40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

by

I’m typically not a big fan of passive-aggressive behavior. If you have a problem with me, I would much prefer that you address it directly, rather than scribbling a note on the bathroom mirror. However, if you’re dealing with strangers or you can manage to bring humor into your writing, feel free to leave as many passive-aggressive messages as you’d like!

We took a trip to the Passive-Aggressive subreddit and gathered some of the most hilarious notes members have shared in the group down below. From messages for neighbors to remarks on food packaging, enjoy scrolling through these clever and snarky notes, and feel free to upvote the ones that you find particularly hilarious!

#1 All These Rules But You Know What? Fuck You I Aint Renting It! Go To Hell!

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: chris9830

#2 Family Secret

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: EdFrkw

#3 It’s Fine

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: UnderstandingIll3482

#4 Could Be The Heaviest Passive Aggressive Sign Ever

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: 1202Mcgowan

#5 Spotted On The Bottom Of A Box Containing Ear Wax Drops

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: Kerfluffle_Pie

#6 My Boyfriend Had Some Words For Subway

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: kitsnacsnicsnac

#7 Tired Of No One Understanding Were All Adults. Just Do Them!

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source:  lauraj942012

#8 It’s The “Make Mom And Dad Proud” For Me

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: MissaShip

#9 I’m Sorry, I’ll Try My Best

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Saw This In My Gym Today

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: Vijay-Bhoi

#11 They Closed This Bathroom In Our Building

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: bussy_slayer69

#12 From My Place Of Work

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Beep Beep, Carolyn. Beep Beep

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: likeistoleyourbike

#14 The Message On My Popcorn Bag

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: Winter-Owl1

#15 Found In Every Access Hallway

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: lm_Cray

#16 From A Bathroom In A Bar I Visited

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: moses_marvin

#17 This Lone Sign At A Shut Down Store

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: XDak0_0

#18 Sign On The Accessible Toilets At Work

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: MrSeverum

#19 Found Closed To Our Airbnb In Waikiki

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: meow_you_doing_mp

#20 This Elementary School Teacher’s Warning Sign To Students

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: obx808

#21 Found This Gem In The College Parking Lot Yesterday

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: emhelen1121

#22 Sad To See Splash Car Wash Go…also The Passive Aggressive Sign Made Me Smile

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: SchuminWeb

#23 Please Stop Fingerprinting!

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: Wolverinexo

#24 The Arrows Were Added A Few Days Later… Guess Their Note Isn’t Working As Well As They Thought It Would

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: gracegeeksout

#25 I Love My Fellow Tenants

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: jay3sbr

#26 This Order Confirmation…

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: jursla

#27 Finally Found One In The Wild, By The Fine Folks At 7/11

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: newshirtworthy

#28 App Sign Up Rolling It’s Eyes When I Start Typing

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: ArtisanGerard

#29 For Five Years I’ve Stared At This Sign At Work. What Prompted This Sign?

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: Markus_erendhart

#30 Postmates Is Really Laying It On Thick Especially Considering Their Spam Has Resulted In Zero Business From Me Anyway

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: sessafresh

#31 Cold Night In Australia…. We Were Parked Legally And Nowhere Near Their Bins

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: lukie_dee

#32 On Behalf Of Everyone Waiting On Your Guts Please Die!!

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: Bb9999999

#33 Others Have Noticed (@ A Local Church)

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: ECUDUDE20

#34 Spotted This Note On A Car On My Work Carpark Last Year

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: WiganLad82

#35 Spotted In A Discount Store’s Stairwell

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: Corgi_with_stilts

#36 I Live With Roommates And Made This Sign Instead Of Talking To Them About This

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: bloatedstoat

#37 I Parked My ‘79 Porsche 911 (Which I Paid For) In A Reserved Spot And Found This Note On My Car. My Parents Have Given Me Nothing But Love And Life And I Currently Support Them Financially

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: Ok_Pair2022

#38 It’s The Heart For Me

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: Waffledoppleganger

#39 Another Merry Passive Aggressive Christmas

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: reddit.com

#40 For Context, I Forgot To Put A – To Make The Number Negative, On My Math Homework

40 Incredibly Petty People That Left The Best Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: MinoDab492

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Annoying Thing Your Sibling Does? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
world series game 7
How to Watch Game 7 of the World Series
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2016
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 16-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
Person Explains The Millionaires Vs. $GME Redditors Story With A Nintendo Switch Example And People Finally Understand It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Rescue Fox And A Bulldog Become Inseparable And Form A Real-Life “The Fox And The Hound” Friendship
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
These 16 Award-Winning Photos Capture What It’s Really Like To Give Birth
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.