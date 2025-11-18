Hey Pandas, What’s A Common Scam Others May Not Be Aware Of?

From smishing to nefarious ‘tour guides’. What’s a well-known scam in your region that may not be so obvious to newbies?
#1
Extended warranties on most products. In almost every case, most of the money goes to administrative costs and profit, with only a relatively small percentage of it going to repair or replace the product. If you’re concerned, take the price of the insurance and set it aside, maybe in a savings account where it can draw a little interest, and use that if needed instead. There will usually be enough money there to take care of it.
#2
Capitalism
