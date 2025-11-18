People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

When I was in middle school, texting with my friends was one of the most exciting activities I could imagine. I had just gotten a cell phone, and I was thrilled to be in constant communication with my classmates. My messages were often meaningless and silly and always punctuated by smiley faces made of colons and parentheses.
Today, I do much less texting for fun and primarily do so to communicate with my partner during the day or let him know I’m on my way home. But thankfully, not everyone’s texting conversations are as boring as mine. We took a trip to r/texts and gathered some of their most hilarious screenshots down below. So enjoy reading through these messages that probably weren’t intended for our eyes, and be sure to upvote all of your favorites!
#1 Husband Gets Poetic When He’s Tipsy
Image source: sweetestofpickles
#2 Car, I’m Gay
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Random Texts From My Husband
Image source: evanamyl
#4 Peepee Poopoo
Image source: Tutle47
#5 Meirl
Image source: iamcoollife1994
#6 Not Necessarily Fake But I Felt This Is The Best Sub To Put It
Image source: shino_foxx
#7 My Teenage Daughter Thought She Wanted A Phone…then Dad Happened
Image source: ro0kedFingersss
#8 You Are A Bold One
Image source: RedPenguin65
#9 Text From My Sister
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Bet He’s Glad It Wasn’t For Him
Image source: jpgeorge101
#11 I’m All Ears
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Not Like That
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Lightly Fried Fish Fillets
Image source: TimTim67
#14 Drunk Texts From Derrick Never Fail
Image source: kayleenarick
#15 Asked My Boyfriend A Question I Saw On Here This Was His Answer
Image source: boopboop88
#16 Mood
Image source: meme-on-the-internet
#17 BF Took A Wrong Number Text And Ran With It
Image source: hruss12
#18 BF Went On A Boys Trip, I Got This Text In The Morning…
Image source: cutalico
#19 Oops
Image source: TheInvisibleJeevas
#20 So My Neighbor And I Both Had Mouse Sightings This Week. Here’s How Our Landlord Responded
Image source: yatinbrookly
#21 A Conversation I Had With My Cousin A Little While Ago Before A Family Dinner
Image source: imanpearl
#22 Told My Mom I Was Depressed The Other Day
Image source: PhonyPython
#23 I Hate My Dad
Image source: biggsMcNiggs
#24 Jabbacado Toast
Image source: hoodmemespot
#25 My Boyfriend Is So Romantic!
Image source: SweetLikeCandiiii
#26 I Told My Dad I Was A Lesbian Today
Image source: CpJost
#27 Foul
Image source: nylajd
#28 Accidentally Told My Boss To “Come Grab My Meat” Instead Of My Wife
Image source: thebluevanman73
#29 I Am Both These People
Image source: Meme teens
#30 My GF While The Plumber Was Over
Image source: KNlCKS
#31 My Boyfriend Responding To His Own Message Lol
Image source: Swimming-Barnacle953
#32 My Poor Wife
Image source: Key_Nectarine_1969
#33 Sent This To My Dad A Couple Of Years Ago. Still Makes Me Laugh
Image source: investorman689
#34 My Wife Doesn’t Understand When I Tell Her My Brother And I Do Keep In Touch
Image source: AbrienSliver
#35 Texts From My Mom (59) Bullying Her Cat
Image source: SalemSae
#36 My 12 Year Old Thinks He’s Funny
Image source: myscreamname
#37 My Dad When I Text Him Pics Of His Grandson
Image source: Strokesonfire
#38 My Ex Texted Me While I Was On Edibles
Image source: teasingmuch
#39 Girlfriend’s Dad Spam Texting Me After Beating Me In Chess
Image source: Zestyclose-Fudge9171
#40 My Fiancée Roasted Tf Outta Me
Image source: Isaiahmd14
#41 Oof…love You Too, Dad
Image source: crankyanker22
#42 Text My Boyfriend Sent Me
Image source: Makeupguru58
#43 What The Hell Is This Guy Talking About
Image source: rudy_betrayed
#44 My Brother Sent A Nice Photo Of His Afternoon To The Family Group Chat And My Dad Immediately Annihilated Him
Image source: GabbiBoyd
#45 My Mom Replied To Her Own Text
Image source: theguymanduderman
