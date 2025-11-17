40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

by

Have you ever found yourself in the midst of a heated argument, feeling like a deer caught in the headlights, desperately searching for a snappy reply? But here’s the thing: that clever comeback doesn’t always arrive when we need it most. Instead, it often sneaks up on us when we least expect it. We’ve all been there, haven’t we? But today, let’s pay a tribute to the champions of banter.

Introducing the subreddit r/MurderedByWords, a treasure trove for “well-constructed put-downs, comebacks, and counter-arguments”. We’ve collected some of the most brilliant ways people have ended disagreements. So buckle up and get ready to dive into the art of winning an argument with style.

#1 Transphobic Aunt Called Out By An Actual Good Twitter User Vaush

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: JustYourBiBestie

#2 A Congratulations At Least

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: TheBlueWizardo

#3 They Didn’t See This One Coming

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: chacal_lachaise

#4 Look Who Just Discovered Consent

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: sunset_bay

#5 M**dered By Tasty Words

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: hexadecimal0xFF, twitter.com

#6 Aussies Would Like To Have A Word

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: CuriousA1

#7 Musk Fan Getting M**dered

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: Bruisss, twitter.com

#8 Capitalism Is Love, Capitalism Is Life

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: beerbellybegone

#9 One Hour Dry Burgers

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: beerbellybegone, twitter.com

#10 Grandma’s Taking No Prisoners

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: AlertYogurtcloset992

#11 On A Post Discussing Those Creepy Children’s Beauty Pageants In The Us And Diddling Kids

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: Jaegerbalm

#12 Cyanide Is Biologically Natural

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: beerbellybegone

#13 The Response To A Hateful Lady, Starts Out Pretty Strong, Loses Me A Bit In The Middle, And Then Ends With A Boom

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: mlilstix

#14 You’re A Figment Of Imagination

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: beerbellybegone

#15 Without Support From Mom And Dad

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: beerbellybegone

#16 It’s Not The Piece Of Plastic

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: sdadima

#17 When Trying To Be An As**ole Misfires

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: beerbellybegone

#18 Self-Made Success Story

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: bfly1800

#19 Your Personal Life Is Your Own, You Don’t Owe Anyone An Answer

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: beerbellybegone

#20 Remember When People Hid Their Bigotry?

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: beerbellybegone

#21 Breed Some Friends

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: DrewBk, twitter.com

#22 Brutal Takedown With An Incredibly Accurate Burn

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: Zeuspooff, twitter.com

#23 Must Be Icing Themselves After That Roasting

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: Freeziac

#24 It’s Okay Jesse

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: saveyourtissues

#25 Parental Disparages

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: Quiet_Counter_1125, twitter.com

#26 Red State vs. Blue State Problems

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: saveyourtissues

#27 People In Glass Houses Shouldn‘T Throw Stones

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: BelleAriel

#28 Courage Is All You Need? Huh?

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: ztaker, twitter.com

#29 Seriously? Ireland?!

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: Ordinary_Truth787

#30 Idk If Repost But

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: wrongfulStick310

#31 Apparently Stars Are The Work Of The Devil

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: TheGreatZarquon

#32 Largest Landowner Gets Owned

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: AidanGsRedditAccount

#33 Twitter Is Amazing… Random Person Explaining An Astronaut How Space Works

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: _rmbler

#34 In Response To Putting Down American Olympic Champions

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: ascendingisborn, twitter.com

#35 Tate Exposed As A Submissive Beta

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: unique_useyourname

#36 Yes, She Deserves Better

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Science V Politics V Religion

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: Discordant_Rhyme

#38 He Seems To Be Struggling

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: Zealousideal_Talk479, twitter.com

#39 Is It Possible To M**der Future Children With Words?

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: Sptsjunkie, twitter.com

#40 What’s Your Excuse?

40 Times People Got Dragged Back To Earth With The Help Of Hilariously Savage Comebacks

Image source: beerbellybegone, twitter.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the Week of August 12, 2024
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2024
My Face Paintings: I’m Inspired By The Horrible And I Like To Add A Dark Twist
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Vintage Halloween Photos Are More Disturbing Than Modern Horror Movies, So We Recreated Some (27 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Zach Braff’s 5 Best Roles in TV and Movies
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2024
Five Things We Learned from The Psych 2 Trailer on Peacock
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2020
“Should I Have Done Something?”: Coworker Shames New Mom For Not Being Productive While On Maternity Leave, Wonders If They’re Right
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.