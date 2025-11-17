50 Funny Times Brits Was Caught Just Being Brits, As Shared In This Group (New Pics)

From the London skyline to skipping the “t’s” in a bunch of words (think “bottle of water” in an English accent,) the UK has cemented itself in our collective psyche, one way or another. But actually living in Britain isn’t just Harry Potter-esque castles and endless crumpets with tea, as we can now learn through the magic of the internet.
The “Casual UK” group is a place for Brits to share those little moments that can only be found in the UK. English streets, mug comparisons, and complaints about eccentric neighbors all make an appearance. We also reached out to British comedy writer and stand-up comedian Davina Bentley to learn more. So get comfortable, maybe get a cup of tea and be sure to upvote your favorite posts.
#1 Received From My Landlady This Morning, They Aren’t All Bad
Image source: Daz-Gregory1337
#2 It Explains So Much
Image source: vipassana-newbie
#3 Bench Memorial At Stanmer Park, Brighton
Image source: yungwhiteclaudia
#4 Beware, Horses May Bite
Image source: BigBeanMarketing
#5 Not Much Sympathy From The Boss
Image source: renegaderis
#6 My Mate’s New Pet – Lamborghini
Image source: Exemplar1968
#7 I Can’t Be The Only One
Image source: nomaddd79
#8 Went To The Tropical Butterfly House Yesterday And This Fella Was Mocking Me
Image source: Playful_Ad_2911
#9 All Is Well In The World
Image source: NoIrnBru4U
#10 This Comment On Someone’s Breakfast
Image source: welshie123
#11 Brits Queuing Without Barriers At An Ed Sheeran Gig
Image source: GrapeyGuy1
#12 You Must Pay For Your Crimes
Image source: Meowface_the_cat
#13 “King Charles’ Coronation Service Will Be Four Hours Longer Than His Mother, Due To His Limited Mobility.”
Image source: TheDorgesh68
#14 An Egyptian Woman Is Unimpressed By Stonehenge
Image source: MellotronSymphony
#15 Preparing The Golden Balls Of Disappointment For Halloween
Image source: kopsy
#16 Bit Harsh From The Bbc
Image source: danl-uk
#17 A Guy Asked His Mate To Take His Bin Out As He Wouldn’t Be Home. He Went Above And Beyond
Image source: welshie123
#18 Do Not Disturb The Garden Centre Sleepy Cat
Image source: redditguy1298
#19 Flying To Dublin Tomorrow So I Made My Own Carry-On Bag
Image source: loudribs
#20 So There’s A Fox In My Upstairs Bedroom. Not Entirely Sure How It Got In
Image source: kurtis_f
#21 Old Skool UK Graffiti
Image source: iklegemma
#22 On A Conference Call…my 14yr Old Daughter Presented Me With This Note To Avoid Disturbing Me
Image source: Pestish
#23 Saw This For The First Time In The Mens. I Always Thought It Was A Myth. (Coventry, Battle Bar)
Image source: Alco_god
#24 Today I Visited A Model Village That Had A Model Of The Model Village That Itself Also Had A Model Of The Model Of The Model Village
Image source: thecustardgannet
#25 Saw This And Instantly Thought Of Casual UK!
Image source: Exemplar1968
#26 Happy Birthday To That One Kid From Hot Fuzz
Image source: meteoritee
#27 Casually Saw A Walrus At Scarborough Harbour Last Night Taking A Nap
Image source: PootNoodlez
#28 A True Neighbourly British Complaint
Image source: JHXVE
#29 A Facebook Post From My Local Pub Last Night
Image source: JAllen281
#30 British Weather Summed Up In 2 Images
Image source: nomaddd79
#31 Northern Train Having An Existential Crisis
Image source: kaiserjose1993
#32 Oh Dear
Image source: spicerldn
#33 Certainly Wasn’t Expecting This Message From My Dad Last Night
Image source: bubsy200
#34 My Girlfriend Has Just Moved From Birmingham And Says My Village Is “Weird” For Having An Egg Vending Machine. She’s Wrong, Right..?
Image source: TescoAlfresco
#35 Heard A Noise In The Kitchen Whilst Sat Reading. I Don’t Own A Cat
Image source: Exemplar1968
#36 Missus Wants Me To Pull Out All The Stops When I Eventually Propose. I’ve Kept This Bad Boy For Two Years
Image source: Neat-Anxiety4213
#37 Well Now, That’s Not A Very Nice Thing To Say About Someone, Bbc News
Image source: screenshotofdispair
#38 Hard Hitting Questions On Loose Women Today
Image source: TheHenryHoover
#39 First Day Back In The Office At Work. Printed Off Some Faqs To Stick On The Door To Avoid The Post-Christmas Small Talk Barrage. Genius Or Peak Antisocial Grump?
Image source: RonSwaffle
#40 Local Supermarket Has Started To Put A Protective Barrier Around The Employees Whilst They Put The Reduced Food Out On The Shelves. Out Of Shot Is A Horde Of Eager Pensioners Ready To Pounce
Image source: Infinite_Surround
#41 This Is Not My Cat
Image source: S_T_A_L_K_E_R
#42 It’s Kicking Off At Co-Op This Morning
Image source: glazerout99
#43 My Son Tells Me (An Hour Before Bed) That He Needs A Cardboard Model Of His Favourite Book For School Tomorrow. Think We Can All Agree I Nailed It, Especially Hedwig
Image source: English_Joe
#44 Disco Steve Is In Da House!
Image source: orangebob999
#45 So Over The Last Few Days I’ve Watched This Evolve From Just A Traffic Cone, To A Traffic Cone And A Bin, To A Traffic Cone, A Bin And A Full Patio Set. I’m Impressed
Image source: gmox15
#46 Mum Always Gets Annoyed When We Mess With Her Nativity Scene. This Year We Took Baby Jesus Out For Beers And A Curry
Image source: gloopy_flipflop
#47 Peak Pettiness Or Justifiable Security In The Office Kitchen?
Image source: Vented55
#48 Is There A More British Sight Than A Postie In Shorts In The Snow?
Image source: __PeachIcedTea
#49 I Made What The World Wasn’t Waiting For… Big Bean
Image source: Erratic_Professional
#50 Your Fridge Has Been Delivered To Your Safe Place
Image source: Games_sans_frontiers
