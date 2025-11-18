40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

I’m typically not a big fan of passive-aggressive behavior. If you have a problem with me, I would much prefer that you address it directly, rather than scribbling a note on the bathroom mirror. However, if you’re dealing with strangers or you can manage to bring humor into your writing, feel free to leave as many passive-aggressive messages as you’d like!
We took a trip to the Passive-Aggressive subreddit and gathered some of the most hilarious notes members have shared in the group down below. From messages for neighbors to remarks on food packaging, enjoy scrolling through these clever and snarky notes, and feel free to upvote the ones that you find particularly hilarious!
#1 All These Rules But You Know What? Fuck You I Aint Renting It! Go To Hell!
#2 Family Secret
#3 It’s Fine
#4 Could Be The Heaviest Passive Aggressive Sign Ever
#5 Spotted On The Bottom Of A Box Containing Ear Wax Drops
#6 My Boyfriend Had Some Words For Subway
#7 Tired Of No One Understanding Were All Adults. Just Do Them!
#8 It’s The “Make Mom And Dad Proud” For Me
#9 I’m Sorry, I’ll Try My Best
#10 Saw This In My Gym Today
#11 They Closed This Bathroom In Our Building
#12 From My Place Of Work
#13 Beep Beep, Carolyn. Beep Beep
#14 The Message On My Popcorn Bag
#15 Found In Every Access Hallway
#16 From A Bathroom In A Bar I Visited
#17 This Lone Sign At A Shut Down Store
#18 Sign On The Accessible Toilets At Work
#19 Found Closed To Our Airbnb In Waikiki
#20 This Elementary School Teacher’s Warning Sign To Students
#21 Found This Gem In The College Parking Lot Yesterday
#22 Sad To See Splash Car Wash Go…also The Passive Aggressive Sign Made Me Smile
#23 Please Stop Fingerprinting!
#24 The Arrows Were Added A Few Days Later… Guess Their Note Isn’t Working As Well As They Thought It Would
#25 I Love My Fellow Tenants
#26 This Order Confirmation…
#27 Finally Found One In The Wild, By The Fine Folks At 7/11
#28 App Sign Up Rolling It’s Eyes When I Start Typing
#29 For Five Years I’ve Stared At This Sign At Work. What Prompted This Sign?
#30 Postmates Is Really Laying It On Thick Especially Considering Their Spam Has Resulted In Zero Business From Me Anyway
#31 Cold Night In Australia…. We Were Parked Legally And Nowhere Near Their Bins
#32 On Behalf Of Everyone Waiting On Your Guts Please Die!!
#33 Others Have Noticed (@ A Local Church)
#34 Spotted This Note On A Car On My Work Carpark Last Year
#35 Spotted In A Discount Store’s Stairwell
#36 I Live With Roommates And Made This Sign Instead Of Talking To Them About This
#37 I Parked My ‘79 Porsche 911 (Which I Paid For) In A Reserved Spot And Found This Note On My Car. My Parents Have Given Me Nothing But Love And Life And I Currently Support Them Financially
#38 It’s The Heart For Me
#39 Another Merry Passive Aggressive Christmas
#40 For Context, I Forgot To Put A – To Make The Number Negative, On My Math Homework
