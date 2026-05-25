Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

by

With just a few loose lines and one perfectly timed sentence, Jim Benton has mastered the art of delivering jokes that feel simultaneously ridiculous, sharp, awkward, and strangely accurate. His single-panel cartoons often begin with familiar everyday situations before suddenly veering into complete absurdity, the kind of humor that catches readers off guard because the punchline arrives from exactly the direction they were not expecting.

Benton has a talent for spotting the strange logic hidden inside completely normal situations and pushing it just far enough into absurdity to make it unforgettable. His cartoons move effortlessly between sarcasm, social awkwardness, dark humor, and pure nonsense, often saying more in a single panel than some stories manage in pages. For this post, we gathered some of his best cartoons. Scroll down for humor that is quick, unpredictable, slightly chaotic, and weirdly relatable in the best possible way.

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

Over the years, Benton has built one of the most recognizable voices in modern humor illustration. Many readers know him as the creator of “It’s Happy Bunny”, “Dear Dumb Diary”, “Franny K. Stein”, and “Catwad”, projects that helped define a generation of sarcastic, self-aware, and slightly chaotic comedy. Beyond books and character franchises, his cartoons and illustrations have appeared in publications including MAD Magazine and The New Yorker, while his work has also earned recognition from the National Cartoonists Society.

Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

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Former New Yorker Contributor Created 40 Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Everyday Absurdity

Image source: jimkbenton

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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