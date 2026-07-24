53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)

If history was never your favorite subject in school, perhaps it lacked something to get you interested. Famines, treaties, and battles may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but when presented through a lens of humor, even the most tedious ones can become interesting.
The subreddit “History Memes” is a place for history buffs and casual enthusiasts alike to enjoy top-quality funny posts about our civilization’s past and, perhaps, even learn something new. Humor is one way to cope with the rights and wrongs of history, and here we have the newest selection from the community that really knows how to capture the spirit of human history through memes.
More info: Reddit
#1 Back When America Was Great…
Image source: YoungCons
#2 It Really Is A Mystery
Image source: ChickenWingExtreme
#3 Motherification
Image source: WerlinBall
#4 When British Scientists Were First Told About The Platypus In The 1790s, They Thought It Was A Hoax
Image source: Goodbye-Nasty
#5 History Is Really Interesting
Image source: schizophrenic_femboy
#6 Based Catholic Church
Image source: ChickenWingExtreme
#7 Americans Naming New Towns
Image source: GetOffTheMath, HBO Entertainment
#8 *Laughs In Imperivm
Image source: Able_Record2273
#9 18th And 19th Century Writers Sometimes Took The Idea Of “Self Inserting” A Bit Too Seriously
Image source: SatoruGojo232
#10 It’s Always “Ceremonial”
Image source: Dazzling_Society1510
#11 The Vibe Shift That Gave Us 200 Years Of Boring Wedding Photos
Image source: lil_literalist
#12 Not As Edgy As They Think 💯
Image source: Damiancarmine14, Marvel Studios
#13 American Lore Is Absolutely Nuts
Image source: [deleted]
#14 The Real Reason Horses Were The Best
Image source: Dahak17
#15 At One Point Pineapples Cost As Much As $8000 (Adjusted) And Were Rented As An Alternative To Purchase
Image source: nillavanu
#16 I Really Enjoy The History Product
Image source: og-lollercopter
#17 This Is Global Problem Ig
Image source: stunnerswag
#18 Cavemen Were Versatile, Not Stupid
Image source: Kapanash
#19 Did God Used A Cheat Code On This?
Image source: Giono_OOf_01
#20 I Kid You Not, It Looked Like This
Image source: wrufus680
#21 “Race Is A Social Construct Bro”
Image source: Neil118781
#22 Very Devious Behaviour
Image source: onichan-daisuki
#23 Covid Lasted Longer Than Their “Heritage”
Image source: NordMan009
#24 It Really Came To Bite Them In The Ass
Image source: ChickenWingExtreme
#25 Ravioli, Ravioli, Give Me The Formuoli
Image source: powiga
#26 Why Were Our Ancestors So Impressed By This, Were They Stupid ?
Image source: PM-me-youre-PMs
#27 German Tsingtao Was Interesting
Image source: WeeklyIntroduction42
#28 Absolutely Nothing Happened For 1,000 Years
Image source: Kapanash
#29 Italians Trying To Find Italy On A Map Is A Whole Mood
Image source: abada1123
#30 Same Experience Just A Different Time Period
Image source: india-assignmenthelp
#31 Sweet Overtime
Image source: rexmilu
#32 Choose Your Fighter
Image source: GroveOfLilac
#33 This Belongs To Me Now
Image source: Present_Employer5669
#34 Bro Was Doing Anything Besides Finishing His Work. Massive Adhd Energy
Image source: PsychedelicHippos
#35 What Would The Founding Father’s Priorities Be If They Were Actually Alive Today? It’s Actually Really Interesting To Think About
Image source: Dry-Chocolate-3976
#36 Stalin When His Spies Actually Know Stuff
Image source: Kapanash
#37 Russia, Are You Drunk
Image source: I_am_white_cat_YT
#38 Thanks Ben
Image source: Talkalot23
#39 The Korean War Is Still Ongoing
Image source: soulxina
#40 Medieval Castles Were Built To Stop Armies, Not Keep People Comfortable
Image source: Kapanash
#41 Watching Your Entire Profession Slowly Become Decorative
Image source: Kapanash
#42 Fighting Invasive Species With Worst Invasive Species
Image source: stunnerswag
#43 Ethiopia Historic Chad
Image source: barbaritamel
#44 Same Culture, Completely Different Side Quests
Image source: Kapanash
#45 Mood Depending On Who’s Leading
Image source: standovahim_
#46 The British Were A Whole Other Level Of Evil When It Comes To Ireland
Image source: The-marx-channel
#47 Big Brain Hussars
Image source: Professional_Sir2804
#48 My Reaction Seeing The Top Meme
Image source: InterestingPlenty454
#49 Hard Won Rights
Image source: AffectionateLow6824
#50 Turns Out Most Moats Were Just Ditches
Image source: Kapanash
#51 Every Military Unit Has That One Guy Who Carries Everything
Image source: Kapanash
#52 Communist Yaoi
Image source: AverageEnjoyer2
#53 Them Vikings Man, Scary!
Image source: My_Test_Acc_1
#54 The Attack Of The Dead Men
Image source: Kapanash
#55 Checkpoint Charlie, October 1961
Image source: Kapanash
Follow Us