106 Hilarious Translation Fails In Asia

Anyone for some steam eggs with Wikipedia? No? What if you paired that with jew’s ear juice? Not helping? Yeah, I didn’t think it would. But at least it made you smile, right? You can thank the Eastern Asians for that. There’s no doubt these guys have got some mad translating skills. Keep on scrolling to take a look at a list of hilariously mistranslated signs in Asia, compiled by Bored Panda.
If you enjoyed this article, also check out these menu translation fails or English t-shirts in Asia.
#1
#2
Image source: imgur.com
#3
Image source: LazarGuitrWulvz
#4
Image source: Tony Thompson
#5
#6
#7
Image source: Towie Lee
#8
Image source: chinalert.com
#9
Image source: Jeff Mather
#10
Image source: JNighthawk
#11
Image source: MulberryPlacebo
#12
Image source: John V.
#13
Image source: imgur.com
#14
#15
#16
Image source: sleep1937
#17
Image source: flickr.com
#18
Image source: SensualBeanCurd
#19
Image source: imgur.com
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
Image source: -TheGirlNextDoor-
#26
Image source: Chris Radley
#27
Image source: Joshua Bateman
#28
Image source: Bill Greyskull
#29
Image source: trigimil1
#30
Image source: Trevin Chow
#31
#32
Image source: imgur.com
#33
Image source: imgur.com
#34
#35
Image source: D. Hildebrand
#36
#37
#38
Image source: shadepixie
#39
#40
Image source: reddit.com
#41
#42
#43
#44
Image source: Ferreting Out the Fun
#45
#46
#47
Image source: Chris Radley
#48
#49
#50
#51
Image source: sellthesky
#52
Image source: Megan Eaves
#53
Image source: craig
#54
#55
Image source: hduk
#56
Image source: MFinChina
#57
Image source: imgur.com
#58
Image source: cowyeow
#59
Image source: MFinChina
#60
#61
Image source: Book-It
#62
Image source: Andy Stoll
#63
#64
Image source: burntbreadboy
#65
#66
#67
#68
Image source: cowyeow
#69
Image source: Jan
#70
Image source: imgur.com
#71
#72
Image source: MFinChina
#73
Image source: appleblum04
#74
Image source: Eleventh Earl
#75
#76
#77
#78
Image source: Peter U
#79
Image source: olli
#80
#81
Image source: keso s
#82
Image source: cowyeow
#83
Image source: appleblum04
#84
#85
Image source: cowyeow
#86
Image source: Brendan Gibson
#87
#88
Image source: Michael Rank
#89
Image source: cowyeow
#90
Image source: cowyeow
#91
Image source: David Feng
#92
#93
#94
Image source: Raymond Cunningham
#95
#96
Image source: Jeff Mather
#97
Image source: Eleventh Earl
#98
#99
Image source: imgur.com
#100
#101
#102
#103
#104
#105
#106
Follow Us