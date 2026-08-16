77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

We here at Bored Panda have made it our life’s mission to help you fight boredom. But did you know that being bored can even be lethal in certain circumstances? In 2009, researchers from University College London found that adults who reported high levels of boredom have a higher risk of passing away from heart disease early.
Feel like fighting boredom yet? You might want to join the folks at the “Not Interesting” subreddit, where they share all kinds of mundane and random pictures to fight the boredom monster. Sometimes, you just have to see the extraordinary in the ordinary, and having a chuckle at things that are not interesting at all might be the first step in that.
More info: Reddit
#1 This Is Not Real Camera
Image source: Miragist
#2 I (21m) And Cat (3c) Socialized At The Park
Image source: KITAPYIYEN
#3 This Is My Emotional Support Toilet Paper Roll. He Is Happy When I Am Happy And He Is Sad When I Am Sad. I’m Thinking About Naming Him Rolland
Image source: RidiculousDear
#4 Nothing Happened
Image source: New_Decision_7341
#5 Person Mistakes A 50 For 60
Image source: ChrisFish321
#6 I Put A Shrimp On My Desk To Remind Myself To Sit Straight
Image source: EugeneStein
#7 None Of These People Know That I Have Schizophrenia
Image source: Keyfyl
#8 Made A Drawing
Image source: InspectorIll6673
#9 My Phone Background
Image source: ehitch86
#10 I’m Holding My Snack Like A Barbie Would Hold It
Image source: Chopstick-Heartes
#11 I Boiled Some Flour Because I Was Hungry
Image source: ImpossibleJelly3838
#12 Gla-
Image source: depressedunicorn_
#13 My Long Nails Are My Mom’s Biggest Pet Peeve, So When She Told Me To Cut Them I Did This To Mess With Her
Image source: XBOX-AstroNebula2
#14 I Cut A Mango Today
Image source: Life-innovation
#15 Somebody Stole A Banana I Brought For Lunch And Now I Found It Here For Some Reason
Image source: Exciting-Let-6954
#16 I Put Grass In The Holes Of My Shoe Bcause I’m Bored Rn
Image source: Antananarivc
#17 I Accidentally Activated Gemini While Speaking To My Toddler
Image source: StrobeLightRomance
#18 This Is How Many Times I’ve Cried In 2026 So Far
Image source: caramb0la20
#19 Top View Of All English Alphabets
Image source: SignificantTrifle245
#20 I’m Waiting To Go To A Job Interview Even Though I Lied On My Resume
Image source: Late-Blacksmith-6540
#21 Breaking News
Image source: ConstructionOk4528
#22 I’ve Been Eating Beans For 3 Days Straight. Yesterday It Was With Pasta, Today It’s Going To Be With Rice And Fish. Day 4 Out Of 7
Image source: Such-Competition-816
#23 I Tried The ‘Big Arch’ It Was Excellent, But I Couldn’t Possibly Eat Any More
Image source: Yoshic87
#24 My Baby Was Born Today
Image source: Better_Example_1318
#25 I Text My Friends Stuff Like This Just To Mess With Them
Image source: SpicySpicyRamen
#26 Ranking The Traffic Light Colors
Image source: Dreamy5375
#27 My Bank Account Balance Today
Image source: just_a_person_maybe
#28 Someone From North Korea Saw My Post
Image source: Akashi_LikeTheSky
#29 The Waiter Just Cut My Food For Me For Some Reason
Image source: WhereTheSunDontShin1
#30 My Classmate Gifted Me This
Image source: pucbabe
#31 This Is A Pencil
Image source: MatveyKostis
#32 My Hair Has The Exact Same Colour As My Shirt
Image source: zeitweh
#33 The Adidas Logo, But Each Stripe Has The Same Surface Area
Image source: Nonknull
#34 I Made Hard Boiled Eggs That Peeled Perfectly. I’ve Peaked As An Adult
Image source: GreatValue_Mechanic
#35 I’ve Taped Crackers Into My Graduation Gown In Case I Get Hungry
Image source: evilrobotboobs
#36 Apparently People Don’t Like My Shoes
Image source: maquenzy5
#37 I Was The Hand Model For The Pointer Finger
Image source: Rich-Morning-5328
#38 I Have The Useless Skill Of Reading Russian But Cannot Understand It
Image source: Successful_Top9530
#39 I’m Eating Dabs Of Sugar Because I Can’t Eat Real Food For 24 Hours
Image source: NoOnesSaint
#40 Passed Out At My Friend’s Birthday This Weekend. I Feel Bad, So I Made Her A Card
Image source: Affectionate-Snow-55
#41 I’m Writing A Novel And I Just Hit 69,000 Words
Image source: JizzProductionUnit
#42 I Haven’t Been Cancer Free For 17 Years!!! (I’m 17 And I Have Cancer)
Image source: WhereTheSunDontShin1
#43 The New Blueberries They Are Putting Out On The Market
Image source: GoodMornEveGoodNight
#44 How To Read Manga
Image source: S2646
#45 Due To Chile’s Unique Shape, Every Country In South America Either Borders Chile, Or Doesn’t Border Chile
Image source: Vincent_Gitarrist
#46 I Make A Graph
Image source: aamirs09
#47 Breakfast
Image source: UzileTheImp
#48 Enjoy It
Image source: burningshut
#49 I Ranked Arabic Letters Based On How Good Of A Weapon They’d Be
Image source: [deleted]
#50 Spilled My Entire Bowl Of Chop Suey
Image source: TheSheepster_
#51 I Found My Cat Inside The Toilet
Image source: I_needhelp__
#52 I Started Cutting Sugar To Live Healthier
Image source: td_0000
#53 The Sciccors Emoji Wouldnt Actually Close
Image source: ThemightyMacaroni
#54 😔😔😾😾😿😿
Image source: [deleted]
#55 He Did
Image source: InaamShabir
#56 I May Have Written The Best @ In My Entire Life
Image source: jacob_1126
#57 Doodle Of A Guy I Saw In Public Today
Image source: FrogByTheLake
#58 I Have A Picture Of This Guy On My Google Photos From A Few Years Ago. I Have No Idea Who This Is Or Why I Saved It
Image source: SideshowBobFanatic
#59 I’m Communicating With My Deaf Cat
Image source: filthyleaf
#60 My Pack Of Pepperoni Sticks Had 11 Sticks, Even Though The Package Says 9-10
Image source: TheRedTrex
#61 My New Lenses Are Thicc
Image source: Lopsided-Praline3943
#62 My Earphone Case Doesn’t Have 3 Digits, So It Writes ‘Ok’ Instead Of 100
Image source: Happy_SpinnGull
#63 This Hair From My Childhood Hairline That Absolutely Refuses To Surrender
Image source: anotherDAVEthatUknow
#64 I Literally Just Found 20 Dollars On My Miserable Walk To Work. Got Nobody Immediately To Tell
Image source: lemme_try_again
#65 My Post Got 0 Views In 10 Minutes. This Means That For Every Minute That Passed, 0 People Viewed My Post
Image source: ContemplativePebble
#66 The Way These Post Lined Up
Image source: Fluffy-Hornet-8113
#67 How My Wife And I Text Each Other
Image source: binthewin
#68 I Ranked Every Key On My Keyboard
Image source: Ok_Fee9263
#69 Mozart Currently Has No Plans To Release A New Album
Image source: DetectiveGrouchy5644
#70 I Am In A Psych Ward
Image source: Depressed–lesbian
#71 Today I Went To School With Propeller Cap. I Wasn’t Bullied. Girls Talked With Me. A Lot. Even Latinas. Also Not Girls Talked With Me
Image source: kalfoger
#72 A Hotdog Fits Perfectly In My Inhaler
Image source: SpecialNeedsBurrito
#73 My Mom Did My Hair. She’s Laughing, I Look Like A Medieval Japanese Peasant And She’s Laughing
Image source: Stellaeono
#74 Got Hyper. Wore A Box As A Hat
Image source: Rosiealt
#75 I Wrote Upward
Image source: vexingvexvexes
#76 Found This In The Wild In 2026
Image source: motleyleperd
#77 I Cut My Nails Using Scissors
Image source: RareStrawberry2087
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