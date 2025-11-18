50 Of The Most Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics After They Found Their Forever Home (May Edition)

If you want a companion for life and you have enough space in your heart and home, there’s nothing like rescuing a pet in need. Many shelters are overcrowded with animals who desperately want caring new owners and a place to call their forever home to live their best lives.
Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most wholesome photos of pets who got rescued this May. They’re bound to lift your spirits and act as a reminder to always treat all living beings with dignity. Scroll down for some heartwarming photos!
We reached out to the team at PDSA, the United Kingdom’s largest veterinary charity, and they were kind enough to answer our questions about helping adopted pets settle in. Read on to see the insights they shared with us!
#1 Cute And Funny Adopted Cat
Image source: Affectionate-Try7342
#2 I Present To You Indico, He Is A Puppy That I Rescued From A Shelter. He Came Home All Hurt And Skinny
Image source: Sativa2424, Sativa2424
#3 Adopted A Senior Cat From The Shelter
Image source: tobae
#4 I’m Incredibly Pleased With My Decision To Have My Adopted Cat Tattooed
Image source: playful_egg22
#5 We’ve Been Meaning To Adopt A Cat And Then My Wife Found This Guy In A Parking Lot
Image source: FilthyChangeup55
#6 Behold, For Here Is Gertrude
Gertrude was adopted 2 weeks ago! she’s 9 and is the sweetest cat i’ve ever had. she’s my first cat that belongs to ME!! and i’m so happy!! she’s gonna be my ESA for college since i have horrible struggles with sleeping and have debilitating anxiety. she’s got some health issues, but i’ve always dreamt of having an older cat that i can give my love to till the end of their days. she loves cuddles, getting wet food (especially as an award after her meds!), and is so calm. she loves getting attention
Image source: imnotalesbianiswear
#7 Adjusting To A New Home
Image source: Inner_Rooster642
#8 Just Adopted This Little Dude. Can’t Think Of A Name…wife Likes “Mango”
Image source: TheAwkwardGamerRNx
#9 A Homeless Dog Gave Birth In My Compound. I Will Adopt All Of Them
Image source: Interesting-Click-12
#10 Our New Void, Spooky!
Image source: acl299
#11 I Have Been Adopted (By A Cat)
Image source: jintganish
#12 Meet Boaty! (15)
I realize I haven’t posted on this subreddit yet. This is our adopted senior boy, his name is Boaty. His owner was an older lady and she sadly passed away, which resulted in her son taking Boaty and immediately bringing him to a shelter to surrender him and suggested they euthanize him because “he’s failing.” (how can people be so mean?!) The shelter was like “… no well just keep him here thanks.” Boaty is in good health, he just has a IBS and hyperthyroidism, which is really easy to take care of. He’s the sweetest boy. He takes lots of naps and loves to cuddle, he even gets along with our other cat. His favorite thing rn is supervised sunshine time lol.
Image source: iris__lu
#13 Rescued And Fostered These Guys At 2 Weeks Old. They Just Got Adopted Today. I’m So Happy & Sad At The Same Time
Image source: johnpaulgeorgeringoo
#14 My Bb Dexter 🥹🐾❤️
Adopted this Dalmatian / Cockapoo cutie from Warrior Dog Rescue in Minnesota. Absolutely in love!
Image source: glazedandconfused_33
#15 Just Adopted A Calico
Image source: jewnanaaa
#16 After Almost 10 Years Without A Dog We Just Adopted This Angel
Image source: glc_2814
#17 My First Fosters!
Image source: cubch0o
#18 Pete 🧡
Image source: abigailllllllll
#19 35 Year Old Named Paris!
I just wanted to introduce this sub to my newly adopted 35 year old Blue Fronted Amazon, Paris. Apparently his owner only has a couple of months to live and he was being fostered. Poor guy. I have an African grey already. They’re checking each other out from a distance! Any advice or tips anyone has would be appreciated. This is my first time really with two very intelligent parrots!
Image source: Hollywizzle311
#20 Adopted These Boys Today
Image source: fluffy_stingray
#21 Adopted My Dog From A Rescue In Cypress – He Came Home On Sunday And Is Still A Sleepy Little Boy
Image source: fietsvrouw
#22 New Family Member!
Just adopted this sweet little girl yesterday from a foster animal rescue. She’s about 2.5 months old. Very playful and full of energy. She joins my 4 year old male cat. Looking forward to giving her a fun, safe, and happy life!
Image source: JGamer17
#23 Got Our First Void ! Midnight Aka (Mimi)
Image source: FrostiGator
#24 My New Bestie
Image source: Floralwolf
#25 Meet My Adopted Boy!
Image source: Wenchpie
#26 Kiara, Our Newly-Adopted German Shepherd/Border Collie. She Is So Sweet And Has Adjusted Super Well To Our Home. She’s Just A Fantastic Dog
Image source: photoman12001
#27 Hello
Image source: Logical_Function6162
#28 Y’all I Think I Just Got Adopted By A Cat
Image source: killer_icognito
#29 Meet Stormy!
Today I adopted a female birb named Stormy. She was found on a stormy day in someone’s back yard, which is how she got her name. So far she is very calm, but I can tell she is nervous from being in a new environment. I’m glad that Spike was being so nice and gentle with her though. Anyone have any advice or tips for helping a new additional bird feel more comfortable? Thank you!
Image source: nxxrose
#30 First Time Fostering!
Image source: tinafeysbiggestfan
#31 After Years Of Waiting For My Own Baby, I Adopted Oro This Weekend ❤️
Image source: handsonak22111
#32 I Adopted This Stray Cat Mother And Daughter And Have A Very Shy Baby. Please Bless This Family
Image source: Valuable_Quarter_883
#33 Hello, My Name Is Peaches
And I need to be extra feisty to keep up with my two big brothers (who are also just bigger smol cats). My foster mom who found me in an engine says I’m 8 weeks old – my forever mom and the vet disagreed. (My hooman is OP’s brother who gave permission to OP to post.)
Image source: SarahCBear
#34 We Adopted And Weren’t Sure, But Apparently She Belongs Here! This Is Today After A Trip To The Dog Bar
Image source: LindsayDuck
#35 My Orange Girl Tabby. We Adopted Her So Our Current Cat, Pebbles, Can Have A Sister
Image source: tristanabella
#36 My Newest Fosters
Image source: zoomomma2000
#37 This Is Ivy. A 1 Year Old Hahns Macaw
Image source: IvyTheMacaw
#38 After A Long Day Of Being A Menace He Always Needs Cuddles & Purring
My sweet newly adopted boy has been here for just over 2 weeks, and every night he just plops down on top of me and purrs, no petting required. He had no fear when we brought him home, it’s like he just knew he was home and immediately settled in.
Image source: sailormars_bars
#39 Meet Kevin! Great Dane / Giant Schnauzer Mix
Image source: beerkmansworld
#40 My Adorable Rescue Cat – Björn
Image source: Euphoric-biscuit
#41 Literal Friday Cat! What Would You Do For Mr. Handsome Eyebrows??
We got this micro kittah 2 days ago. They say Fuzzball is 8 weeks…but Oldman Eyebrows still kinda crawls and slinks away. Swirly-fur Void will eat out of our hands but basically trembles unless he’s wrapped up in a blanky.
Image source: amytski7
#42 Today Is Dobby’s Adoption Day, He Awaits His Humans With His Little Bow
Image source: CalistaClari
#43 I Just Found This Baby Cat On The Street And I Adopted Her. I Named Her Daisy And She Will Be My New Friend
Image source: elsamiller_
#44 My Babby Girl
Image source: No_Sorbet_1788
#45 Two New Members Of The Family
Image source: roguefiftyone
#46 My Kira Girl
Recent Rescue. 4 year old spayed female. Kira came from a woman who got her out of a neglectful owners. Has allergies. Im a experienced dog owner. First time Springer Spaniel Mommy. I read up on the breed before adopting. Shes scares easily, even a bee startles her🐝 Super sweet. She loves her noisy chicken toy. Great snuggles. I work from home. I absolutely ❤️ her.
Image source: Animal_Res4ever
#47 My First Ever Fur Baby!
Image source: LightningSpeed0
#48 I’m A Dog Mom Again!
It’s been 3 weeks since I’ve adopted her. I named her Ophelia Penelope 💗 She came from the shelter and they didn’t know anything about her as she was a stray. She’s under 2 years old.
Image source: ContractSensitive225
#49 Meet Lucas!
Image source: Vergilly
#50 Adopted Yesterday, My Wife And I Are Drawing Blanks For A Name. We Have 1 Other Female Cat Whos Legal Name Is Freya But We Call Her Bean. He Liked Watching My Wife Play Zelda
Image source: Haunting_Willow_6130
#51 This Is My First Time Bottle Feeding And I Just Can’t Get Over How Much They’ve Grown!
Follow Us