Laughter, humor, and quality comedy are things that keep people going even in the toughest of times. It’s your ability to see the silver lining and chuckle despite your hardships that makes you resilient. Well, we think that you deserve a short break from thinking about your work, studies, problems, and responsibilities.
We’ve hand-picked our favorite funny and relatable memes from the witty ‘I Hacked the Mainframe’ Instagram account to give you an excuse for a coffee break. Check them out below. Oh, and we all know that laughter is much more fun when it’s social. So, think about making everyone’s day brighter by sharing your favorite memes with the people you like most.
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Memes are meant to be shared and reshared freely. Going viral is part of their core DNA.
And even though many people associate memes (just) with internet humor, they can be any idea, behavior, or piece of culture that spreads through society. They are inherently social!
The relationship between human beings, memes, and modern technology can reveal a lot about your psychology and how you process complex ideas and social information.
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As per Theodora Blanchfield, Associate Marriage and Family Therapist, memes act as a shared language. This can help connect you to different social groups through shared references and popular insights.
Furthermore, memes can help you build social capital. In a nutshell, they allow you to create small moments of connection and relatability with other people.
You might not have the time to regularly meet some friends of yours anymore (thanks, adult responsibilities!), but you can find the energy to send them a meme (or ten).
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Independent researcher Ian MacRae, who specializes in the psychology of work, personality, digital communication, and emerging technologies, argues that your brain is biologically wired for memes.
“Memes help us to understand the pathway between cultural information and the parts of the brain that have evolved to process them. They tap into our neurological systems for imitation, prediction, empathy, and emotional response and show how individuals process and respond to cultural information,” he writes in a post on Psychology Today.
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McRae notes that memes activate the parts of our minds that are responsible for:
- Imitation
- Empathy
- Emotional response
McRae emphasizes that memes become more relatable and shareable the more they lean into emotional expression.
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“Memes don’t just spread for fun; they tap into parts of the brain evolved to help us learn from others, develop skills, and adapt to our social environment,” he writes.
He points out that the focus here is on the “basic units of cultural information that shape our understanding of the world and the people in it.”
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According to the researcher, some memes are funny, others have a dash of truth in them, while others still serve as propaganda. They allow people to safely express their emotions, beliefs, and cultural tensions.
How you react to memes (just like jokes) tells us a lot about your cognitive and emotional processes.
For instance, successful and popular memes trigger strong emotions like humor, outrage, joy, etc.
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The most viral memes tend to have a few things in common. Specifically, they:
- Feature a specific character as the subject
- Display clear facial expressions, emotions, and body posture
- Transmit information that tends to be expressed via non-verbal communication
Furthermore, the most successful memes manage to “tap into deep emotional and instinctual responses.” You’re likely to share them without consciously realizing it.
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However, the researcher warns that if the memes you like and share become incomprehensible outside your small social subgroup, you may find that it is time to broaden your connections.
It’s an issue if you become disconnected and detached from general social reality.
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The US-based ‘I Hacked the Mainframe’ Instagram account was created nearly a decade ago, in April 2017, by content creator Ella.
Over the years, the project has gotten more than 87k followers on the social network. And the creator of the account continues to post new memes to this day, with over 2.9k posts and counting.
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When you’ve finished chuckling at these memes and upvoted your favorite ones, we’d love to hear from you in the comments! Join the conversation below.
We’re curious, how much time do you think you spend enjoying memes every day, on average?
What types of memes do you like the most? Do you take sneaky meme-scrolling breaks at work or school when your boss isn’t looking?
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