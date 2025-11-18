People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

by

When I was in middle school, texting with my friends was one of the most exciting activities I could imagine. I had just gotten a cell phone, and I was thrilled to be in constant communication with my classmates. My messages were often meaningless and silly and always punctuated by smiley faces made of colons and parentheses. 

Today, I do much less texting for fun and primarily do so to communicate with my partner during the day or let him know I’m on my way home. But thankfully, not everyone’s texting conversations are as boring as mine. We took a trip to r/texts and gathered some of their most hilarious screenshots down below. So enjoy reading through these messages that probably weren’t intended for our eyes, and be sure to upvote all of your favorites!

#1 Husband Gets Poetic When He’s Tipsy

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: sweetestofpickles

#2 Car, I’m Gay

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Random Texts From My Husband

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: evanamyl

#4 Peepee Poopoo

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: Tutle47

#5 Meirl

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: iamcoollife1994

#6 Not Necessarily Fake But I Felt This Is The Best Sub To Put It

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: shino_foxx

#7 My Teenage Daughter Thought She Wanted A Phone…then Dad Happened

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: ro0kedFingersss

#8 You Are A Bold One

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: RedPenguin65

#9 Text From My Sister

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Bet He’s Glad It Wasn’t For Him

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: jpgeorge101

#11 I’m All Ears

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Not Like That

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Lightly Fried Fish Fillets

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: TimTim67

#14 Drunk Texts From Derrick Never Fail

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: kayleenarick

#15 Asked My Boyfriend A Question I Saw On Here This Was His Answer

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: boopboop88

#16 Mood

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: meme-on-the-internet

#17 BF Took A Wrong Number Text And Ran With It

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: hruss12

#18 BF Went On A Boys Trip, I Got This Text In The Morning…

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: cutalico

#19 Oops

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: TheInvisibleJeevas

#20 So My Neighbor And I Both Had Mouse Sightings This Week. Here’s How Our Landlord Responded

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source:  yatinbrookly

#21 A Conversation I Had With My Cousin A Little While Ago Before A Family Dinner

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: imanpearl

#22 Told My Mom I Was Depressed The Other Day

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: PhonyPython

#23 I Hate My Dad

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: biggsMcNiggs

#24 Jabbacado Toast

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: hoodmemespot

#25 My Boyfriend Is So Romantic!

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: SweetLikeCandiiii

#26 I Told My Dad I Was A Lesbian Today

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: CpJost

#27 Foul

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: nylajd

#28 Accidentally Told My Boss To “Come Grab My Meat” Instead Of My Wife

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: thebluevanman73

#29 I Am Both These People

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: Meme teens

#30 My GF While The Plumber Was Over

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: KNlCKS

#31 My Boyfriend Responding To His Own Message Lol

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: Swimming-Barnacle953

#32 My Poor Wife

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: Key_Nectarine_1969

#33 Sent This To My Dad A Couple Of Years Ago. Still Makes Me Laugh

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: investorman689

#34 My Wife Doesn’t Understand When I Tell Her My Brother And I Do Keep In Touch

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: AbrienSliver

#35 Texts From My Mom (59) Bullying Her Cat

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: SalemSae

#36 My 12 Year Old Thinks He’s Funny

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: myscreamname

#37 My Dad When I Text Him Pics Of His Grandson

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: Strokesonfire

#38 My Ex Texted Me While I Was On Edibles

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: teasingmuch

#39 Girlfriend’s Dad Spam Texting Me After Beating Me In Chess

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: Zestyclose-Fudge9171

#40 My Fiancée Roasted Tf Outta Me

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: Isaiahmd14

#41 Oof…love You Too, Dad

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: crankyanker22

#42 Text My Boyfriend Sent Me

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: Makeupguru58

#43 What The Hell Is This Guy Talking About

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: rudy_betrayed

#44 My Brother Sent A Nice Photo Of His Afternoon To The Family Group Chat And My Dad Immediately Annihilated Him

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: GabbiBoyd

#45 My Mom Replied To Her Own Text

People Needed To Screenshot These 45 Hilarious Texts So The Internet Could Laugh Too

Image source: theguymanduderman

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Rust Valley Restorers
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rust Valley Restorers
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2019
Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Thing You Have Overheard Someone Say To Someone Else (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Is Loki, The Affectionate Raven Who Loves To Cuddle And Steal Small Things In Exchange For Treats
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
59 Of The World’s Greatest Mysteries That Remain Unsolved To This Day
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2025
Netflix Takes Dating Shows to Creepy Heights with “Sexy Beasts” Trailer
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2021
James Corden Applauded By Passengers For Confronting Airline Staff After Flight’s Emergency Landing
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.