I Photographed 20 Kids As Their Favorite Emoji, And The Results Are So Much Fun

As a mum of two boys who live for YouTube and their games console, it struck me how different their childhood is to my own in the 1980s.

Sometimes with all the technology in their lives, it feels like they’re speaking a different language.

Emoji seemed to embody this for me – they are a universal visual language that transcends national barriers, but not always the age barriers!

I’m a UK-based photographer specializing in kids portraits. Emoji felt like a great inspiration for engaging with my pre-teen subjects.

Visually, emoji are colorful and fun which is a perfect match for my photography style. I’m also known for imagery that captures moments of emotion and emoji were a great source of facial expressions.

I chatted with the kids to find out their favorite emoji (although many of them wanted to do the poo emoji, which didn’t really fit the aesthetic of my project). We then had lots of fun capturing the images.

I hope they put a smile on your face and brighten your day!

More info: photographybyabimoore.com

20 kids pose as their favorite emoji

Cheesy grin

Cheesy grin

Smiley winking face

Smiley winking face

Angel

Angel

Devil

Devil

Cool dude

Cool dude

Geek

Geek

Kiss kiss

Kiss kiss

Ouch

Ouch

Crazy

Crazy

Woah

Woah

Eyes rolling

Eyes rolling

Shock horror

Shock horror

Cringe

Cringe

Ooops

Ooops

Grumpy

Grumpy

Love hearts

Love hearts

Ssshhhh

Ssshhhh

Eyebrow raised

Eyebrow raised

Boohoo

Boohoo

Tongue out

Tongue out

I Photographed 20 Kids As Their Favorite Emoji, And The Results Are So Much Fun

