Holly Robinson Peete: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Holly Robinson Peete: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Holly Robinson Peete

September 18, 1964

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US

61 Years Old

Virgo

Holly Robinson Peete: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Holly Robinson Peete?

Holly Elizabeth Robinson Peete is an American actress, singer, and television personality known for her vibrant career spanning over four decades. She has consistently brought memorable characters to life on screen and advocated for important causes.

Her breakout moment arrived with the groundbreaking Fox police drama 21 Jump Street, where her role as Judy Hoffs garnered widespread recognition. Peete’s charismatic presence quickly established her as a rising star in Hollywood.

Early Life and Education

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Holly Elizabeth Robinson moved with her family to California at age ten. Her father, Matt Robinson, was an actor known for portraying the original Gordon on Sesame Street.

She attended Santa Monica High School and later graduated from Sarah Lawrence College with degrees in psychology and French. Peete also studied abroad at the Sorbonne in Paris, becoming fluent in French and even performing in nightclubs.

Notable Relationships

Holly Robinson Peete married former National Football League quarterback Rodney Peete on June 10, 1995, after he proposed to her during an episode of Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. Their enduring partnership has been a public highlight.

The couple shares four children: twins Ryan Elizabeth and Rodney James “R.J.”, along with sons Robinson James and Roman. Their son R.J.’s autism diagnosis at age three inspired the couple to co-found the HollyRod Foundation.

Career Highlights

Holly Robinson Peete established a prominent acting career with roles on the Fox drama 21 Jump Street, the ABC sitcom Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, and the NBC/The WB’s For Your Love. She is one of few actresses to star in four syndicated shows.

Beyond acting, Peete co-founded the HollyRod Foundation in 1999, dedicated to supporting individuals with Parkinson’s disease and autism. She has also served as a co-host on The Talk and starred in several Hallmark Channel movies.

Peete’s literary achievements include the children’s book My Brother Charlie, which earned an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

Signature Quote

“The loneliest days are the ones where you keep company with someone you love who can’t hear you.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Whatever Happened to Meagan Good? I Miss Her
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2017
Amy Heckerling: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 8, 2026
Duck Dynasty
Duck Dynasty Season 8 Episode 2 Review: “Induckpendence Day”
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2015
“So Sad”: Woman Who Spent Over $120k To Become Barbie Reveals What She Looked Like Before
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Pandas, What Is The Most Relatable Meme You Have Ever Seen? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Photographer Captured The Authenticity Of Children In Our Fast Moving Society
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025