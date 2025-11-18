Hey Pandas, What’s A Common Scam Others May Not Be Aware Of?

by

From smishing to nefarious ‘tour guides’. What’s a well-known scam in your region that may not be so obvious to newbies?

#1

Extended warranties on most products. In almost every case, most of the money goes to administrative costs and profit, with only a relatively small percentage of it going to repair or replace the product. If you’re concerned, take the price of the insurance and set it aside, maybe in a savings account where it can draw a little interest, and use that if needed instead. There will usually be enough money there to take care of it.

#2

Capitalism

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
14-Year-Old Girl Finds A Way To Solve The Blind Spot Problem In Cars
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
11 of the Most Underrated TV Shows of all Time
3 min read
May, 20, 2014
50 Wholesome Memes And Posts That Remind Us The World Isn’t All Bad, As Shared In This Facebook Group
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Is The New “Match Game” Doing Justice to the Original?
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2018
Five Defining Moments from The Good Place Season 2
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2018
Modern Addictions Are Depicted In These Digital Mash-Up Artworks, Showcasing That Nobody Is Free To Be Considered An Addict
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.