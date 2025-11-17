98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

There is an opinion that your tattoos — especially if you’re still fairly new to this game — should only be located on the upper part of your body, and you can resort to leg tattoos after every other possibility on your upper body has been covered. Well, let me tell you this: your body, your rules. So even if it is your very first encounter with ink, you may very well start with your calves if you like this idea.
One very convenient thing with calf tattoos is that they can be of any size. Unlike ear tattoos or wrist tattoos, you have a much bigger space on your calves. This means that whether you are leaning toward small leg tattoos or want to get a full calf sleeve tattoo, both are possible, and you’ll still have your other calf to try something different. The best tattoos are always the ones that make you happy and express your individuality, and that’s probably the only thing you should be considering. Well, that and finding a good, experienced artist.
If you are looking for some inspiration, we have got tons of calf tattoo designs in this article, so scroll down and let your eyes feast. Share them with your other tattoo enthusiast friends, and if you already have cool tattoos on your calf, show them to us in the comments.
#1 Nothing More Wholesome Than Winnie The Pooh
Image source: sophie_amourtattoo
#2 Grace’s Doggo With Some Delft Patterns
Image source: erikalukaart
#3 Family Portrait Tattoo
Image source: tamistra_art
#4 His First Tattoo; A Rising Phoenix, Complete With A Tad Of Norwegian
Big tattoo all in one session and Christian is a tall guy. He also never complained once. Color me really, really impressed!
Image source: jimmyduvall
#5 A Map & Compass
Image source: milky_tattoodles
#6 Pan
Image source: jenniferquintana.tattoo
#7 Memorial Tattoo For A Good Doggo
Image source: brennagosselintattoos
#8 Snails And Bamboo
Image source: jiang_tattooer
#9 Emily From Tim Burtons Corpse Bride & Re-Worked A Little Sparky Tattoo
Image source: milky_tattoodles
#10 Cubone Tattoo
Image source: laurbo_ink
#11 Happiest Little Ramen Toad
Image source: tattoosbyjade
#12 Healed Squid. Love The Tentacles On This One
Image source: ediebea
#13 Jean Michel Basquiat Art Tattoo
Image source: jooyoung_tt
#14 Oh I Love This Samurai Rat So Hard
Image source: jellyfish.tattoo.art
#15 Personal Project For Vanessa, Edelweiss And Snowflakes
Image source: judicael.epureatelier
#16 Bat From My Flash For Angharad
Image source: tarrantulah
#17 One Of The Most Challenging And Important Pieces I’ve Done
Image source: jonaintdead
#18 Calf Tattoo
Image source: avalan.tattoo
#19 Whale Calf Tattoo
Image source: theblackpoppy.cork, fratuk
#20 Calf Tattoo
Image source: procdtattoo
#21 We Have 999 Happy Haunts Here, But There’s Room For A Thousand. Any Volunteers?
Image source: raspberry_jelly
#22 December Flash For Léa, Radiant Eye
Image source: judicael.epureatelier
#23 Sparkling Magnolia For Alexa
Celebrate in the image this soul overflowing with life which deposits under its steps smiles and magic.
Image source: caroline.cloutier.art
#24 A New Zealand Fantail Bird & Protea For The Lovely Katie. Thanks You For Such A Fun Day & Congratulations On Your First Tattoo
Image source: milky_tattoodles
#25 A Bb Berry Cow. Choco Milk Or Strawberry?
Image source: jinkxedxjess
#26 Flareon & Eevee
Image source: laurbo_ink
#27 “We All Have Secrets: The Ones We Keep And The Ones That Are Kept From Us.”- Peter Parker
Image source: humboldt.ink
#28 Flower Calf Tattoo
Image source: jooyoung_tt
#29 Look Up At The Stars. The Perseids Showers Are Happening And Its A Great Chance To See A Shooting Star And Make A Wish
Image source: ouchieink
#30 Drunk Waldo Chameleon
Image source: waldotattooer
#31 Star Wars
Image source: vinzflag
#32 Darko Or Yoda
Image source: vinzflag
#33 Calf Tattoo
Image source: official_black_world
#34 Made For My Friend
Image source: fleurs.de.lou
#35 Loving The Colour
Image source: foreverink2010
#36 A Beautiful Day Tattoo
Image source: soukitattoo
#37 Some Healed Cactus Work
Image source: tonimazuranictattoo
#38 Spiral Staircase With A Guard Dog For Brie
When I was a kid I slept walked down a spiral staircase and have been obsessed ever since.
Image source: shell_station_tattoo
#39 Lion And Flowers
Image source: goonsandqueens_tielt
#40 Final Closeup Shot Of Freehanded Feather Done For My Friend Leah
Image source: black_arrows_tattoo
#41 Sunflowers And Butterflies, More To Add Soon
Image source: kashpie_tattoo
#42 Tiger Tattoo
Image source: hoch_tattoo
#43 Plant Calf Tattoo
Image source: marta_bocharova
#44 Music Inspired Sleeve In The Works
Image source: bigyellowtattoo
#45 The Dotwork Looks So Delicate And Pretty!
Image source: ratpokes, froglounge
#46 Calf Tattoo
Image source: s.kroll_art
#47 Devil In I. Five Days Healed. Design Is Also Made By Me
Image source: baro.tattooer
#48 Super Fun Calf Piece From Today For Allison! Thank You
Image source: spookystabber
#49 Umbreon, Espeon And Shiny Eevee For Bryn
Image source: anna.tattoos
#50 Lines And Dots
Image source: tattoospot_ns
#51 Guilt
From a drawing I did in 2019. Love doing darker or spooky images. Thank you, Kelly.
Image source: milky_tattoodles
#52 Tattoos On Both Calfs
Image source: c.dukestattoo
#53 First One Back After A Couple Months Off, It’s Lovely To Get Back Into The Swing Of Things
Image source: dingus.tattoos
#54 Flowers Calf Tattoo
Image source: tattoospot_ns
#55 Flash For Émeline, The Key To Paradise
Image source: judicael.epureatelier, marieroura.epureatelier
#56 Liquid Luck
Image source: tattoosbyjade
#57 Monkey Calf Tattoo
Image source: denn_ink
#58 Please, Send Me Chair Designs, I Love Chair Tattoos
Image source: ediebea
#59 Slimer
Image source: dennisbebenroth
#60 The Warrior Princess. Thank You So Much From Flying Down To Sevilla My Friend
Image source: anamaturana
#61 Custom Potion Bottle And Floral Piece I Got To Do From My Custom Flash!
Image source: seanmillertattoos
#62 Thank You As Always For Getting My Flash
Image source: tattoosbyjade
#63 Had The Pleasure Of Tattooing Button Eyed Bowie
Image source: courtneytattooist_
#64 Tree Calf Tattoo
Image source: tattoo.tante_kaethe
#65 We Finished His Shakey Graves Portrait And Added A ‘Sunnyside Up’ Paulo
Image source: clairehamilltattoo
#66 Jessica Rabbit Calf Tattoo
Image source: vinzflag
#67 Calf Tattoo
Image source: mat_tattoo
#68 Zuko’s Blue Spirit Mask Has Been Colored!!! Sweet Piece I Got To Be Apart Of
Image source: tattoo_chavez.c
#69 One Fresh Mac Miller Tattoo
Image source: tattoo_chavez.c
#70 It’s Alive!… Again
Image source: bixwoodtattoo
#71 Scorpion
Image source: develin_tattoo
#72 Who Knows This Little Guy?
Image source: jellyfish.tattoo.art
#73 Thank You For Sitting So Well For A Piece This Size Perry
Image source: bixwoodtattoo
#74 Rose Calf Tattoo
Image source: tattoospot_ns
#75 Calf Tattoo
Image source: courtneytattooist_
#76 Skull Cowboy Tattoo
Image source: golddusttattoo
#77 Rose And Dagger Done For Troy
Image source: missliz_art
#78 Flower Calf Tattoo
Image source: lafabriquetattoo
#79 Tiger Calf Tattoo
Image source: weme.tattoo
#80 Babylonian Sea Dragon Tiamat Holding The Tree Of Life
Image source: hyenavienna
#81 Black Calf Tattoo
Image source: crst_tattoo
#82 Friend Got King Of The Hill Calf Tattoos
Image source: FuckTheFrontPage_
#83 My New Calf Tattoo
Image source: Tight_Decision
#84 Calf Tattoo
Image source: sicktat7
#85 Something Light Today, Sweet Start To This Batman Who Laughs
Image source: tattoo_chavez.c
#86 My Depeche Mode “Walking In My Shoes” Calf Tattoo
Image source: ItStillIsntLupus
#87 Good Sunday
Image source: jakob_krag_tattoo
#88 Sea Life Calf Tattoo By Dave!
Image source: oceanwavetattoo
#89 Calf Tattoo
Image source: jimjamtattoo
#90 “Hate” Calf Tattoo
Image source: lafabriquetattoo
#91 Anchor Calf Tattoo
Image source: mojkaink
#92 Dancing Lady
Image source: ediebea
#93 Bulldog Calf Tattoo
Image source: richwithcolor
#94 Custom Creamy Taco Sheriff Tattoo
Image source: creamytaco13
#95 Styled Bear Calf Tattoo
Image source: bigboy.247
#96 Second Tattoo For Frank
Image source: dextertattooer
#97 Is There Anyone Here Who Supports Corinthians?
Image source: procdtattoo
#98 Made A Great Start On This Full Calf Pin Up Today
Image source: c.dukestattoo
