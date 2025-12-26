78 Of “The Most Beautiful, Classic And Iconic, Historical Pictures Ever Taken”, Shared By This FB Page

#1 Family Portrait Taken 120 Years Ago, 1905

#2 The Gutted Interior Of The White House, May 1950

#3 Portrait Of Three Ladies Modelling The Latest Fashion By Jeanne Margaine-Lacroix (C. 1908)

#4 The Oldest House In Hamburg, Germany In (1898). · It Was Built In 1524, And Demolished On December 8th, 1910, Despite Protests From Locals

#5 A Photo Of Mount St. Helens Erupting During A Local Baseball Game On May 18, 1980

#6 A Newly Born Lamb Snuggles Up To A Sleeping Boy, 1940

#7 Excavation Of The Sphinx, CA 1850

#8 Central Park During The Great Depression (New York, 1933)

#9 West Berliners Waving To Relatives Over The Berlin Wall, Christmas Day, 1961. Photo By Leon Herschtritt

#10 Female Workers During A Strike At Citroen, 1930s. Photograph By Willy Ronis

#11 Chicago, 1969

#12 Hollywood Boulevard In Los Angeles, Circa 1950

#13 Downtown Rotterdam In 1940 After The Debris Had Been Cleared

#14 Milkman Making His Deliveries After A Night Of Bombing, 1940

#15 Disneyland Opening Day, 1955

#16 This Farmhouse Once Stood In Manhattan Where 84th Street And Broadway Now Cross. (1879)

#17 Nikola Tesla In His Laboratory Testing His “Magnifying Transmitter”, (1904)

#18 Chicago North Line Rail Accident Between Harrison Street And Wabash Avenue On, 1953. Chicago Tribune Historic Photo

#19 Men Waiting In A Line For The Possibility Of A Job During The Great Depression

#20 Polio Victim Gwinn Hinkle On His Porch While His Former Class At Sunshine School Sings Christmas Carols. Published In The News & Leader On December 21, 1952. Springfield, Missouri

#21 A Child’s Gas Mask During WWII

#22 Fancy Christmas Tree 1960s

#23 Tourists And Their Guides Clambering Up The Rock Slabs Of A Pyramid, Egypt, Circa Late 1800s

#24 Three Former Directors Of The Global Smallpox Eradication Program Read The News That Smallpox Had Been Globally Eradicated, 1980

#25 In 1991-1993, Eight People Sealed Themselves Inside A Giant Glass-And-Steel “Closed World” In The Arizona Desert To Test Whether Humans Could Live In A Self-Sustaining Habitat, Often Framed Like A Prototype For A Moon/Mars-Style Colony

#26 Women On An Italian Street, 1951

#27 This Enormous Pile Of Holiday Packages At London’s Mount Pleasant Post Office In 1952

#28 June, 1966: Women Use Compact Mirrors In Packed Crowd To Catch Sight Of The Queen In London, England

#29 Times Square, 1978

#30 Lost In The Moment At A School Dance, 1950’s

#31 The Original Addam’s Family Set Photographed In Colour

#32 The New York Post Office Decided To “Go Big” To Keep Up With Holiday Demand In 1955

#33 A Group Of City-Slicker Santas Cruising Down The Streets Of New York City In 1969

#34 A Debris Of Dishes Found On The Wreck Of The Titanic, 1985

#35 Susan Kare, Famous Apple Artist Who Designed Many Of The Fonts, Icons, And Images For Apple, Next, Microsoft, And Ibm. (1980s)

#36 Grocery Shopping (1890s) Before Aisles Existed : A Lady Gives The Clerk Her Orders, And He Collects Everything

#37 New York City, 1953. How Quaint!

#38 A Salesman Has His Motorized Roller Skates Refueled. Connecticut, 1961

#39 Pope Leo XIV In 1982

#40 Mark Twain At Tesla’s Lab

#41 Couple On A Subway, New York City, 1946. Photograph By Stanley Kubrick

#42 The Lincoln Memorial In Washington, Dc, Photographed In 1917

#43 2 Girls Smile From Their Fantastic Snow Fort, Circa 1910

#44 A Little Girl Hands A Posy Of Lilies To A Police Officer On Duty At The Porte Saint-Denis In Paris, Circa 1920

#45 Times Square, New York City, 1967

#46 Bob Ross Without An Afro In The Military Circa 1960

#47 People Having A Picnic In The Middle Of A Highway During The 1973 Oil Crisis

#48 Park Avenue, NYC. 1964

#49 The Real Winnie The Pooh And Christopher Robin, The Boy And His Bear, Who Inspired The Fantastic Stories!

#50 Mug Shot Of Australian Criminal Sydney Skukerman, Arrested For Having “Obtained Goods From Warehousemen By Falsely Representing That He Is In Business” (1924)

#51 Image Of Godzilla Power Washed Onto Japanese Dam

#52 Miss Universe Of Yugoslavia, With A Mig-21f, 1968

#53 A Woman In 1903 Having Her First Photograph Taken

#54 Spanish Bride In 1973

#55 Karolina Olsson “Fell Asleep” As A Teenager On A Tiny Swedish Island And, 32 Years Later, Woke Up Remembering Her Life Before It As If It Were The Same Day

#56 In The 1940s, Men Dressed In Shorts And Cowboy Boots Served Up To Women At A Drive Through In Texas

#57 Frida Kahlo Wearing A Suit In Her Family Portrait In 1927. She Was 19 Years Old

#58 Bruce Lee Playing With His Son Brandon, 1966

#59 Children Pose With Their Snow Fort/Tower Before Going To School. Winter Of 1961, Baltimore Maryland

#60 The Immortal Ten, A Group Of Militant Abolitionists In Kansas, 1859

#61 An Lcm (Landing Craft Mechanized) Loaded With Troops Shoves Off From The Troop Transport And Heads Toward The Shore At Iwo Jima 6 March 1945

#62 The Noonans, A Family Of 15 Living In Lawrence, Massachusetts In The 1920s

#63 Telephone Engineer In London, 1925

#64 An Ambrotype Portrait Of A British War Veteran And His Wife, Circa 1855. He Is Wearing A Military General Service Medal (Mgsm) With Five Clasps, Indicating That He Fought In Five Battles During The Napoleonic Wars

#65 The King Of Norway On A Tram During The Oil Crisis In The 70s. He Was Going Skiing Like A Normal Guy, And Wanted To Pay For A Ticket. The Conductor Didn’t Want To Take His Money

#66 Scandinavia’s Indigenous Sami People In Norway, 1928

#67 Ladies Doing Some Mountain Climbing In Salisbury Crags, Edinburgh, Circa (1908)

#68 An Advertisement For Asbestos, 1960s

#69 A North Vietnamese Army Officer Laughs At The Peace Symbol Necklace Of A Captured American Soldier, North Vietnam, 1973

#70 LED Zeppelin Concert At Oakland Coliseum, 1977

#71 A Woman Paying For Her Groceries With A Check, 1970s

#72 Two Youngsters Casually Photographed In Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. (NYC, 1976)

#73 Jefferson Davis Is Inaugurated As President Of The Confederate States Of America, 1861

#74 Elvis Presley Is Vaccinated Against Polio While Serving In The Army. Tennessee, 1958

#75 Stepping Out In New Shoes, CA. 1940s

#76 This Italian Woman Curiously Inspecting The Kilt Of A Scottish Soldier. Colosseum, Rome In 1944

#77 Mod In Swinging London, 1967

#78 Rush Hour, New York City, 1909

