30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

by

History does not deserve to be seen as one of the boring subjects of the humanities, bottom mark. Time and again, we see it repeating itself, for better or worse, and its relevance is not just time-defying, it’s literally time-defining.

The corner of Reddit known as History Memes is on a mission to ignite and spread people’s interest in historical knowledge with a miscellaneous and fun twist. The result is hilarious lighthearted memes about the past that put it in a whole new perspective.

With a whopping 5.3 million members, the History Memes community stands as a powerhouse of Reddit and you can totally see why.

So pull your seat closer and enjoy the newest batch of history memes below, before checking out more of them in our previous articles here, here and here.

#1

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: typahine

#2 That Giant Thermonuclear Reactor In The Sky Makes Life Possible But Hear Me Out About That Jesus Guy

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: TheloPoutso

#3 Impressive

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: historyinmemes

#4 Where’s The Love?

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: historyinmemes

#5 Money Doesn’t Buy Happiness

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: historyinmemes

#6 I’ll Drink To That

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: historyinmemes

#7 My Cat Is Gonna Be An Olympic Athlete

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: historyinmemes

#8 The 70s Were A Weird Time

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: FCD4456

#9 Olga Of Kiev’s Bloody Revenge Would Make A Good Movie

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: Thiaski

#10 Indiana Jones And The Misappropriation Of Cultural Artifacts

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: Hot-Abbreviations658

#11 In The Aftermath Of 9/11, Rescue Dogs Were Becoming Noticeably Depressed Because They Were Only Finding Dead Bodies In The Wreckage. Rescue Workers Tried To Make Them Feel Better By Hiding Beneath The Rubble & Letting The Dogs Find Them So They Would Think They Saved Someone

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: TheEliteKoala1

#12

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: historyinmemes

#13 Why Did Anyone Ever Think Sleeveless Leather Tops Were Used As Armour Back In The Day

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: Haryn1910

#14 Oh Yeah It’s Museum Time

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: Robden25

#15 Peekaboo

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: historyinmemes

#16 Today’s Motivation Guys

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: TheGod_2

#17 Max Planck Was One Of The Founders Of Quantum Physics

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: Abschori

#18 B L O C C

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: Florin69420

#19 Ahh S**t Here We Go Again

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: BKergin

#20 No Fun

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: historyinmemes

#21

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: historyinmemes

#22 Clear Cache

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: historyinmemes

#23 Pot8o The Champion

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: historyinmemes

#24 Here Comes The Sun

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: Cleverjoseph

#25 History 101

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: ToufikSartana

#26 History Memes Are The Future

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: historyinmemes

#27 I’ve Definitely Seen Worse

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: historyinmemes

#28 Imperialism Wasn’t Invented By The White Man Yo

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Guess How They Call It?

The Tomb of the Unknown R@pists (referring to the war crimes committed by Soviet Troops during the occupation of Germany.)

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: Krepard

#30 No One Is Your Enemy In Geopolitics

30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)

Image source: Manchest_hair-united

#31 Of Course I Believe Everything About Odysseus’ 10 Year Voyage

#32 The Ming Were Built Different

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Carved Watermelons That Shouldn’t Be Eaten (13 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Tumblr User Finds A Mythology Book That Is So Hardcore That Only Deadpool Could Have Written It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
67 Hilarious Comics By 18-Year-Old Artist
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What if Spongebob Squarepants Was an Anime?
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2017
Hey Pandas, What Would You Do If Everyone Had A Basic Income? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Check Out The Inside Of The World’s Largest Private Jet That Looks Like A Flying Mansion (25 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.