“The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?”: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

As you get older, different things start to excite you. In your 20s, scrolling Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter might be your favorite downtime. But as you age, sites like Zillow take over; browsing real estate becomes much more thrilling than stalking your ex or gossiping with friends on social media.
Not all real estate listings are exciting, though; some of them can be so bad that they make you question the homeowner’s taste. Bored Panda has compiled some hilariously bad and absurd homes people actually listed for sale, and every one of them is more ridiculous than the next. So, scroll down, see some interior design nightmares, and wonder: “Who on Earth would want to buy such a house?”
#1 Evidently External Shots She Leaves To The Professionals
Image source: BadRealtyPhotos
#2 Render Air Fresheners Redundant By Mercilessly Meeting Your Guests’ Other Senses
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#3 By Combining Random Elements Of A Livingroom, A Utility Room, A Hallway, And A Staircase, Mankind Finally Created The Livingway Stairtility Room
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#4 This Year, Why Not Take Some Time To Consider The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#5 Potential Buyers Are Advised Not To Think About What Happens In This Room When Your Back Is Turned And The Light Begins To Fade
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#6 On Cold Winter Nights There’s Nothing Quite Like Curling Up In Front Of A Roaring Toilet
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#7 Virtual Staging Gone Rogue
Image source: zillow.com
#8 Elephant In The Room
Image source: zillow.com
#9 Probably The Wildest House In The Whole Country (Slovenia). Looks Innocuous On The Outside, But Oh Boy
Image source: Limonca123
#10 Eventually Greg’s Soul Left His Body And Started House-Hunting On Its Own
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#11 Grandma Would Have Gone To Bed If Those Nice Removal Men Hadn’t Borrowed All Her Furniture
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#12 We’re Looking For A Quick Sale, Ideally Before That Spreads To The Ground Floor
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#13 When Johnny Was Six He Ran Away To Join The Neighbours
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#14 “You Go Look Upstairs Sandra, I’ll Check Out The Stables”
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#15 My Brain Hurts After Looking At This Photo
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#16 The Plastic Sheeting Is For The Vomit Caused By The Migraine Caused By Everything Else
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#17 If That Thing Gets Accidentally Hoovered Up It Could Damage The Vacuum Cleaner
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#18 If Separated From The Mother Too Early, Young Fire Extinguishers Can Struggle To Adapt
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#19 If The Weather Clears Up Later I Might Mow The Pool
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#20 A Rare Opportunity To Acquire A Sacrificial Dungeon Simply Bursting With Original Features
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#21 Advice To Real Estate Agents: Never Reveal Yourself To Be The Prince Of Darkness During A Viewing
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#22 I’ll Come Back Inside When The Air Fryer’s Ready To Apologise
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#23 That Feeling When You Enter A Bathroom And Literally Don’t Know Where To Start
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#24 I Still Think The Neighbours’ Response To Our Halloween Party Has Been An Overreaction
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#25 Fully Furnished Beautiful Private House On 2+ Acres Comes With A Free Boat
Image source: allfloridahomesrealty
#26 I Don’t Really Want To Know What That Staining Is On The End Of The Bed
Image source: rebeccasellsseattlehomes
#27 Used To Be The Guest Bedroom But No One Ever Slept
Image source: goetzitsold
#28 Eat More Chicken
Image source: Venessa Van Winkle
#29 No Realtor Needed
Image source: zillow.com
#30 Motivated Buyer Needed
Image source: zillow.com
#31 It’s A Brick… House
Image source: wills2003
#32 One Room Studio Apartment In San Francisco. This Is It, This Is The Apartment. Total Steal For $1400/Month
Image source: Decent-Brilliant3615
#33 Now I Am Become Causer Of Migraines
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#34 When I’m Done In Here I’ll Vacuum The Garden
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#35 Only Interested In Making An Offer If The Clothing Is Included
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#36 “Let Me Know When You’re Done In The Bath, I’ll Use That Water For The Pasta”
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#37 If The 1870s Had Happened In The 1980s
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#38 “I Can Really See Ourselves Here Honey. This Can Be The Corner I Cry In When I’m Ruining Your Parties.”
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#39 Spice Up Your Morning With An Unexpected Trip To The Ground Floor
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#40 Off-Street Parking
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#41 Let’s Be Optimistic. Perhaps It Says “Surprise My Coconut“
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#42 I Think We Should Be Concerned About Any Real Estate Agent Who Doesn’t Have A Reflection
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#43 The Trasnformation Of An Otherwise Pleasant Setting Into A Still From A Child’s Nightmare. A Fine Effort
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#44 We Call This The Blue Room
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#45 Househunting, And Came Across This Picture. I Almost “Liked” This House, Just For This Picture
Image source: jenniekinney
#46 This Toilet Critisies You In A Gruff, Smokers Voice Every Time You Dare Try To Go
Image source: sydney_realestate_hell
#47 If Our Third Is A Boy We Might Call Him Something Else
Image source: BadRealtyPhotos
#48 Sold For … More Than $1 Million Btw
Image source: realestate.com
#49 Hold Your Horses
Image source: realtor.com
#50 This Room Tells Me That Despite What People Say My Own Decor Choices Are If Anything Too Conservative
Image source: comtezinacef
#51 Liminal Space Meets Ridiculous Real Estate
Image source: Anonymous
#52 The 1970s Were An Interesting Time For Decor
Image source: ottguy42
#53 Someone Found A Great Home Improvement Deal On Tile
Image source: wills2003
#54 We Always Liked The Idea That The Preparation And The Consequences Happened In The Same Room
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#55 Every Thursday We Give Our Chairs The Day Off, So They Can Watch Some TV, Catch Up On Emails Etc
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#56 Breakfast Bath
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#57 Remove The Need For A Vacuum Cleaner By Eliminating The Possibility Of Floorspace
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#58 Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, I’m Going Home Now, Let’s Just Pretend We Never Met
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#59 They Really Took Staging To The Next Level
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#60 “You’re Welcome, Honey. I Also Got The Tom Selleck Bath Towels”
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#61 Business Opportunity: Trampoline Helmets
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#62 Curious What’s Behind The Shower Wall With The Green Rug… Entrance?
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#63 On Christmas Your House Can Turn Into An Actual Advent Calendar
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#64 At The Top Of The Stairs The Current Owners Have Added A Fourth Dimension
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#65 I Think It’s Too Late For Just Air Freshener. That Looks Quite Established
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#66 Some People Like To Read While On The Toilet. Others Prefer To Be Inundated By Multiple Confusing And Contradictory Reflections Of Themselves, Repeating Into Infinity
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#67 Have You Tried Turning The Room Off And Back On Again?
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#68 To Save On Hiring Expensive Photographers, Agents Are Often Happy To Use Footage Provided By Paranormal Investigators
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
#69 I Just Had To Share The Fully Carpeted Spa Tub I Found On Zillow Today
Image source: crlsb2801
#70 This House I Found On Zillow Has Many Unnecessary Wall Cutouts
Image source: reddit.com
#71 ~clock~
Image source: sydney_realestate_hell
#72 From A Real Estate Listing. Does The House Come With The Veiled T-Rex Skeleton?
Image source: DingleberryMarathon
#73 Multiply The Extent To Which Clowns Are Terrifying By Furnishing Your House Specifically To Accommodate Them
Image source: Brick Underground
#74 Get A Haircut In A Bathroom As A Bonus
Image source: zillow.com
#75 Anybody Want To Start A Cult? 21,000 Sqft Rural Compound Listed Near Me That Used To Be A “Faith Healing Ministry”
Image source: Dennardo
#76 Have You Ever Wanted To Live In A Town But The Town Is Inside Your Own Home?
Image source: redfin.com
#77 Yeah, Certainly Not My Taste In Decor But It’s Not Exces— Dear God What Is All That?
Image source: MMS-OR
#78 You’ll Never Guess What I Just Passed On The Stairs
Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos
#79 The Property Is Best Viewed Through The Confused Tears Of A Lost Child
Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs
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