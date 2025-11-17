45 Pictures Proving You Shouldn’t Believe Everything You See On Social Media, As Shared On ‘Instagram Reality’ (New Pics)

If you’ve been on social media long enough, you know well that most of what you see is as real as unicorns (which may just be a horse with an ice cream cone stuck on its forehead sans filters). Barbie-like figures, smooth skin faces, perfectly sculpted abs. That’s all fine. Except when people start being ridiculous enough to not care if their Photoshop skills start spilling out.

Enter the Instagram Reality community which happily sheds light on those who take things quite too far. While we understand the appeal of matching your pics with those that seem born for Insta greatness (look at all those likes!), taking it to the digital extremes these photos do is borderline absurd. Once again, this only proves that Instagram Reality is the hero we need but don’t deserve.

#1 Her Shadow Had Me Rolling

Image source: BlueMagpieRox

#2 The Difference Between Her And The Fella Is Incredible

Image source: Cat_Friends

#3 Finally Found One In The Wild

Image source: dumbnerd01

#4 It’s Always Weird When People From TV Shows Photoshop Their Pictures As If We Don’t Know What They Actually Look Like

Image source: alison_johannsen_

#5 Editing Your Client’s Body For Instagram Aesthetic Look…

Image source: frothingcookie

#6 Found This On Twitter And They Look Like How One Piece Draw Their Female Characters I’m Crying

Image source: zeillyday

#7 It’s Not Me It’s You

Image source: Uaquamarine

#8 Everyone In The Comments Prasing His “Golden Genetics”

Image source: Csipedet

#9 Found On Vinted. Even The Shadows Are Confused

Image source: Official_Aurora

#10 All His Photos Are Like This

Image source: areyouacoolmayor

#11 Interesting Proportions

Image source: DrTralfamadorian

#12 Wants People To Think She Hasn’t Aged Since 1999

Image source: Far-Conflict4504

#13 The Joker But Make It Chic

Image source: SnooDoughnuts3166

#14 Editing Yourself To An Entirely Different Race

Image source: killallkillmyself

#15 Turkish Reality Show Contestant Instagram vs. First Episode Of The Show

Image source: missparsley

#16 Ah Yes, Very Normal Head To Body Ratio

Image source: -imitosis

#17 Same Person. One Of The Most Prolific Photoshoppers On Earth

Image source: AgencyOnly4509

#18 What Did I Just Lay My Eyes Upon? 😭

Image source: alialattraqchi

#19 Finally Found One In The Wild

Image source: vikezz

#20 Picture This Lady Uses For Her Mlm Profile vs. Her Fb Pictures

Image source: KlassyKlutz

#21 Profile Pictures vs. Tagged Photos. Which Are Which, I Wonder?

Image source: fmanfisher

#22 She Says She Uses Filters Just To Color Correct

Image source: Undercover-Capybara

#23 Instagram vs. Reality TV

Image source: 12mediumSizedDucks

#24 My Wife Showed Me This Picture Of Her Friend From High School And It’s So Bad

Image source: pm_me_your_flactoid

#25 Looking Like A 13-Year-Old When She’s 50 Years Older Than That… Why????

Image source: SapphireTyger

#26 I Bet The Sun Is Not Real Either

Image source: Matalata13

#27 Wavy Curtains Strike Again

Image source: morbidityx

#28 What Happened To Your Chin And The Side Of Your Face?? Girl, Who You Think You Fooling??

Image source: 52ndstreet

#29 “Influencer” Credits The Expensive Weight Loss Powder She Shills For Keeping Her So Slim

Image source: Emily5099

#30 What She Posted vs. What Her Mom Posted

Image source: igotthedoor

#31 I Think I Scrolled Too Far, They Look Different In Every Photo

Image source: LeahRoseBud

#32 Instagram vs. What She’s Tagged In

Image source: Everfr0st666

#33 Reality Show Contestant From My Country, Is She Just Very Photogenic?

Image source: leopoldinastrauss

#34 Influencer Post vs. Reel

Image source: Kakekuep

#35 Uncanny Valley

Image source: thedaniel_mendez

#36 That Jawline Is Very Cutting

Image source: TheNaomiFox

#37 In The Wild…

Image source: lilcrystalface

#38 The Picture She Posted On Instagram vs. The Tiktok She Posted… 😵‍💫

Image source: TrainingZebra5898

#39 Someone Please Explain This Trend To Me

Image source: patchoulipaw

#40 From Twitter; Claims No Photoshop

Image source: smokepirouettes

#41 Found One!

Image source: FrasierCranesB**ch

#42 Just Wanted To See How Food From The Menu Looked Like And Here They Are… I’m So Tired Of It…

Image source: New_Data_3092

#43 Found In The Wild

Image source: B0omShakaLakaB00m

#44 First Catch In The Wild

Image source: TechSavv1

#45 The Most Fucked Up Part Of All These Fake Instagram Pictures Are The People In The Comments Believing It’s Real

Image source: gravitysfault

