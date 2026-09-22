60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

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Writing a book is no small accomplishment. After countless “final final” drafts, edits, and rewrites, finally holding your manuscript—printed, bound, covered—has to feel pretty much fantastic. The work is done. Now it’s up to the reader to pick it off the shelf or stop their scroll and hit “add to cart.” That’s where words take a back seat to images. Before anyone reads the first sentence you no doubt pored over, they see the cover—and that first impression can make or break everything that came before it.

A well-designed cover might draw someone in and earn a long-term place on a bookshelf or coffee table. A terrible one? Well, it turns out there’s a place for those too. Reddit’s r/TerribleBookCovers is dedicated to sharing some of the weirdest, funniest, and most atrocious examples out there. We’ve stacked a few of our best (worst?) ones for you to check out below.

#1 The Most Unhinged Cover Of The Odyssey I’ve Ever Seen – Found In The Wild In Arkansas

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: roguepandaCO

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

#2 For Your Consideration “Bilbo Le Hobbit!”

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#3 Agatha Christie – Poirot’s Early Cases

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Date-Impossible

#4 Ulysses By James Joyce. A Cover That Is As Hard To Look At As The Book Is Hard To Read

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Dimension_4707

#5 Bosnian Covers Of Harry Potter Books

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Deadlef_

#6 Third Girl By Agatha Christie

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: inadequatepockets

#7 Jane Eyre By Charlotte Bronte

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: shugiisugar

#8 Told My Spouse How Much I Love Terrible Book Covers And He Insisted I Show Y’all My Lord Of The Rings Trilogy

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: maj–decoverley

#9 The Great Pantyhose Crafts Book

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: CityRhymez

#10 Mr Sweet Potatoes – Unknown Author

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: OkiDokiPanic

#11 Doctor Who Mad Dogs And Englishman

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Dolamieu

#12 The Shadow Over Innsmouth

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: MrAppleSpiceMan

#13 Living With Men

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Independent-Rip-2304

#14 The Giant Rat Of Sumatra

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: fauna_appreciator

#15 Charlie And The Chocolate Factory By Roald Dahl (50th Anniversary Edition)

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: gokart_racer

#16 The Stainless Steel Rat Wants You By Harry Harrison

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: OlivineQuartz

#17 Brave New World By Aldous Huxley

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: IWannaCorn

#18 Some More Covers Of Classic Books, From The ‘Infamous’, “Editora Rideel”

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: GenghisKhan290904

#19 Romancing My Werebeast By Violet Ofcourse

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: teruteru-fan-sam

#20 Beauty And The Beast (French Edition)

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: StevenTheWicked

#21 A J Ayer – The Central Questions Of Philosophy [doggo Was Removed From Newer Edition’s Cover]

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: ArthurBurbridge

#22 All That The Rain Promises And More: A Hip Pocket Guide To Western Mushrooms By David Arora

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: TheologyAndTrains

#23 Skeleton Trail (2021)

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Viaren

#24 Emma By Jane Austen (Adapted Version In Chinese)

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: LuciaOlivera_2

#25 How To Keep Your Husband Happy By Dr. William W. Orr

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Baby-Soapy

#26 Against That Day By Rae Simons

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Baby-Soapy

#27 Om Illustrated Classics

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Consistent-Fail-6034

#28 Dining Delightfully: Tested Recipes From Adventist Hospital Chefs

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Baby-Soapy

#29 Tortoise Tango By Mary Wine

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Throwawaytomt1234

#30 Forgiving Yourself – Bernard Bangley

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: tezetaremember

#31 Wuthering Heights

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: wasdfan

#32 How To Be A Reasonably Thin Teenage Girl

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Specific_Moment_1227

#33 Stop The Thyroid Madness!

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: grayzzz_illustrate

#34 Nerd In Shining Armor By Vicki Lewis Thompson

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: messedeminuit

#35 “Cold Comfort Farm”… Are They Okay? Maybe They Should See A Doctor???

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: GentleCritter

#36 The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: PatientClient3803

#37 The One And Only Empress Theresa

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: ProblemLongjumping12

#38 Apoca Lips By Piers Anthony

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Lobsterhasspoken

#39 Bo-Peep Has Gone Too Far

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: changelingcd

#40 Pigsty Princess By Nancy S. Brandt

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: My_Poor_Nerves

#41 White Rabbits Can’t Jump

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#42 Cool Cat Stops Bullying By Derek Savage

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Electrical_Elk_5451

#43 The Confessions Of Saint Augustine

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: NoooooooooooAAA

#44 The Adventures Of Rush Revere Middle School Series

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Lobsterhasspoken

#45 The Complete Works Of Jane Austen

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: cheerylittlebottom84

#46 “Pride And Prejudice” By Jane Austen

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Adept-Difficulty9533

#47 “The Fading”. Life’s Treasures Indeed

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: WigglyLimpo

#48 How To Make Applehead Dolls By Drena Dotson

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Baby-Soapy

#49 The Metamorphosis, By Franz Kafka

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: MutantFire

#50 The Gaean Enchantment, T. Jackson King

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: MutantFire

#51 Quite Possibly The Worst Cover The Could Have Picked. Meditations By Marcus Aurelius

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Mesoda

#52 “The Iceman Cometh” Is About A Bar Full Of People Waiting For A Patron Nicknamed “The Iceman”, It’s Not About A Literal Delivery Of Ice

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Letatetet

#53 Kissing The Corona Virus By M. J Edwards

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Feeling-Sign-9146

#54 The Above Ground Pool Done Blowed Up

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: betteimages

#55 Lorilee In Moira’s Footsteps By Lawrence Ambrose

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Feeling-Sign-9146

#56 Puppets Go To Church By Wilma Perry And Earl Perry

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Baby-Soapy

#57 The Girl Next Door

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Away-Broccoli-406

#58 How To Contact Space People By Ted Owens

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Dry-Impression-2403

#59 Animal Farm By George Orwell

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Bossanova98

#60 The Portrait Of Dorian Gray (Brazilian Edition)

60 Book Covers So Hilariously Unhinged You Might Not Be Able To Tear Your Eyes Away From Them (New Pics)

Image source: Yeet-Absolution-4066

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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