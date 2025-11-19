“Grasshoppers Are Older Than Both Grass And Dinosaurs”: 24 Real Historical Facts That Seem Fake

We often hear a lot of strange things that go on in the world, but stranger things have happened here, for when you look back, history itself is an endless bizarre tale. In fact, some events are so wild that you are left questioning whether they really happened!
When Reddit user Creepy-Desk-468 asked netizens, “What’s something that happened in history that sounds completely fake but isn’t?” folks narrated such events that will utterly baffle you. Piqued your interest, have we? Well, just scroll down to check out the astonishing events for yourself!
#1
Julie d’Aubigny was a 17th century French lesbian opera singer who defeated several men in sword duels, stole her lover from a convent by dressing up as a nun, and publicly had several long-term relationships with women. After the death of her final and longest girlfriend she retired to a convent and died peacefully.
Image source: Aodhana, Bibliothèque nationale de France
#2
Dennis The Menace is a comic character introduced both in the UK and the USA. They débuted in the same month of the same year.
They’re completely different characters, unrelated.
Image source: EuroSong, JoshProductions 07
#3
Although now known for foods like cheese, stroopwafel, and kapsalon, in 1672, the Dutch ate their prime minister.
Image source: teh_maxh, Christie’s
#4
The “Exploding Whale Incident” on the Oregon coast. Officials decided that the best way to handle a dead whale on the beach was to stuff 20 cases of dynamite in it to break it up for scavengers. Instead they sent huge chunks of whale flying everywhere.
Image source: Equivalent-Pride-460, KATU News
#5
The Great Emu War.
Australia literally went to war with a bunch of oversized birds in 1932… and lost.
10/10 best military victory in bird history.
Image source: Tricky-Kangaroo-6782, Unknown author
#6
A guy convinced three billionaires and a kid to pay him hundreds of thousands (with no refunds) to board his uncertified, experimental carbon fiber submersible, and MAYBE see a shipwreck. Then [ended] them all and himself 3.5km under the ocean surface through recklessness and ignorance.
Image source: Absolarix, 7NEWS Australia
#7
A bunch of Polish soldiers in WW2 adopted a bear, fed it cigarettes and beer, and had it help them carry ammunition during a battle.
Image source: lilywinterwood, Rey Emsen
#8
The Pope once dug up a dead Pope, put his corpse on trial, dressed in full robes, propped him on a throne, and found him guilty. Medieval Catholicism was just WWE with incense.
Image source: magnomist, Jean-Paul Laurens
#9
The great Boston Molasses Flood of 1919.
Image source: wanderingstorm, BPL
#10
Grasshoppers are older than both grass and the dinosaurs.
Image source: Kaikeno, NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY
#11
Women were discouraged from riding on trains bc men thought their uterus’ might fall out.
Image source: more_smut_the_better, Ketut Subiyanto
#12
In 1866, during the Austro-Prussian war, Liechtenstein sent 80 soldiers to fight on the Austrian side. When the war ended, the Army returned with 81 men.
Image source: monkeetoes82, Kilian Karger
#13
Dr Saul Krugman purposefully infected patients at Willowbrook state hospital with hepatitis by feeding them chocolate milkshakes containing hepatitis infected fecal matter. This was justified and done under the guise of helping accelerate Krugmans vaccine research for hepatitis.
Image source: super_mega547, American Heritage Chocolate
#14
The Dancing Plague of 1518 🤣 dozens of people in Strasbourg suddenly started dancing uncontrollably in the streets for days…some literally danced themselves to death!
Image source: Bikingimbiking, Fons Heijnsbroek
#15
At the Battle of Karánsebes, due to a series of silly mistakes that started with some really good booze, the Austrian army mistakenly attacked itself instead of the Ottomans – who were late.
In the end, both “sides” retreated, making this, as far as I know, the only time an army fought itself and lost.
It’s often listed as a battle where 0 Ottoman troops defeated 100000 Austrians.
Image source: Gernahaun, Craciun Cristiana
#16
In 1967, Australian Prime Minister Harold Holt disappeared while ocean swimming off Portsea, and was never found.
He was commemorated by having a swimming pool named after him “Harold Holt Memorial Swimming Pool”.
Image source: rdubya01, Robyn Cox
#17
Adrian Carton de Wiart – He served in the Boer War, First World War, and Second World War.
‘He was shot in the face, head, stomach, ankle, leg, hip, and ear. He was also blinded in his left eye, survived two plane crashes, tunnelled out of a prisoner-of-war camp, and tore off his own severely injured fingers when a doctor declined to amputate them. Describing his experiences in the First World War, he wrote, “Frankly, I had enjoyed the war.” ‘.
Image source: Zern_RS, William Orpen
#18
Sharks are older than trees.
Image source: Ariies__, Getty Images
#19
The Zambian Space Program
The short term goal of the Zambian space program was to send a teenage girl and two cats to the Moon. The long term goal of the was to start converting primitive Martian populations to Christianity (peacefully of course). The program was headed by a former soldier and elementary school teacher named Edward Makuka Nkoloso. Nkoloso called those who participated “Afronauts.” They were going to launch their 3 meter long rocket from the middle of a stadium in the capital city, but were denied by government officials.
After the space program shut down due to lack of funding and their main Afronaut getting pregnant, Nkoloso ran for mayor, spoke out in favor of legitimizing witch doctors, and got a Law Degree at the age of 64. Shortly before his death, he won a medal from the Soviet Union for his actions during World War 2.
Image source: Salnax, 27mikemorrison
#20
A police strike in NY was cut short after only a few days when the police realised that crime dramatically dropped when they weren’t on duty.
Editor’s note: It was not a strike that was cut short. When the NYPD took a seven-week break from “proactive policing,” complaints about major crimes fell.
Source: LA Times
Image source: greenwood90, Howard Herdi
#21
Founding fathers Thomas Jefferson and John Adams died on the same day– July 4, 1826 — the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence (which Jefferson wrote).
Image source: bflaminio, Tara Winstead
#22
In WW1, British, French, and German troops were fighting around Christmas. On Christmas day 1914 some of the units fighting each other decided to call a truce and celebrate together.
On December 26th they went right back to war. .
Image source: CaptainFartHole, A. C. Michael
#23
George Washington had to borrow money to get to his own inauguration.
Image source: llc4269, Ramon de Elorriaga
#24
The British empire.
This tiny, soggy, grey island conquered most of the known world. Probably because the weather was so awful back home.
Image source: StationFar6396, Karl Callwood
