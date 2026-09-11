“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

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Not everyone has a fruitful DIY venture. Sure, the efforts are commendable. But for some people, their supposed resourcefulness can take a turn nobody saw coming. 

These posts featured on the DiWHY subreddit can explain a lot of what we mean. Looking at the photos, you likely won’t be curious to ask, “How did they do that?” Instead, you might be more confused and ask, “Why did they do that?” 

If you think doing it yourself is as easy as pie, the images on this list may make you think again.

#1 My Friend’s Phone’s Touchscreen Stopped Working So He’s Using A Mouse

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: axxenmardok

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

#2 Stylish

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Fwanko

#3 Finally Found Something For This Sub. Thanks Idaho!

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: BlackUpFreddy

Successful DIY projects draw praise for the aesthetics and creativity behind the nifty piece of work. And as you may imagine, people who aren’t as creative may not be able to come up with something that would generate interest and curiosity.

#4 These Window Reflections Are Painted On

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: EvilDuncan

#5 Good Lord

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: niko13107

#6 My Dad’s Hot Glue And Silver Spray Paint Lampshade 😅

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Max-1995

That then begs one of the many common questions: how does creativity work? Penn State University psychology professor Roger Beaty offered insights in his article for The Conversation, describing three specific brain systems at work: the default system, the executive networks, and the salience system. 

#7 Incognito Barefoot “Shoes”

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: DEEP_SEA_MAX

#8 Tried To Hang The Curtain Rod Above My Front Door Yesterday… Didn’t Realize What I Had Done Til I Stepped Back

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: cdcarson99

#9 Oh God

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Chaclean

As Beaty explains, the default network activates during spontaneous thinking. For example, when we let our minds wander freely while daydreaming. The executive networks, on the other hand, activate when we need to focus, like when we brainstorm ideas. 

The salience network ties these two together and, as Beaty describes, acts as the “switching mechanism” that lets us alternate between idea generation and evaluation.

#10 I Made An Interesting Ring From An Old National Geographic Article

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Domestica

#11 Those Bathroom Tiles

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Joald

#12 Mows Grass, Gets Ass

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Arctic_Scrap

Beaty noted that these three brain systems typically aren’t activated at the same time. But his findings showed that creative people can co-activate these brain networks and use them separately. 

His assessments were based on fMRI studies of professionals like jazz musicians, poets, and visual artists. 

#13 Swiss Army Wife

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: SpicyShaggy

#14 Because Palm Trees Don’t Grow In Indiana

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: effervescent-bubbles

#15 Easy As Pie

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: toppun2345

Most of these DiWHY projects may seem like failures. However, experts urge not to think of it that way. According to psychologist and Fordham University professor John Houtz, these mishaps can only lead to breakthroughs. 

“The creative individual thinks of failure as a new opportunity,” Houtz said. “‘Okay, why did I fail? What was wrong? Let me try to do something else. Let me go forward with it.’”

#16 Nice

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Zoark21

#17 Hand Soap

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Chicagogogo

#18 The Hottest Freshest Pizza To Ever Be Delivered

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: thisandthis

Robert Epstein, senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, shared a similar sentiment. According to him, failure produces a resurgence, which is also why he teaches stress-management techniques to cope with rejection. 

“Failure actually stimulates creativity directly. It really is valuable,” he said.

#19 The “When Grandma Passed I Didn’t Know What To Do With Her Meds” Decorative Jar

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: mae1347

#20 Oh No

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: HotGUUUUU

#21 My Mom Tried To Make A Cane For My Dad

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: crazinem

#22 Imagine Running Into Your In Laws While Wearing These

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Spite96

#23 Soo… Yeah

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: SlowlyDriftin_

#24 How To Upcycle A Meat Grinder

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: spezi_is_life

#25 Nothing Quite Like Homemade Peanut M&m’s

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: SirERexYun

#26 I Ate An Orange And Stitched The Peel Back Together Because I Was Bored

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: entropy-fan

#27 That Is An Actual Piece Of Bread.. Covered In Cement, Being Used As A Table Coaster

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Dominik_DarkLight

#28 Diwtf

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: dianaateme

#29 Cyberpunk 2077

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: vzakharov

#30 Bean Burrito

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Emerald_Triangle

#31 I Don’t Even Know Where To Start With This

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: NameShortage

#32 Thank You For Your Service

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: MaxBetanoid

#33 I Didn’t Have A Lampshade So I Made One Myself

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Pauu3r

#34 Don’t Worry, No Smell

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: DragonSin1313

#35 Tub Drain Was Overrated I Guess

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: angelfishfan87

#36 The Most Innovative Way To Organize Your Apps

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: smilingstalin

#37 Seen On Fb: Desktop Spam Grill

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: craycrayeyeliner

#38 This Is Terrifying

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Dirty_Ghetto_Kittens

#39 The More You Think About It The Worse It Gets

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: gebali

#40 This Paperweight Was Clearly Made With Hot-Glue-Gun Misuse. I Found It On My Grandfather’s Desk After He Passed And Apparently I Made It When I Was 4

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: spacelincoln

#41 Concrete And Horseshoe Kettleball Found At A Goodwill In Sweet Home Alabama

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: busi74

#42 About 15 Years Ago I Got Drunk And Nicked A Security Camera. The Next Day I Gutted It And Put A Lightbulb In. It’s Been Stowed Away Ever Since Until Today

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Grothorious

#43 Deodordon’t

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Phreakhead

#44 Fake Sunroof Decal For Your Car

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Mr_PoodlePants

#45 So I Posted This On Pics And I Was Really Proud Of It And Someone Said This Is Bad I Should Feel Bad And Post It Here. So Here I Am

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: injaneinthemembrane

#46 This “Up-Cycled” Hot Water Bottle Necklace

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: mackycormacky

#47 Dear Lord, I Hope Gordon Ramsay Won’t See This

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: idea4granted

#48 Just Saw This On Twitter

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: gembet

#49 My Partner And I Did 5 Minute Crafts As Our Christmas Gifts To Each Other

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: coralie_ann

#50 125 Pound Hairball Made By A Barber

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Mr_PoodlePants

#51 I Feel Like This Belongs Here

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: SirPat_

#52 Piano Wall

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Beefcake52

#53 Temporary Solution

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: schemaddit

#54 I Don’t Even Know What To Say

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: duke1722

#55 Whose Bright Idea Was This

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Inotlife

#56 Who Comes Up With This Stuff?

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: enchantedrosemary

#57 Found On Kijiji. Church Pew Headboard Complete With Buckets For Only $150.00

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: supercoolgirlzone69

#58 Saw On R/Shittylifehacks…a Definite Diwhy

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: kkillbite

#59 Why Even Have A Tree If You Hate Nature?

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: garlic_moon

#60 1. Find A Dead Beetle. 2. Cover It In Hot Glue. 3.fashion

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#61 Meat Always Shrinks When I Cook It But Not Anymore!

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastian294

#62 Why?

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: LG222

#63 Sometimes Homemade Just Hits Different

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: GenghisJohnny

#64 Dad’s “Life Hack” Didn’t Make Mom As Happy As He Hoped

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: PhallusSea

#65 No Showerhead? Here Use A Tap Insted

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Yingluck_Chinawhat

#66 Made A Watermelonboy And Tested It Out In Public [op]

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: cedishappy

#67 I Made An iMac For Ants 🖥 🐜

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: PhantomSpectre

#68 One For The Classy Ladies

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: lyla88

#69 Made A Bookshelf For My Brick Collection

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Nybblet

#70 Early Pandemic Was Wild

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: reelbearmedia

#71 Your Grand Kids With Cherish These… Or Bury Them In The Backyard

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Bohr_X

#72 Built My Own Skates Instead Of Buying Them

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: flowersontrees

#73 When You Have $$$, But Lack Land

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#74 DIY And 5 Minute Crafts In A Nutshell

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: akanksh_sunny

#75 Kitchen Sink Placement

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: mutantbabysnort

#76 I Guess Beaded Door Curtains Aren’t As Cool As Tape Measures

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: TartarasUnicorn

#77 Our Landlord Hired A Plumber To Fix Our Toilet. He Said He’d Put Some Sealant Behind It To Stop It From Moving. Can You Tell Me What’s Wrong With This Picture?

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: JezzaX86

#78 We Built A Double Decker Couch :)

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Yeebees

#79 This Subreddit’s Title Says It All

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Euphorictravels

#80 Man Laptops Are Getting Hot

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: xReaperOmega

#81 “Therapy Chairs” For Childrens’ Hospital Were Rejected. Wonder Why?

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: nohopeforthekids

#82 Dread Bed

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Machinefun

#83 My Boss Thought These Were A Good Idea

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Kattivakk

#84 Rate My Husband’s Paint Job

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Every-Swimmer458

#85 Found This On Facebook

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: TheRexDoll

#86 ☹️

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Sad8At

#87 My Girlfriend Is Disgusted By My Resourcefulness

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: romulan267

#88 Partener Tried To Dye Our White Couch Because It Had Some Stains. I Said We Shouldve Got Couch Covers But No

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: jininberry

#89 Wooden Drainage. Why?

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: spartankik

#90 What Is The Purpose Of This

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#91 Easy Pz, Taco Serving Plates

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: sajtosfasz

#92 Roommate And I Didn’t Have A Table Big Enough For Our New Puzzle, So We Used My Closet Door

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: thoroff

#93 Perfection

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: bliip666

#94 Bought Spare Remotes Then My 4 Year Old Found Electrical Tape And Made This So We’d Never Lose Another Remote

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Little_Ad2790

#95 A New Trend?

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#96 For Your Kick Back

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: clockewise

#97 Found In A Hotel In Erfurt… I Don’t Even Know What To Think Of This

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: DomWaits

#98 As A Teenager I Made A Duct Tape And Chainmail Frisbee

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: LegoJack

#99 Flooring Thought This Belongs Here

“DiWHY”: 99 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, Failed Miserably, And Learned Their Lesson (New Pics)

Image source: LastReign

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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