated! Really don’t like his pug nose.”
Image source: thombrowne/Instagram, Quejaytee/Wikimedia
#16 Hudson Williams
Hudson Williams may be a relatively new face, but his appearance has already become a major online talking point. Best known for Heated Rivalry, the Canadian actor’s lean build, sharp features, and soft “pretty boy” profile have sparked constant debate, especially as his fame continues to rise.
His growing popularity has placed him firmly in the Sexiest Man Alive 2026 conversation, with 3/1 odds (25% probability), making him one of the strongest contenders.
He was also featured in Men’s Health in 2026, where his physique, particularly his abs and glutes, drew attention.
Williams revealed he trains intensely, citing Bruce Lee as inspiration, “I wanted to do something that’ll just rip me in half.”
He even joked about maintaining his viral appeal, saying, “I want to keep this b*tt and get a bigger b*tt as well.”
Still, opinions remain split. One user wrote, “Stuns is a strong word. His face is average at best.” Others disagreed, with fans calling him “pretty” and praising his striking side profile.
Image source: numero_netherlands/Instagram, Maya Dehlin Spach/2026GG/Penske Media/Getty Images
#17 Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White rose to fame with Shameless and later The Bear, but much of the online conversation around him now centers on his looks rather than his performances.
His physique, however, has played a major role in shaping his image. While preparing for The Iron Claw, he built a noticeably muscular body, which later became the focal point of his viral Calvin Klein campaign. The ad, featuring his defined abs and minimal styling, pushed him into mainstream “Sexiest Man Alive” conversations.
Still, not everyone is convinced. One user bluntly wrote, “Jeremy Allen White is like the most generic white guy ever, why do straight women think he’s insanely hot???”
Another added, “Jeremy Allen White is not handsome, just has a nice body.”
Others disagreed, with one fan saying, “Jeremy Allen White is so freaking handsome, that’s my white boy.”
Image source: Calvin Klein, Bryan Berlin
#18 Josh O’connor
Josh O’Connor rose to prominence with The Crown and Challengers, but his appearance has often sparked mixed reactions. With a lean frame, softer facial structure, and understated features, he doesn’t fit the conventional “sharp-jawed” Hollywood heartthrob mold.
Despite this, he has been widely labeled a “heartthrob” in recent years, especially after Challengers.
O’Connor himself has pushed back on that perception, telling British GQ, “I don’t feel comfortable with the idea of that… anyone talking about my image, good or bad, is uncomfortable”.
Public opinion remains divided. One critic wrote, “Another average… almost ugly white man that will get shoved down our throats as a heartthrob.”
Others disagree entirely, with one fan admitting, “I can’t be objective because I have a massive crush on him right now.”
Image source: MGM Studios, Olivia Wong/FilmMagic
#19 Paul Mescal
Image source: Scott Free Productions, Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images
#20 Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson became a global heartthrob after playing Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, a role that pushed him into early Sexiest Men Alive conversations and cemented his brooding, romantic image. He later shifted toward indie films before returning to blockbuster fame as Batman in The Batman.
Despite that trajectory, the conversation around his looks has always been mixed.
Pattinson himself addressed the pressure of maintaining a certain image, telling ES Magazine, “It’s very, very easy to fall into that pattern… it’s extraordinarily addictive,” while speaking about body expectations in the industry.
At the same time, his “s*x symbol” label has been reinforced by peers, Daniel Radcliffe, who once said, “Rob Pattinson is a genuine s*xy guy. He’s got the height.”
Still, not everyone agrees with that perception. One user wrote, “I’ve dated guys who were more handsome than Robert Pattinson. He has a flat face.”
Others pushed back, with one fan stating, “It’s a fact… Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man.”
Image source: HBO Max, Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images
#21 Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy is often associated with a rugged, masculine look, shaped by physically demanding roles such as Warrior, The Dark Knight Rises, and Venom.
He has frequently appeared in “sexiest” discussions and was even named the UK’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2021, largely driven by fan polls and his screen presence . His body transformations, bulking up for roles like Bane, have also played a key role in that perception.
However, Hardy himself downplayed the label. “I have pencil arms… a healthy layer of dad flab, crooked teeth and bow legs,” he said in an interview with The Daily Mail, rejecting the idea of being a typical pin-up.
Online reactions reflect that divide. One user wrote, “I don’t think he’s good looking at all, but so many others seem to think so.”
Another strongly disagreed, “I need to scream how hot and handsome Tom Hardy is.”
Image source: Esquire, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
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