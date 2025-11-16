The “Stupid Tax” Online Group Shares 50 Pics That Prove Some People Are Idiots

There are all sorts of taxes that we are required to pay to participate in society: income taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, value-added taxes, etc. They can all be nuisances, but of course, they are necessary to maintain public infrastructure and public services. There is one tax, however, that not everyone needs to pay but some companies try to slip in whenever they can: a stupid tax.
Allow me to introduce you to the Stupid Tax subreddit. This group is famous for sharing the most ridiculous examples of companies and individuals pricing their items without any logic. The group states that it is “for those in life who end up paying more because of their own idiocy”, and it has amassed nearly 40k members (or “idiots” as they call them) who are dedicated to exposing all of the stupid “taxes” they encounter every day. Enjoy this list of pics that will remind you to always look closely at price tags, and keep reading to also find an interview with Becky Goddard-Hill, award-winning parenting and lifestyle blogger and the woman behind the Family Budgeting blog. Then if you’re interested in another Bored Panda piece featuring people who need to brush up on their math skills, check out this story next.
#1 £2 For 20 Minutes
Image source: le_funky_juicebox
#2 Yeah I’ll Take 49 Hot Ones Please
Image source: wandering_bear_
#3 What A Sale
Image source: SURFRBNYWAFFLES
#4 The Ultimate Stupid Tax
Image source: Smohanlewin
#5 If You Look At The Photo You Can See The Pillow Is Just Rotated… Literally The Same Folds In It
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Clown At A Restaurant
Image source: LachE123
#7 Had A Really Hard Time Deciding Which Shipping Option To Choose
Image source: the_ocalhoun
#8 A New Kind Of Stupid Tax
Image source: Tamer_
#9 The Vending Machine In My Office. Pay Attention When You Buy Stuff, Y’all
Image source: phithera
#10 Genius
Image source: lmaonerd101
#11 Bargain!
Image source: eggcircus
#12 Smart Tax
Image source: ashauler
#13 A $122 Water Bottle Because It Has A Crystal Inside It
Image source: IWantAFckingUsename
#14 The Savings Are Through The Floor With This One!
Image source: Sonums
#15 “I Trusted You All”
Image source: lealeas
#16 A Year Or Lifetime? Hmmm
Image source: spazzyalt
#17 Used The $2 Milkshake Coupon At Mcdonald’s. Fried Onions And Tomato Slices Were Listed As Available Options
Image source: watfm
#18 My School’s Cookie Sale
Image source: JudgeandJuri
#19 Spend Two Dollars For 100 Pennies. What A Bargain!
Image source: Karen_Nfld
#20 Same Items Inside… Hers Costs 30% More
Image source: elite4caleb
#21 My Brother Saw This At A Yard Sale Today
Image source: KidCaker
#22 Pay Extra For Some Fancy “Hydrogen Water”
Image source: reddit.com
#23 The Chicken Nuggets At My Local Burger King
Image source: Benjamin075
#24 I Like That The Sale Discount Is A Negative Amount
Image source: princessnoke266
#25 I Almost Got Taxed Today
Image source: michaeljbarton
#26 Which One Will I Choose?
Image source: salshouille
#27 Lemon Squeezer vs. Same-Size Lime Squeezer
Image source: kattrinee
#28 When Buying The Book Is Cheaper
Image source: uhhsamurai
#29 Had To Blink Twice At This One
Image source: asherah213
#30 Uh Oh
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Profit
Image source: Christian943
#32 There Was An Attempt To Clearance Plants
Image source: renfar2018
#33 Walmart Math Is Hard. Also That Was The Last Of The Single Boxes Too
Image source: Engi22
#34 Samosas For People Who Don’t Pay Attention
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Sugartax
Image source: derpthatderps
#36 What A Bargain. I’ll Take Two
Image source: marn65
#37 So I Found This Today, And It’s 4x The Regular Price Of Water! Scam :-/
Image source: RandomRedditer157
#38 Had I Not Paid Attention I’d Have Been The Fool, Not Whoever Tagged These
Image source: ClassifiedRain
#39 Bad Sale Is Bad
Image source: Shir0iKabocha
#40 You Sob …. I’m In
Image source: lsimme5196
#41 Pay An Extra Dollar For Buying In Bulk
Image source: knightshell
#42 Target With The Old Switcheroo
Image source: reddit.com
#43 $3.50 For 1 Gallon, Or $1.50 For A Half Gallon
Image source: KTthemajicgoat
#44 Little Bargain I Spotted In Asda
Image source: darkfishlord
#45 Or, You Know….wait A Couple Of Days
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#46 More For The Same
Image source: Pope_penetration
#47 10 For $4 Or 12 For $4 🤔
Image source: ft1103
#48 My Friends Daughter Had To Start Her Own Business For A Class Business. She Made A Profit!
Image source: veraberta49
#49 $3 More For 1/4 Of The Value!!
Image source: jiroshimaaa
#50 Et Tu, Pokémon Go?
Image source: llama2621
