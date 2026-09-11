“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Not everyone has a fruitful DIY venture. Sure, the efforts are commendable. But for some people, their supposed resourcefulness can take a turn nobody saw coming.
These posts featured on the DiWHY subreddit can explain a lot of what we mean. Looking at the photos, you likely won’t be curious to ask, “How did they do that?” Instead, you might be more confused and ask, “Why did they do that?”
If you think doing it yourself is as easy as pie, the images on this list may make you think again.
#1 My Friend’s Phone’s Touchscreen Stopped Working So He’s Using A Mouse
Image source: axxenmardok
#2 Stylish
Image source: Fwanko
#3 Finally Found Something For This Sub. Thanks Idaho!
Image source: BlackUpFreddy
Successful DIY projects draw praise for the aesthetics and creativity behind the nifty piece of work. And as you may imagine, people who aren’t as creative may not be able to come up with something that would generate interest and curiosity.
#4 These Window Reflections Are Painted On
Image source: EvilDuncan
#5 Good Lord
Image source: niko13107
#6 My Dad’s Hot Glue And Silver Spray Paint Lampshade 😅
Image source: Max-1995
That then begs one of the many common questions: how does creativity work? Penn State University psychology professor Roger Beaty offered insights in his article for The Conversation, describing three specific brain systems at work: the default system, the executive networks, and the salience system.
#7 Incognito Barefoot “Shoes”
Image source: DEEP_SEA_MAX
#8 Tried To Hang The Curtain Rod Above My Front Door Yesterday… Didn’t Realize What I Had Done Til I Stepped Back
Image source: cdcarson99
#9 Oh God
Image source: Chaclean
As Beaty explains, the default network activates during spontaneous thinking. For example, when we let our minds wander freely while daydreaming. The executive networks, on the other hand, activate when we need to focus, like when we brainstorm ideas.
The salience network ties these two together and, as Beaty describes, acts as the “switching mechanism” that lets us alternate between idea generation and evaluation.
#10 I Made An Interesting Ring From An Old National Geographic Article
Image source: Domestica
#11 Those Bathroom Tiles
Image source: Joald
#12 Mows Grass, Gets Ass
Image source: Arctic_Scrap
Beaty noted that these three brain systems typically aren’t activated at the same time. But his findings showed that creative people can co-activate these brain networks and use them separately.
His assessments were based on fMRI studies of professionals like jazz musicians, poets, and visual artists.
#13 Swiss Army Wife
Image source: SpicyShaggy
#14 Because Palm Trees Don’t Grow In Indiana
Image source: effervescent-bubbles
#15 Easy As Pie
Image source: toppun2345
Most of these DiWHY projects may seem like failures. However, experts urge not to think of it that way. According to psychologist and Fordham University professor John Houtz, these mishaps can only lead to breakthroughs.
“The creative individual thinks of failure as a new opportunity,” Houtz said. “‘Okay, why did I fail? What was wrong? Let me try to do something else. Let me go forward with it.’”
#16 Nice
Image source: Zoark21
#17 Hand Soap
Image source: Chicagogogo
#18 The Hottest Freshest Pizza To Ever Be Delivered
Image source: thisandthis
Robert Epstein, senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, shared a similar sentiment. According to him, failure produces a resurgence, which is also why he teaches stress-management techniques to cope with rejection.
“Failure actually stimulates creativity directly. It really is valuable,” he said.
#19 The “When Grandma Passed I Didn’t Know What To Do With Her Meds” Decorative Jar
Image source: mae1347
#20 Oh No
Image source: HotGUUUUU
#21 My Mom Tried To Make A Cane For My Dad
Image source: crazinem
#22 Imagine Running Into Your In Laws While Wearing These
Image source: Spite96
#23 Soo… Yeah
Image source: SlowlyDriftin_
#24 How To Upcycle A Meat Grinder
Image source: spezi_is_life
#25 Nothing Quite Like Homemade Peanut M&m’s
Image source: SirERexYun
#26 I Ate An Orange And Stitched The Peel Back Together Because I Was Bored
Image source: entropy-fan
#27 That Is An Actual Piece Of Bread.. Covered In Cement, Being Used As A Table Coaster
Image source: Dominik_DarkLight
#28 Diwtf
Image source: dianaateme
#29 Cyberpunk 2077
Image source: vzakharov
#30 Bean Burrito
Image source: Emerald_Triangle
#31 I Don’t Even Know Where To Start With This
Image source: NameShortage
#32 Thank You For Your Service
Image source: MaxBetanoid
#33 I Didn’t Have A Lampshade So I Made One Myself
Image source: Pauu3r
#34 Don’t Worry, No Smell
Image source: DragonSin1313
#35 Tub Drain Was Overrated I Guess
Image source: angelfishfan87
#36 The Most Innovative Way To Organize Your Apps
Image source: smilingstalin
#37 Seen On Fb: Desktop Spam Grill
Image source: craycrayeyeliner
#38 This Is Terrifying
Image source: Dirty_Ghetto_Kittens
#39 The More You Think About It The Worse It Gets
Image source: gebali
#40 This Paperweight Was Clearly Made With Hot-Glue-Gun Misuse. I Found It On My Grandfather’s Desk After He Passed And Apparently I Made It When I Was 4
Image source: spacelincoln
#41 Concrete And Horseshoe Kettleball Found At A Goodwill In Sweet Home Alabama
Image source: busi74
#42 About 15 Years Ago I Got Drunk And Nicked A Security Camera. The Next Day I Gutted It And Put A Lightbulb In. It’s Been Stowed Away Ever Since Until Today
Image source: Grothorious
#43 Deodordon’t
Image source: Phreakhead
#44 Fake Sunroof Decal For Your Car
Image source: Mr_PoodlePants
#45 So I Posted This On Pics And I Was Really Proud Of It And Someone Said This Is Bad I Should Feel Bad And Post It Here. So Here I Am
Image source: injaneinthemembrane
#46 This “Up-Cycled” Hot Water Bottle Necklace
Image source: mackycormacky
#47 Dear Lord, I Hope Gordon Ramsay Won’t See This
Image source: idea4granted
#48 Just Saw This On Twitter
Image source: gembet
#49 My Partner And I Did 5 Minute Crafts As Our Christmas Gifts To Each Other
Image source: coralie_ann
#50 125 Pound Hairball Made By A Barber
Image source: Mr_PoodlePants
#51 I Feel Like This Belongs Here
Image source: SirPat_
#52 Piano Wall
Image source: Beefcake52
#53 Temporary Solution
Image source: schemaddit
#54 I Don’t Even Know What To Say
Image source: duke1722
#55 Whose Bright Idea Was This
Image source: Inotlife
#56 Who Comes Up With This Stuff?
Image source: enchantedrosemary
#57 Found On Kijiji. Church Pew Headboard Complete With Buckets For Only $150.00
Image source: supercoolgirlzone69
#58 Saw On R/Shittylifehacks…a Definite Diwhy
Image source: kkillbite
#59 Why Even Have A Tree If You Hate Nature?
Image source: garlic_moon
#60 1. Find A Dead Beetle. 2. Cover It In Hot Glue. 3.fashion
Image source: [deleted]
#61 Meat Always Shrinks When I Cook It But Not Anymore!
Image source: Sebastian294
#62 Why?
Image source: LG222
#63 Sometimes Homemade Just Hits Different
Image source: GenghisJohnny
#64 Dad’s “Life Hack” Didn’t Make Mom As Happy As He Hoped
Image source: PhallusSea
#65 No Showerhead? Here Use A Tap Insted
Image source: Yingluck_Chinawhat
#66 Made A Watermelonboy And Tested It Out In Public [op]
Image source: cedishappy
#67 I Made An iMac For Ants 🖥 🐜
Image source: PhantomSpectre
#68 One For The Classy Ladies
Image source: lyla88
#69 Made A Bookshelf For My Brick Collection
Image source: Nybblet
#70 Early Pandemic Was Wild
Image source: reelbearmedia
#71 Your Grand Kids With Cherish These… Or Bury Them In The Backyard
Image source: Bohr_X
#72 Built My Own Skates Instead Of Buying Them
Image source: flowersontrees
#73 When You Have $$$, But Lack Land
Image source: [deleted]
#74 DIY And 5 Minute Crafts In A Nutshell
Image source: akanksh_sunny
#75 Kitchen Sink Placement
Image source: mutantbabysnort
#76 I Guess Beaded Door Curtains Aren’t As Cool As Tape Measures
Image source: TartarasUnicorn
#77 Our Landlord Hired A Plumber To Fix Our Toilet. He Said He’d Put Some Sealant Behind It To Stop It From Moving. Can You Tell Me What’s Wrong With This Picture?
Image source: JezzaX86
#78 We Built A Double Decker Couch :)
Image source: Yeebees
#79 This Subreddit’s Title Says It All
Image source: Euphorictravels
#80 Man Laptops Are Getting Hot
Image source: xReaperOmega
#81 “Therapy Chairs” For Childrens’ Hospital Were Rejected. Wonder Why?
Image source: nohopeforthekids
#82 Dread Bed
Image source: Machinefun
#83 My Boss Thought These Were A Good Idea
Image source: Kattivakk
#84 Rate My Husband’s Paint Job
Image source: Every-Swimmer458
#85 Found This On Facebook
Image source: TheRexDoll
#86 ☹️
Image source: Sad8At
#87 My Girlfriend Is Disgusted By My Resourcefulness
Image source: romulan267
#88 Partener Tried To Dye Our White Couch Because It Had Some Stains. I Said We Shouldve Got Couch Covers But No
Image source: jininberry
#89 Wooden Drainage. Why?
Image source: spartankik
#90 What Is The Purpose Of This
Image source: [deleted]
#91 Easy Pz, Taco Serving Plates
Image source: sajtosfasz
#92 Roommate And I Didn’t Have A Table Big Enough For Our New Puzzle, So We Used My Closet Door
Image source: thoroff
#93 Perfection
Image source: bliip666
#94 Bought Spare Remotes Then My 4 Year Old Found Electrical Tape And Made This So We’d Never Lose Another Remote
Image source: Little_Ad2790
#95 A New Trend?
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#96 For Your Kick Back
Image source: clockewise
#97 Found In A Hotel In Erfurt… I Don’t Even Know What To Think Of This
Image source: DomWaits
#98 As A Teenager I Made A Duct Tape And Chainmail Frisbee
Image source: LegoJack
#99 Flooring Thought This Belongs Here
Image source: LastReign
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