30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

History does not deserve to be seen as one of the boring subjects of the humanities, bottom mark. Time and again, we see it repeating itself, for better or worse, and its relevance is not just time-defying, it’s literally time-defining.
The corner of Reddit known as History Memes is on a mission to ignite and spread people’s interest in historical knowledge with a miscellaneous and fun twist. The result is hilarious lighthearted memes about the past that put it in a whole new perspective.
With a whopping 5.3 million members, the History Memes community stands as a powerhouse of Reddit and you can totally see why.
So pull your seat closer and enjoy the newest batch of history memes below, before checking out more of them in our previous articles here, here and here.
#1
Image source: typahine
#2 That Giant Thermonuclear Reactor In The Sky Makes Life Possible But Hear Me Out About That Jesus Guy
Image source: TheloPoutso
#3 Impressive
Image source: historyinmemes
#4 Where’s The Love?
Image source: historyinmemes
#5 Money Doesn’t Buy Happiness
Image source: historyinmemes
#6 I’ll Drink To That
Image source: historyinmemes
#7 My Cat Is Gonna Be An Olympic Athlete
Image source: historyinmemes
#8 The 70s Were A Weird Time
Image source: FCD4456
#9 Olga Of Kiev’s Bloody Revenge Would Make A Good Movie
Image source: Thiaski
#10 Indiana Jones And The Misappropriation Of Cultural Artifacts
Image source: Hot-Abbreviations658
#11 In The Aftermath Of 9/11, Rescue Dogs Were Becoming Noticeably Depressed Because They Were Only Finding Dead Bodies In The Wreckage. Rescue Workers Tried To Make Them Feel Better By Hiding Beneath The Rubble & Letting The Dogs Find Them So They Would Think They Saved Someone
Image source: TheEliteKoala1
#12
Image source: historyinmemes
#13 Why Did Anyone Ever Think Sleeveless Leather Tops Were Used As Armour Back In The Day
Image source: Haryn1910
#14 Oh Yeah It’s Museum Time
Image source: Robden25
#15 Peekaboo
Image source: historyinmemes
#16 Today’s Motivation Guys
Image source: TheGod_2
#17 Max Planck Was One Of The Founders Of Quantum Physics
Image source: Abschori
#18 B L O C C
Image source: Florin69420
#19 Ahh S**t Here We Go Again
Image source: BKergin
#20 No Fun
Image source: historyinmemes
#21
Image source: historyinmemes
#22 Clear Cache
Image source: historyinmemes
#23 Pot8o The Champion
Image source: historyinmemes
#24 Here Comes The Sun
Image source: Cleverjoseph
#25 History 101
Image source: ToufikSartana
#26 History Memes Are The Future
Image source: historyinmemes
#27 I’ve Definitely Seen Worse
Image source: historyinmemes
#28 Imperialism Wasn’t Invented By The White Man Yo
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Guess How They Call It?
The Tomb of the Unknown R@pists (referring to the war crimes committed by Soviet Troops during the occupation of Germany.)
Image source: Krepard
#30 No One Is Your Enemy In Geopolitics
Image source: Manchest_hair-united
#31 Of Course I Believe Everything About Odysseus’ 10 Year Voyage
#32 The Ming Were Built Different
Follow Us