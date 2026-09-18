Holly Robinson Peete: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Holly Robinson Peete
September 18, 1964
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US
61 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Holly Robinson Peete?
Holly Elizabeth Robinson Peete is an American actress, singer, and television personality known for her vibrant career spanning over four decades. She has consistently brought memorable characters to life on screen and advocated for important causes.
Her breakout moment arrived with the groundbreaking Fox police drama 21 Jump Street, where her role as Judy Hoffs garnered widespread recognition. Peete’s charismatic presence quickly established her as a rising star in Hollywood.
Early Life and Education
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Holly Elizabeth Robinson moved with her family to California at age ten. Her father, Matt Robinson, was an actor known for portraying the original Gordon on Sesame Street.
She attended Santa Monica High School and later graduated from Sarah Lawrence College with degrees in psychology and French. Peete also studied abroad at the Sorbonne in Paris, becoming fluent in French and even performing in nightclubs.
Notable Relationships
Holly Robinson Peete married former National Football League quarterback Rodney Peete on June 10, 1995, after he proposed to her during an episode of Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. Their enduring partnership has been a public highlight.
The couple shares four children: twins Ryan Elizabeth and Rodney James “R.J.”, along with sons Robinson James and Roman. Their son R.J.’s autism diagnosis at age three inspired the couple to co-found the HollyRod Foundation.
Career Highlights
Holly Robinson Peete established a prominent acting career with roles on the Fox drama 21 Jump Street, the ABC sitcom Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, and the NBC/The WB’s For Your Love. She is one of few actresses to star in four syndicated shows.
Beyond acting, Peete co-founded the HollyRod Foundation in 1999, dedicated to supporting individuals with Parkinson’s disease and autism. She has also served as a co-host on The Talk and starred in several Hallmark Channel movies.
Peete’s literary achievements include the children’s book My Brother Charlie, which earned an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.
Signature Quote
“The loneliest days are the ones where you keep company with someone you love who can’t hear you.”
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