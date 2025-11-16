The “Stupid Tax” Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

There are all sorts of taxes that we are required to pay to participate in society: income taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, value-added taxes, etc. They can all be nuisances, but of course, they are necessary to maintain public infrastructure and public services. There is one tax, however, that not everyone needs to pay but some companies try to slip in whenever they can: a stupid tax.

Allow me to introduce you to the Stupid Tax subreddit. This group is famous for sharing the most ridiculous examples of companies and individuals pricing their items without any logic. The group states that it is “for those in life who end up paying more because of their own idiocy”, and it has amassed nearly 40k members (or “idiots” as they call them) who are dedicated to exposing all of the stupid “taxes” they encounter every day. Enjoy this list of pics that will remind you to always look closely at price tags, and keep reading to also find an interview with Becky Goddard-Hill, award-winning parenting and lifestyle blogger and the woman behind the Family Budgeting blog. Then if you’re interested in another Bored Panda piece featuring people who need to brush up on their math skills, check out this story next.

#1 £2 For 20 Minutes

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: le_funky_juicebox

#2 Yeah I’ll Take 49 Hot Ones Please

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: wandering_bear_

#3 What A Sale

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: SURFRBNYWAFFLES

#4 The Ultimate Stupid Tax

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: Smohanlewin

#5 If You Look At The Photo You Can See The Pillow Is Just Rotated… Literally The Same Folds In It

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Clown At A Restaurant

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: LachE123

#7 Had A Really Hard Time Deciding Which Shipping Option To Choose

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: the_ocalhoun

#8 A New Kind Of Stupid Tax

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: Tamer_

#9 The Vending Machine In My Office. Pay Attention When You Buy Stuff, Y’all

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: phithera

#10 Genius

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: lmaonerd101

#11 Bargain!

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: eggcircus

#12 Smart Tax

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: ashauler

#13 A $122 Water Bottle Because It Has A Crystal Inside It

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: IWantAFckingUsename

#14 The Savings Are Through The Floor With This One!

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: Sonums

#15 “I Trusted You All”

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: lealeas

#16 A Year Or Lifetime? Hmmm

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: spazzyalt

#17 Used The $2 Milkshake Coupon At Mcdonald’s. Fried Onions And Tomato Slices Were Listed As Available Options

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: watfm

#18 My School’s Cookie Sale

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: JudgeandJuri

#19 Spend Two Dollars For 100 Pennies. What A Bargain!

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: Karen_Nfld

#20 Same Items Inside… Hers Costs 30% More

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: elite4caleb

#21 My Brother Saw This At A Yard Sale Today

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: KidCaker

#22 Pay Extra For Some Fancy “Hydrogen Water”

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: reddit.com

#23 The Chicken Nuggets At My Local Burger King

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: Benjamin075

#24 I Like That The Sale Discount Is A Negative Amount

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: princessnoke266

#25 I Almost Got Taxed Today

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: michaeljbarton

#26 Which One Will I Choose?

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: salshouille

#27 Lemon Squeezer vs. Same-Size Lime Squeezer

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: kattrinee

#28 When Buying The Book Is Cheaper

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: uhhsamurai

#29 Had To Blink Twice At This One

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: asherah213

#30 Uh Oh

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Profit

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: Christian943

#32 There Was An Attempt To Clearance Plants

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: renfar2018

#33 Walmart Math Is Hard. Also That Was The Last Of The Single Boxes Too

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: Engi22

#34 Samosas For People Who Don’t Pay Attention

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Sugartax

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: derpthatderps

#36 What A Bargain. I’ll Take Two

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: marn65

#37 So I Found This Today, And It’s 4x The Regular Price Of Water! Scam :-/

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: RandomRedditer157

#38 Had I Not Paid Attention I’d Have Been The Fool, Not Whoever Tagged These

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: ClassifiedRain

#39 Bad Sale Is Bad

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: Shir0iKabocha

#40 You Sob …. I’m In

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: lsimme5196

#41 Pay An Extra Dollar For Buying In Bulk

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: knightshell

#42 Target With The Old Switcheroo

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: reddit.com

#43 $3.50 For 1 Gallon, Or $1.50 For A Half Gallon

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: KTthemajicgoat

#44 Little Bargain I Spotted In Asda

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: darkfishlord

#45 Or, You Know….wait A Couple Of Days

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#46 More For The Same

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: Pope_penetration

#47 10 For $4 Or 12 For $4 🤔

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: ft1103

#48 My Friends Daughter Had To Start Her Own Business For A Class Business. She Made A Profit!

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: veraberta49

#49 $3 More For 1/4 Of The Value!!

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: jiroshimaaa

#50 Et Tu, Pokémon Go?

The &#8220;Stupid Tax&#8221; Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

Image source: llama2621

