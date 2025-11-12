My Mom’s Dog Turned 15 So We Celebrated With A Puppy Ice Cream Party!

My mom’s dog, Bella, was turning 15 (well beyond her life expectancy) and is still kicking. She’s gotten a little slow, her eye sight is going bad, and is going through all the changes that all old dogs go thru. We wanted to celebrate in a special way to show her that life is still great! We decided to get all of her cousins together and get doggy ice cream from Skinny Dip. Her sister and cousins all got little birthday hats and she wore a pretty pink crown, as all princesses do. Below are the photos I took of the wonderful occasion and her incredible milestone.
Bella, the birthday girl
Lil’ Caesar, Bella, Po
Bella excited to see her family
Po, looking handsome and taking up the sidewalk
Lil’ Caesar and Po
Bella can’t stop smiling
Family, everywhere
Bella’s sister, Skittlez
Little dog, big hat
Little hat, big dog
Just happy to be here
My dog, Beck
The Birthday Princess
Did someone say ice cream?!
Beautiful Bella Basking in the Bright Sunshine
Eyesight is bad but she can still see the love
He’s so handsome…
…and he knows it
Ice cream?
Ice cream?!
Ice cream
