24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

by

‘Brain Fondle,’ also known as ‘Fairly Good Comics,’ is a series created by the duo Eddie and James Ward, also referred to as The Ward Brothers. The series features clever, absurd, and often darkly humorous comic strips that take everyday ideas and twist them into unexpected punchlines. Their comics often blend irony, awkward truths, and surreal situations in a way that feels both funny and strangely relatable.

So scroll down and take a look at what these multi-talented creators have come up with since their last post, and if you’re still craving more, make sure to check out our previous feature.

More info: Instagram | thewardbrothers.co.uk | x.com

#1

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

#2

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#3

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#4

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#5

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#6

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#7

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#8

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#9

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#10

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#11

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#12

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#13

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#14

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#15

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#16

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#17

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#18

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#19

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#20

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#21

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#22

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#23

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#24

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Bend The Steel Wire With My Hands
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s A Hack You Think Is Silly But You Actually Use? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman “Obsessed” With Her Therapist Tries To Paint Him As The Bad Guy
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
People Come After This Couple After They Shared They Don’t Want Kids And Got The “Snip”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
When The Quest for the Holy Grail Meets Parkour in Real Life
3 min read
Dec, 13, 2017
Why an Animated Smallville Series Will Be a Hit Among Superman Fans
3 min read
Mar, 31, 2024