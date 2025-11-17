98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

There is an opinion that your tattoos — especially if you’re still fairly new to this game — should only be located on the upper part of your body, and you can resort to leg tattoos after every other possibility on your upper body has been covered. Well, let me tell you this: your body, your rules. So even if it is your very first encounter with ink, you may very well start with your calves if you like this idea. 

One very convenient thing with calf tattoos is that they can be of any size. Unlike ear tattoos or wrist tattoos, you have a much bigger space on your calves. This means that whether you are leaning toward small leg tattoos or want to get a full calf sleeve tattoo, both are possible, and you’ll still have your other calf to try something different. The best tattoos are always the ones that make you happy and express your individuality, and that’s probably the only thing you should be considering. Well, that and finding a good, experienced artist.

If you are looking for some inspiration, we have got tons of calf tattoo designs in this article, so scroll down and let your eyes feast. Share them with your other tattoo enthusiast friends, and if you already have cool tattoos on your calf, show them to us in the comments.   

#1 Nothing More Wholesome Than Winnie The Pooh

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: sophie_amourtattoo

#2 Grace’s Doggo With Some Delft Patterns

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: erikalukaart

#3 Family Portrait Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source:  tamistra_art

#4 His First Tattoo; A Rising Phoenix, Complete With A Tad Of Norwegian

Big tattoo all in one session and Christian is a tall guy. He also never complained once. Color me really, really impressed!

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: jimmyduvall

#5 A Map & Compass

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: milky_tattoodles

#6 Pan

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source:  jenniferquintana.tattoo

#7 Memorial Tattoo For A Good Doggo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: brennagosselintattoos

#8 Snails And Bamboo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: jiang_tattooer

#9 Emily From Tim Burtons Corpse Bride & Re-Worked A Little Sparky Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source:  milky_tattoodles

#10 Cubone Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source:  laurbo_ink

#11 Happiest Little Ramen Toad

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: tattoosbyjade

#12 Healed Squid. Love The Tentacles On This One

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: ediebea

#13 Jean Michel Basquiat Art Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: jooyoung_tt

#14 Oh I Love This Samurai Rat So Hard

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: jellyfish.tattoo.art

#15 Personal Project For Vanessa, Edelweiss And Snowflakes

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: judicael.epureatelier

#16 Bat From My Flash For Angharad

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: tarrantulah

#17 One Of The Most Challenging And Important Pieces I’ve Done

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: jonaintdead

#18 Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: avalan.tattoo

#19 Whale Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: theblackpoppy.cork, fratuk

#20 Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: procdtattoo

#21 We Have 999 Happy Haunts Here, But There’s Room For A Thousand. Any Volunteers?

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: raspberry_jelly

#22 December Flash For Léa, Radiant Eye

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: judicael.epureatelier

#23 Sparkling Magnolia For Alexa

Celebrate in the image this soul overflowing with life which deposits under its steps smiles and magic.

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: caroline.cloutier.art

#24 A New Zealand Fantail Bird & Protea For The Lovely Katie. Thanks You For Such A Fun Day & Congratulations On Your First Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: milky_tattoodles

#25 A Bb Berry Cow. Choco Milk Or Strawberry?

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: jinkxedxjess

#26 Flareon & Eevee

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: laurbo_ink

#27 “We All Have Secrets: The Ones We Keep And The Ones That Are Kept From Us.”- Peter Parker

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source:  humboldt.ink

#28 Flower Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: jooyoung_tt

#29 Look Up At The Stars. The Perseids Showers Are Happening And Its A Great Chance To See A Shooting Star And Make A Wish

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: ouchieink

#30 Drunk Waldo Chameleon

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: waldotattooer

#31 Star Wars

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: vinzflag

#32 Darko Or Yoda

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: vinzflag

#33 Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source:  official_black_world

#34 Made For My Friend

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: fleurs.de.lou

#35 Loving The Colour

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: foreverink2010

#36 A Beautiful Day Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: soukitattoo

#37 Some Healed Cactus Work

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: tonimazuranictattoo

#38 Spiral Staircase With A Guard Dog For Brie

When I was a kid I slept walked down a spiral staircase and have been obsessed ever since.

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: shell_station_tattoo

#39 Lion And Flowers

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: goonsandqueens_tielt

#40 Final Closeup Shot Of Freehanded Feather Done For My Friend Leah

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source:  black_arrows_tattoo

#41 Sunflowers And Butterflies, More To Add Soon

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: kashpie_tattoo

#42 Tiger Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: hoch_tattoo

#43 Plant Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: marta_bocharova

#44 Music Inspired Sleeve In The Works

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: bigyellowtattoo

#45 The Dotwork Looks So Delicate And Pretty!

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: ratpokes, froglounge

#46 Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: s.kroll_art

#47 Devil In I. Five Days Healed. Design Is Also Made By Me

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source:  baro.tattooer

#48 Super Fun Calf Piece From Today For Allison! Thank You

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source:  spookystabber

#49 Umbreon, Espeon And Shiny Eevee For Bryn

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: anna.tattoos

#50 Lines And Dots

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: tattoospot_ns

#51 Guilt

From a drawing I did in 2019. Love doing darker or spooky images. Thank you, Kelly.

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: milky_tattoodles

#52 Tattoos On Both Calfs

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: c.dukestattoo

#53 First One Back After A Couple Months Off, It’s Lovely To Get Back Into The Swing Of Things

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: dingus.tattoos

#54 Flowers Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: tattoospot_ns

#55 Flash For Émeline, The Key To Paradise

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: judicael.epureatelier, marieroura.epureatelier

#56 Liquid Luck

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: tattoosbyjade

#57 Monkey Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: denn_ink

#58 Please, Send Me Chair Designs, I Love Chair Tattoos

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source:  ediebea

#59 Slimer

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source:  dennisbebenroth

#60 The Warrior Princess. Thank You So Much From Flying Down To Sevilla My Friend

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: anamaturana

#61 Custom Potion Bottle And Floral Piece I Got To Do From My Custom Flash!

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: seanmillertattoos

#62 Thank You As Always For Getting My Flash

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: tattoosbyjade

#63 Had The Pleasure Of Tattooing Button Eyed Bowie

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: courtneytattooist_

#64 Tree Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: tattoo.tante_kaethe

#65 We Finished His Shakey Graves Portrait And Added A ‘Sunnyside Up’ Paulo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source:  clairehamilltattoo

#66 Jessica Rabbit Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: vinzflag

#67 Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: mat_tattoo

#68 Zuko’s Blue Spirit Mask Has Been Colored!!! Sweet Piece I Got To Be Apart Of

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: tattoo_chavez.c

#69 One Fresh Mac Miller Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: tattoo_chavez.c

#70 It’s Alive!… Again

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: bixwoodtattoo

#71 Scorpion

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: develin_tattoo

#72 Who Knows This Little Guy?

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: jellyfish.tattoo.art

#73 Thank You For Sitting So Well For A Piece This Size Perry

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: bixwoodtattoo

#74 Rose Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: tattoospot_ns

#75 Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: courtneytattooist_

#76 Skull Cowboy Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: golddusttattoo

#77 Rose And Dagger Done For Troy

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: missliz_art

#78 Flower Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: lafabriquetattoo

#79 Tiger Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: weme.tattoo

#80 Babylonian Sea Dragon Tiamat Holding The Tree Of Life

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: hyenavienna

#81 Black Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: crst_tattoo

#82 Friend Got King Of The Hill Calf Tattoos

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: FuckTheFrontPage_

#83 My New Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: Tight_Decision

#84 Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source:  sicktat7

#85 Something Light Today, Sweet Start To This Batman Who Laughs

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: tattoo_chavez.c

#86 My Depeche Mode “Walking In My Shoes” Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: ItStillIsntLupus

#87 Good Sunday

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: jakob_krag_tattoo

#88 Sea Life Calf Tattoo By Dave!

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: oceanwavetattoo

#89 Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: jimjamtattoo

#90 “Hate” Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: lafabriquetattoo

#91 Anchor Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: mojkaink

#92 Dancing Lady

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: ediebea

#93 Bulldog Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: richwithcolor

#94 Custom Creamy Taco Sheriff Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: creamytaco13

#95 Styled Bear Calf Tattoo

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: bigboy.247

#96 Second Tattoo For Frank

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source:  dextertattooer

#97 Is There Anyone Here Who Supports Corinthians?

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: procdtattoo

#98 Made A Great Start On This Full Calf Pin Up Today

98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique

Image source: c.dukestattoo

