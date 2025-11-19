50 Funny, Clever, And Unhinged Bumper Stickers That Caught People By Surprise

by

Traffic sucks. It’s just fumes and honking, for the most part. But occasionally, a little bit of color emerges on the back of the car in front of you—a bumper sticker can turn a dull commute into a moment of joy or give you something to think about for the rest of the journey.

The subreddit r/Bumperstickers is a community that collects pictures of these small but memorable messages. Whether it’s a clever pun, a political statement, or a bizarrely specific inside joke, its 88K members have amassed quite the collection!

#1 No Holding Back Here

Image source: J_Jeckel

#2 Yes!

Image source: Fluffy_Flufflebug

#3 Love My Dog Sitter’s Stickers!

Image source: lesbipositive

#4 Chef’s Kiss

Image source: metal_bastard

#5 My New Bumper Sticker 🤷🏽‍♂️

Image source: Careless_Oil_2103

#6 Nothing But The Truth

Image source: Younglegend1

#7 Are We Great Yet???

Image source: Witty_Seaworthiness8

#8 Too Cold And Snowy Haven’t Installed Yet

Image source: LowBidder505

#9 Put Up Or Shut Up!

Image source: 11thStPopulist

#10 In A Customers House

Image source: Moderate_LiberaI

#11 Anyone Know Where To Buy This One? 😁

Image source: hishuithelurker

#12 Here’s A Wholesome One :)

Image source: Life-Aardvark-8262

#13 This One Is Right On The Money! 😆

Image source: No-Sand-75

#14 Hmm

Image source: WrongdoerRough9065

#15 I Had To Get Closer To Read

Image source: Suspicious-Ebb9490

#16 Sticker Says It All

Image source: mmmmmmbac0n

#17 Giving Information To The Enemy

Image source: FastSpeedTurbo

#18 They Get It

Image source: Fun-Carpet-2870

#19 My Personal Decal. I’ve Gotten So Many Compliments On It

Image source: certified_hustling

#20 A Message I Definitely Agree With

Image source: WoWGurl78

#21 In Texas

Image source:  iheartpenisongirls

#22 This Is A Good One

Image source: ashmaps20

#23 Found In Classroom I’m Subbing In Today

Image source: Deapsee60

#24 A Bumper Sticker I Saw In My Travels Today

Image source: maltamur

#25 Love Is Love

Image source: jmcash13

#26 Saw This Bumper Sticker On My Way To Class Last Week

Image source: butnowimsohigh

#27 Quite Possibly My Favorite Bumper Sticker

Image source: Rybo13

#28 They’re Becoming Self Aware

Image source: deleted

#29 Off Of My Own Car

Image source: kootles10

#30 Had To Do A Second Take

Image source: Otherwise_Drop_2392

#31 This Sticker On The Back Of This School Bus I Saw Today

Image source: scottriklis

#32 Thanks, Mom. This Place Sucks

Image source: none-plenty

#33 Saw Another One Today

Image source: Unlubricated_P*nis

#34 Don’t Mind If I Do!

Image source: magicallynot

#35 Evangelicals Should Take Note

Image source: YellowHatMan74

#36 He Even Tapered Tesla Logo

Image source: noreal1sm

#37 I Love When People In $60k Cars

Image source: wrathofit

#38 Where To Stick It

Image source: Big_Dark1134

#39 Saw This Bumper Sticker Today

Image source: deleted

#40 Go To Hell

Image source: SAtoBaf

#41 Thanks For The Giggle, Stranger In Front Of Me

Image source: Bulky_Animator5601

#42 Hahaha….. Oh

Image source: Wog_Boy

#43 Someone Carries These Stickers Around Just For This

Image source: personalhale

#44 My Daughter Says I Can’t Put This In My Car

Image source: LindaRN316

#45 Think This’ll Piss Anyone Off? 😂

Image source: that_scumbag_jim

#46 I’d Like One On My Car

Image source:  kilahn

#47 A Punny Bumper Sticker

Image source: murfflemethis

#48 Finally Found One To Share. Idaho

Image source: TheYlimeQ

#49 This Passive-Aggressive Car Sticker

Image source: balasurr

#50 Fair Warning

Image source: No-Sand-75

