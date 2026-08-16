77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

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We here at Bored Panda have made it our life’s mission to help you fight boredom. But did you know that being bored can even be lethal in certain circumstances? In 2009, researchers from University College London found that adults who reported high levels of boredom have a higher risk of passing away from heart disease early.

Feel like fighting boredom yet? You might want to join the folks at the “Not Interesting” subreddit, where they share all kinds of mundane and random pictures to fight the boredom monster. Sometimes, you just have to see the extraordinary in the ordinary, and having a chuckle at things that are not interesting at all might be the first step in that.

More info: Reddit

#1 This Is Not Real Camera

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Miragist

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

#2 I (21m) And Cat (3c) Socialized At The Park

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: KITAPYIYEN

#3 This Is My Emotional Support Toilet Paper Roll. He Is Happy When I Am Happy And He Is Sad When I Am Sad. I’m Thinking About Naming Him Rolland

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: RidiculousDear

#4 Nothing Happened

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: New_Decision_7341

#5 Person Mistakes A 50 For 60

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: ChrisFish321

#6 I Put A Shrimp On My Desk To Remind Myself To Sit Straight

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: EugeneStein

#7 None Of These People Know That I Have Schizophrenia

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Keyfyl

#8 Made A Drawing

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: InspectorIll6673

#9 My Phone Background

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: ehitch86

#10 I’m Holding My Snack Like A Barbie Would Hold It

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Chopstick-Heartes

#11 I Boiled Some Flour Because I Was Hungry

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: ImpossibleJelly3838

#12 Gla-

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: depressedunicorn_

#13 My Long Nails Are My Mom’s Biggest Pet Peeve, So When She Told Me To Cut Them I Did This To Mess With Her

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: XBOX-AstroNebula2

#14 I Cut A Mango Today

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Life-innovation

#15 Somebody Stole A Banana I Brought For Lunch And Now I Found It Here For Some Reason

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Exciting-Let-6954

#16 I Put Grass In The Holes Of My Shoe Bcause I’m Bored Rn

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Antananarivc

#17 I Accidentally Activated Gemini While Speaking To My Toddler

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: StrobeLightRomance

#18 This Is How Many Times I’ve Cried In 2026 So Far

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: caramb0la20

#19 Top View Of All English Alphabets

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: SignificantTrifle245

#20 I’m Waiting To Go To A Job Interview Even Though I Lied On My Resume

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Late-Blacksmith-6540

#21 Breaking News

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: ConstructionOk4528

#22 I’ve Been Eating Beans For 3 Days Straight. Yesterday It Was With Pasta, Today It’s Going To Be With Rice And Fish. Day 4 Out Of 7

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Such-Competition-816

#23 I Tried The ‘Big Arch’ It Was Excellent, But I Couldn’t Possibly Eat Any More

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Yoshic87

#24 My Baby Was Born Today

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Better_Example_1318

#25 I Text My Friends Stuff Like This Just To Mess With Them

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: SpicySpicyRamen

#26 Ranking The Traffic Light Colors

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Dreamy5375

#27 My Bank Account Balance Today

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: just_a_person_maybe

#28 Someone From North Korea Saw My Post

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Akashi_LikeTheSky

#29 The Waiter Just Cut My Food For Me For Some Reason

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: WhereTheSunDontShin1

#30 My Classmate Gifted Me This

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: pucbabe

#31 This Is A Pencil

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: MatveyKostis

#32 My Hair Has The Exact Same Colour As My Shirt

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: zeitweh

#33 The Adidas Logo, But Each Stripe Has The Same Surface Area

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Nonknull

#34 I Made Hard Boiled Eggs That Peeled Perfectly. I’ve Peaked As An Adult

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: GreatValue_Mechanic

#35 I’ve Taped Crackers Into My Graduation Gown In Case I Get Hungry

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: evilrobotboobs

#36 Apparently People Don’t Like My Shoes

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: maquenzy5

#37 I Was The Hand Model For The Pointer Finger

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Rich-Morning-5328

#38 I Have The Useless Skill Of Reading Russian But Cannot Understand It

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Successful_Top9530

#39 I’m Eating Dabs Of Sugar Because I Can’t Eat Real Food For 24 Hours

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: NoOnesSaint

#40 Passed Out At My Friend’s Birthday This Weekend. I Feel Bad, So I Made Her A Card

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Affectionate-Snow-55

#41 I’m Writing A Novel And I Just Hit 69,000 Words

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: JizzProductionUnit

#42 I Haven’t Been Cancer Free For 17 Years!!! (I’m 17 And I Have Cancer)

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: WhereTheSunDontShin1

#43 The New Blueberries They Are Putting Out On The Market

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: GoodMornEveGoodNight

#44 How To Read Manga

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: S2646

#45 Due To Chile’s Unique Shape, Every Country In South America Either Borders Chile, Or Doesn’t Border Chile

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Vincent_Gitarrist

#46 I Make A Graph

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: aamirs09

#47 Breakfast

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: UzileTheImp

#48 Enjoy It

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: burningshut

#49 I Ranked Arabic Letters Based On How Good Of A Weapon They’d Be

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#50 Spilled My Entire Bowl Of Chop Suey

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: TheSheepster_

#51 I Found My Cat Inside The Toilet

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: I_needhelp__

#52 I Started Cutting Sugar To Live Healthier

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: td_0000

#53 The Sciccors Emoji Wouldnt Actually Close

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: ThemightyMacaroni

#54 😔😔😾😾😿😿

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#55 He Did

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: InaamShabir

#56 I May Have Written The Best @ In My Entire Life

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: jacob_1126

#57 Doodle Of A Guy I Saw In Public Today

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: FrogByTheLake

#58 I Have A Picture Of This Guy On My Google Photos From A Few Years Ago. I Have No Idea Who This Is Or Why I Saved It

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: SideshowBobFanatic

#59 I’m Communicating With My Deaf Cat

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: filthyleaf

#60 My Pack Of Pepperoni Sticks Had 11 Sticks, Even Though The Package Says 9-10

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: TheRedTrex

#61 My New Lenses Are Thicc

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Lopsided-Praline3943

#62 My Earphone Case Doesn’t Have 3 Digits, So It Writes ‘Ok’ Instead Of 100

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Happy_SpinnGull

#63 This Hair From My Childhood Hairline That Absolutely Refuses To Surrender

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: anotherDAVEthatUknow

#64 I Literally Just Found 20 Dollars On My Miserable Walk To Work. Got Nobody Immediately To Tell

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: lemme_try_again

#65 My Post Got 0 Views In 10 Minutes. This Means That For Every Minute That Passed, 0 People Viewed My Post

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: ContemplativePebble

#66 The Way These Post Lined Up

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Fluffy-Hornet-8113

#67 How My Wife And I Text Each Other

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: binthewin

#68 I Ranked Every Key On My Keyboard

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Fee9263

#69 Mozart Currently Has No Plans To Release A New Album

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: DetectiveGrouchy5644

#70 I Am In A Psych Ward

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Depressed–lesbian

#71 Today I Went To School With Propeller Cap. I Wasn’t Bullied. Girls Talked With Me. A Lot. Even Latinas. Also Not Girls Talked With Me

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: kalfoger

#72 A Hotdog Fits Perfectly In My Inhaler

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: SpecialNeedsBurrito

#73 My Mom Did My Hair. She’s Laughing, I Look Like A Medieval Japanese Peasant And She’s Laughing

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Stellaeono

#74 Got Hyper. Wore A Box As A Hat

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: Rosiealt

#75 I Wrote Upward

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: vexingvexvexes

#76 Found This In The Wild In 2026

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: motleyleperd

#77 I Cut My Nails Using Scissors

77 Photos From The “Not Interesting“ Community That People Are Weirdly Invested In (New Pics)

Image source: RareStrawberry2087

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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