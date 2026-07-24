53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

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If history was never your favorite subject in school, perhaps it lacked something to get you interested. Famines, treaties, and battles may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but when presented through a lens of humor, even the most tedious ones can become interesting.

The subreddit “History Memes” is a place for history buffs and casual enthusiasts alike to enjoy top-quality funny posts about our civilization’s past and, perhaps, even learn something new. Humor is one way to cope with the rights and wrongs of history, and here we have the newest selection from the community that really knows how to capture the spirit of human history through memes.

More info: Reddit

#1 Back When America Was Great…

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: YoungCons

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

#2 It Really Is A Mystery

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: ChickenWingExtreme

#3 Motherification

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: WerlinBall

#4 When British Scientists Were First Told About The Platypus In The 1790s, They Thought It Was A Hoax

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Goodbye-Nasty

#5 History Is Really Interesting

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: schizophrenic_femboy

#6 Based Catholic Church

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: ChickenWingExtreme

#7 Americans Naming New Towns

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: GetOffTheMath, HBO Entertainment

#8 *Laughs In Imperivm

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Able_Record2273

#9 18th And 19th Century Writers Sometimes Took The Idea Of “Self Inserting” A Bit Too Seriously

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: SatoruGojo232

#10 It’s Always “Ceremonial”

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Dazzling_Society1510

#11 The Vibe Shift That Gave Us 200 Years Of Boring Wedding Photos

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: lil_literalist

#12 Not As Edgy As They Think 💯

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Damiancarmine14, Marvel Studios

#13 American Lore Is Absolutely Nuts

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#14 The Real Reason Horses Were The Best

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Dahak17

#15 At One Point Pineapples Cost As Much As $8000 (Adjusted) And Were Rented As An Alternative To Purchase

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: nillavanu

#16 I Really Enjoy The History Product

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: og-lollercopter

#17 This Is Global Problem Ig

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: stunnerswag

#18 Cavemen Were Versatile, Not Stupid

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Kapanash

#19 Did God Used A Cheat Code On This?

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Giono_OOf_01

#20 I Kid You Not, It Looked Like This

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: wrufus680

#21 “Race Is A Social Construct Bro”

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Neil118781

#22 Very Devious Behaviour

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: onichan-daisuki

#23 Covid Lasted Longer Than Their “Heritage”

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: NordMan009

#24 It Really Came To Bite Them In The Ass

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: ChickenWingExtreme

#25 Ravioli, Ravioli, Give Me The Formuoli

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: powiga

#26 Why Were Our Ancestors So Impressed By This, Were They Stupid ?

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: PM-me-youre-PMs

#27 German Tsingtao Was Interesting

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: WeeklyIntroduction42

#28 Absolutely Nothing Happened For 1,000 Years

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Kapanash

#29 Italians Trying To Find Italy On A Map Is A Whole Mood

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: abada1123

#30 Same Experience Just A Different Time Period

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: india-assignmenthelp

#31 Sweet Overtime

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: rexmilu

#32 Choose Your Fighter

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: GroveOfLilac

#33 This Belongs To Me Now

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Present_Employer5669

#34 Bro Was Doing Anything Besides Finishing His Work. Massive Adhd Energy

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: PsychedelicHippos

#35 What Would The Founding Father’s Priorities Be If They Were Actually Alive Today? It’s Actually Really Interesting To Think About

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Dry-Chocolate-3976

#36 Stalin When His Spies Actually Know Stuff

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Kapanash

#37 Russia, Are You Drunk

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: I_am_white_cat_YT

#38 Thanks Ben

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Talkalot23

#39 The Korean War Is Still Ongoing

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: soulxina

#40 Medieval Castles Were Built To Stop Armies, Not Keep People Comfortable

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Kapanash

#41 Watching Your Entire Profession Slowly Become Decorative

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Kapanash

#42 Fighting Invasive Species With Worst Invasive Species

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: stunnerswag

#43 Ethiopia Historic Chad

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: barbaritamel

#44 Same Culture, Completely Different Side Quests

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Kapanash

#45 Mood Depending On Who’s Leading

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: standovahim_

#46 The British Were A Whole Other Level Of Evil When It Comes To Ireland

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: The-marx-channel

#47 Big Brain Hussars

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Professional_Sir2804

#48 My Reaction Seeing The Top Meme

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: InterestingPlenty454

#49 Hard Won Rights

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: AffectionateLow6824

#50 Turns Out Most Moats Were Just Ditches

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Kapanash

#51 Every Military Unit Has That One Guy Who Carries Everything

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Kapanash

#52 Communist Yaoi

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: AverageEnjoyer2

#53 Them Vikings Man, Scary!

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: My_Test_Acc_1

#54 The Attack Of The Dead Men

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Kapanash

#55 Checkpoint Charlie, October 1961

53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

Image source: Kapanash

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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