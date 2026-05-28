“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted

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There’s no ideal age for marital success. Yet, research suggests that couples who get married later in life report higher relationship satisfaction. However, there are couples in the U.S. who get married way too young – even before they’re of age. Studies estimate that between 2000 and 2018, about 148,944 17-year-olds entered marriage in the U.S.

So did this couple, pushed by their religious parents. The husband, however, always felt unhappy, and 11 years and two kids later, he finally had enough. That’s where he faced a challenge: his wife was way too religious to agree to divorce, and his parents and friends would definitely side with her. So, he went online to ask for advice about the best way to get out of this unhappy marriage.

A man asked his religious wife for divorce, but she refused

“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted

He claimed they were never happy and only got married , because their religious parents pushed them

“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted

Image credits: tirachardz / Magnific (not the actual photo)

“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted

Image credits: ThrowRA_Eye4934

“They will fight against this divorce with everything,” the husband added, referring to his parents

“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted

“Don’t stay in a miserable marriage,” the commenters advised, “It will do harm to yourself and your children”

“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted
“Married At 17?”: Man Doesn’t Know How To Escape The Marriage He Never Truly Wanted

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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