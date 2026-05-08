“The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?”: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

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As you get older, different things start to excite you. In your 20s, scrolling Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter might be your favorite downtime. But as you age, sites like Zillow take over; browsing real estate becomes much more thrilling than stalking your ex or gossiping with friends on social media.

Not all real estate listings are exciting, though; some of them can be so bad that they make you question the homeowner’s taste. Bored Panda has compiled some hilariously bad and absurd homes people actually listed for sale, and every one of them is more ridiculous than the next. So, scroll down, see some interior design nightmares, and wonder: “Who on Earth would want to buy such a house?”

#1 Evidently External Shots She Leaves To The Professionals

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

“The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?”: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

#2 Render Air Fresheners Redundant By Mercilessly Meeting Your Guests’ Other Senses

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#3 By Combining Random Elements Of A Livingroom, A Utility Room, A Hallway, And A Staircase, Mankind Finally Created The Livingway Stairtility Room

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#4 This Year, Why Not Take Some Time To Consider The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#5 Potential Buyers Are Advised Not To Think About What Happens In This Room When Your Back Is Turned And The Light Begins To Fade

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#6 On Cold Winter Nights There’s Nothing Quite Like Curling Up In Front Of A Roaring Toilet

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#7 Virtual Staging Gone Rogue

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: zillow.com

#8 Elephant In The Room

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: zillow.com

#9 Probably The Wildest House In The Whole Country (Slovenia). Looks Innocuous On The Outside, But Oh Boy

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Limonca123

#10 Eventually Greg’s Soul Left His Body And Started House-Hunting On Its Own

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#11 Grandma Would Have Gone To Bed If Those Nice Removal Men Hadn’t Borrowed All Her Furniture

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#12 We’re Looking For A Quick Sale, Ideally Before That Spreads To The Ground Floor

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#13 When Johnny Was Six He Ran Away To Join The Neighbours

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#14 “You Go Look Upstairs Sandra, I’ll Check Out The Stables”

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#15 My Brain Hurts After Looking At This Photo

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#16 The Plastic Sheeting Is For The Vomit Caused By The Migraine Caused By Everything Else

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#17 If That Thing Gets Accidentally Hoovered Up It Could Damage The Vacuum Cleaner

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#18 If Separated From The Mother Too Early, Young Fire Extinguishers Can Struggle To Adapt

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#19 If The Weather Clears Up Later I Might Mow The Pool

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#20 A Rare Opportunity To Acquire A Sacrificial Dungeon Simply Bursting With Original Features

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#21 Advice To Real Estate Agents: Never Reveal Yourself To Be The Prince Of Darkness During A Viewing

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#22 I’ll Come Back Inside When The Air Fryer’s Ready To Apologise

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#23 That Feeling When You Enter A Bathroom And Literally Don’t Know Where To Start

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#24 I Still Think The Neighbours’ Response To Our Halloween Party Has Been An Overreaction

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#25 Fully Furnished Beautiful Private House On 2+ Acres Comes With A Free Boat

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: allfloridahomesrealty

#26 I Don’t Really Want To Know What That Staining Is On The End Of The Bed

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: rebeccasellsseattlehomes

#27 Used To Be The Guest Bedroom But No One Ever Slept

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: goetzitsold

#28 Eat More Chicken

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Venessa Van Winkle﻿

#29 No Realtor Needed

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: zillow.com

#30 Motivated Buyer Needed

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: zillow.com

#31 It’s A Brick… House

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: wills2003

#32 One Room Studio Apartment In San Francisco. This Is It, This Is The Apartment. Total Steal For $1400/Month

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Decent-Brilliant3615

#33 Now I Am Become Causer Of Migraines

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#34 When I’m Done In Here I’ll Vacuum The Garden

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#35 Only Interested In Making An Offer If The Clothing Is Included

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#36 “Let Me Know When You’re Done In The Bath, I’ll Use That Water For The Pasta”

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#37 If The 1870s Had Happened In The 1980s

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#38 “I Can Really See Ourselves Here Honey. This Can Be The Corner I Cry In When I’m Ruining Your Parties.”

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#39 Spice Up Your Morning With An Unexpected Trip To The Ground Floor

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#40 Off-Street Parking

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#41 Let’s Be Optimistic. Perhaps It Says “Surprise My Coconut“

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#42 I Think We Should Be Concerned About Any Real Estate Agent Who Doesn’t Have A Reflection

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#43 The Trasnformation Of An Otherwise Pleasant Setting Into A Still From A Child’s Nightmare. A Fine Effort

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#44 We Call This The Blue Room

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#45 Househunting, And Came Across This Picture. I Almost “Liked” This House, Just For This Picture

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: jenniekinney

#46 This Toilet Critisies You In A Gruff, Smokers Voice Every Time You Dare Try To Go

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: sydney_realestate_hell

#47 If Our Third Is A Boy We Might Call Him Something Else

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: BadRealtyPhotos

#48 Sold For … More Than $1 Million Btw

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: realestate.com

#49 Hold Your Horses

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: realtor.com

#50 This Room Tells Me That Despite What People Say My Own Decor Choices Are If Anything Too Conservative

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: comtezinacef

#51 Liminal Space Meets Ridiculous Real Estate

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous

#52 The 1970s Were An Interesting Time For Decor

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: ottguy42

#53 Someone Found A Great Home Improvement Deal On Tile

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: wills2003

#54 We Always Liked The Idea That The Preparation And The Consequences Happened In The Same Room

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#55 Every Thursday We Give Our Chairs The Day Off, So They Can Watch Some TV, Catch Up On Emails Etc

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#56 Breakfast Bath

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#57 Remove The Need For A Vacuum Cleaner By Eliminating The Possibility Of Floorspace

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#58 Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, I’m Going Home Now, Let’s Just Pretend We Never Met

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#59 They Really Took Staging To The Next Level

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#60 “You’re Welcome, Honey. I Also Got The Tom Selleck Bath Towels”

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#61 Business Opportunity: Trampoline Helmets

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#62 Curious What’s Behind The Shower Wall With The Green Rug… Entrance?

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#63 On Christmas Your House Can Turn Into An Actual Advent Calendar

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#64 At The Top Of The Stairs The Current Owners Have Added A Fourth Dimension

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#65 I Think It’s Too Late For Just Air Freshener. That Looks Quite Established

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#66 Some People Like To Read While On The Toilet. Others Prefer To Be Inundated By Multiple Confusing And Contradictory Reflections Of Themselves, Repeating Into Infinity

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#67 Have You Tried Turning The Room Off And Back On Again?

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#68 To Save On Hiring Expensive Photographers, Agents Are Often Happy To Use Footage Provided By Paranormal Investigators

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

#69 I Just Had To Share The Fully Carpeted Spa Tub I Found On Zillow Today

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: crlsb2801

#70 This House I Found On Zillow Has Many Unnecessary Wall Cutouts

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#71 ~clock~

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: sydney_realestate_hell

#72 From A Real Estate Listing. Does The House Come With The Veiled T-Rex Skeleton?

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: DingleberryMarathon

#73 Multiply The Extent To Which Clowns Are Terrifying By Furnishing Your House Specifically To Accommodate Them

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Brick Underground

#74 Get A Haircut In A Bathroom As A Bonus

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: zillow.com

#75 Anybody Want To Start A Cult? 21,000 Sqft Rural Compound Listed Near Me That Used To Be A “Faith Healing Ministry”

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Dennardo

#76 Have You Ever Wanted To Live In A Town But The Town Is Inside Your Own Home?

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: redfin.com

#77 Yeah, Certainly Not My Taste In Decor But It’s Not Exces— Dear God What Is All That?

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: MMS-OR

#78 You’ll Never Guess What I Just Passed On The Stairs

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: theterriblerealestatephotos

#79 The Property Is Best Viewed Through The Confused Tears Of A Lost Child

&#8220;The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?&#8221;: 79 Of The Wildest Real Estate Listings That Made It To The Market (New Pics)

Image source: Terrible real estate agent photographs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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