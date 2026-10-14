These People Tried To Make Desserts And Baked Treats But Failed Tremendously (72 New Examples)

Cooking and baking require folks to be precise and practice as much as possible to get recipes right. Any baker will tell you that even a tiny measurement error can turn the whole dessert or savory treat into something horrific-looking and tasting.
That’s probably where all these folks went wrong when they tried their hand at baking only to end up with an alien mess. Hopefully this one incident didn’t scare them away from the process, but you should learn from these hilarious mistakes and try your best to avoid a kitchen disaster.
#1 My Boyfriends Attempt At Making Me Cupcakes For My Birthday (Posted With Permission)
Image source: wyze-litten
#2 An Attempt Of Banana Bread
Image source: opetaja
#3 Tried To Make A Unicorn Cake…
Image source: Think_Impression9011
There’s a lot of joy in cooking something from just a few ingredients, and to find out how many people enjoy the process, Instacart surveyed more than 1,000 Americans. They found that nearly 62% of folks feel confident in their abilities, while 14% struggle a bit.
Even if they really like cooking or baking, 20% find it difficult because they don’t have enough time, 19% feel exhausted after work, and 7% don’t feel skillful enough. Still, many young folks have taken up this hobby and truly love making new dishes, no matter how they turn out.
#4 And This Is Why I Don’t Bake. My Cursed Hedgehog For My BF’s Birthday Last Year
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#5 Bless Him, My Husband Loved This Abomination
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#6 The Last Birthday Cake I Made Myself
Image source: Piercedbunny
Baking isn’t specific to any one generation; anyone can make something delicious if they have the interest and time. Research by CivicScience finds that among aspiring bakers, 18-24-year-olds make up the majority, as they seem to be getting into this hobby the most right now.
Compared with people who enjoy cakes a lot, folks between 20 and 30 make up 44.9% of consumers, and those 51 and above make up 20.6% of the group. Therefore, it seems like young people are getting into baking a lot more, but regardless of age, everybody likes cakes, desserts, and sweet treats, even if they don’t make them themselves.
#7 This “Strawberry Cow” Tres Leches Cake My Ex Made For Me A Couple Years Ago
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#8 Perfect Shark Cookies
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#9 Second Attempt At Macarons
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No matter how the baked goods on this list look, making something from scratch brings a different level of joy and satisfaction. According to blogger Andre Begin, one reason he loves baking is that it’s relaxing and has taught him to become more patient over time.
Putting together the ingredients, waiting for the dough to rise, creating a glaze, and other steps all help him focus and enter a state of flow. Whether the dish is a flop or not, it motivates him to approach the next batch with more confidence and more experience.
#10 My Sasquatch Cake
Image source: Piercedbunny
#11 Mom Tried To Make Buttercream While Drunk And Unsupervised
Image source: pass-me-a-beer
#12 Aurora Pie Fail
Image source: CantaloupeClassic687
The blogger Andre also mentioned that baking is a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills and figure out things you can apply to your day-to-day life. It also helps folks develop a sense of intuition, for example, knowing how much flour to put, when to take the dish out of the oven, or what to do to fix a bad batch.
Even though it is just a hobby, bakers know it lets them experiment with many ingredients and flavors in a way that’s almost scientific. That’s why so many folks slow down and take in the process when making a baked good, since it requires attention and precise measurements.
#13 My Mom Tried To Make Me A Spirited Away Cake
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#14 Tried To Make My Blackberry Blondies, Made A Slab Of Ground Beef With Suspicious Sauce
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#15 I Told My Family I Would Make Rolls For Thanksgiving And Practiced Tonight
Image source: TheQueenIsHere55
A wonderful experience many bakers share is how certain treats or desserts can take them right back to the past. Maybe it’s because they’re trying a family recipe or something a loved one used to make; either way, the nostalgic effect is often quite strong.
This hobby is also quite social, as many folks bake with friends and family. This lets them enjoy quality time with others and learn more about them in the process. After all, each person has their own unique touch that they add to their baked good, and learning about it is a joy in itself.
#16 I Dont Even Want To Try To Explain What Went Wrong W These Cookies Me N My GF Made
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#17 Dad’s Birthday Today And I Messed Up His Cake Because I Forgot To Grease The Pan. Still Edible But He Won’t Give It The Time Of Day
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#18 This Was Supposed To Be A Dino Cake
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Every professional baker knows that, beyond the joy of pursuing the skill, there’s also an undercurrent of friendly competition that is quite enjoyable. Just like the Great British Bake-off, even amateurs enjoy comparing their dishes to what their friends and loved ones made, just to see who’s got the most skill.
Sometimes this can also be the best way to promote learning, with several amateur bakers trying their hand at a sweet treat and figuring things out on the go. Even if everyone’s baked goods turn out a little messy, there are still enough sweet treats to go around for the crowd.
#19 So We Tried…
Image source: NellaJade98
#20 I Thought I Could Use A Leftover Sheet Of Puff Pastry As A Tart Shell. In My Hubris, I Did Not Google It. It’s The Ugliest Thing I’ve Ever Made
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#21 What Did I Do Wrong??
Image source: Whole-Owl8375
Many of the folks on this list might have tried their best at baking just to end up with a goopy mess. Regardless, they seem to have a positive attitude about it, and that has a lot to do with the creative aspect of this hobby. According to Northern Healthcare, people often find joy in making and innovating with this skill.
By experimenting with new flavors, learning different recipes, and putting their own spin on a dish, they might feel a sense of accomplishment and joy. That’s because creativity has been shown to lower cortisol levels and provide an outlet for folks to cope with difficult emotions.
#22 Make Sure To Feed The Floor Too Sometimes
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#23 That One Time I Put Half The Amount Of Flour In By Accident. And Then To Realize It Wasn’t Flour But Pancake Mix
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#24 Chocolate Chip Cookies
Image source: Cowgomuwu
Most people might think of baking as a simple way to make something tasty, but many don’t realize it can boost mood and mental well-being. One interesting thing some bakers do is take their anger and frustration out on the dough, which helps them feel better.
Just engaging in the activity and entering a flow state can help take your mind off difficulties and make you feel better about yourself and your life. Just a few minutes of this hobby a day can reduce stress, improve sleep, and lower blood pressure, which is good for the immune system too.
#25 Guess Who Forgot The Flour In Their Cookies
Image source: Secret_Equipment_299
#26 Would Anyone Like A Cookie??
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#27 The Icing Went Wrong So I Turned The Cake Into A Worm
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All these baking fails should remind you that progress happens only when you accept failure. That’s exactly what the folks on this list are doing: messing up and trying again until they can make a delicious dish. You should also keep doing your best, and try your hand at baking or any other hobby that suits your tastes.
We’d love to know if you’ve ever cooked or made anything that didn’t turn out quite like you expected. Do share your stories in the comments below.
#28 Never Give Up! (Macarons)
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#29 Perfect Strawberry Thumbprint Cookies
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#30 Delivery Guy Made It One Block
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#31 Since Everyone’s Posting Their Birthday Fails, I Thought I’d Share The Lex Luthor Cupcakes My Daughter Asked For Her Last Birthday
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#32 You Would Think A Cookbook Would Test The Submitted Recipes Before They Publish Them…
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#33 My Nieces Unicorn Cake My Mom Made
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#34 Ugly Blueberry Muffins
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#35 I Put Whey Too Much Protein, My Cake Turned To A Chicken
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#36 My Sister Forgot The Dry Ingredients
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#37 Cheesecake Cracked So Hard It Greeted Me
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#38 Black Bean Brownies Turned Out Somehow Both Burnt Amd Raw??
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#39 I Made Blueberry Muffins, Hold The Blueberries
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#40 Followed A Pinterest Recipe It Didn’t Come Out Spongy Is This Edible Or Did I Miserably Fail?
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#41 Apparently One Was 8 Years Out Of Date-
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#42 The Lid Was, In Fact, Not Oven Safe
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#43 Accidentally Made Butter, Instead Of Whip Cream?
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#44 Looks Like A Fail, But Super Tasty If Incredibly Dense And Rich. Modified Hello Dollies AKA Magic Cookie Bars
Image source: OriginalTacoMoney
#45 Goal Was Cookies, Outcome Was Bread
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#46 Chocolate Buttercream Cupcakes
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#47 I Tried Making Cookies From Scratch Tonight
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#48 What Happened Here? They Were In The Same Oven With Same Ingredients. The Top One Doesn’t Looks Normal
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#49 What The Heck Happened Here?!
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#50 Tried Making Gluten Free Petit-Fours For A Post-Apocalyptic Fallout Themed Party
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#51 Note To Self: Think Sprinkles Are Not Meant For The Oven
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#52 Oh, Are We Doing Cursed Birthday Cakes?
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#53 Dad’s Birthday Cake
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#54 Decided To Make Macarons At 12am…
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#55 ….. They Are The Size Of Cakes
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#56 What Did I Forget?
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#57 What Happened To My Chocolate Chips?
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#58 Tried To Make My Mom A Birthday Cake With Raspberries In-Between The Layers
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#59 Left My Dough To Rise For An Hour— Accidentally Cooked It Instead
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#60 Thought I Had Memorized The Recipe, Apparently I Had Not
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#61 My Sad Bday Cake Which I Attempted To Make For Mysef
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#62 What Have I Done!?
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#63 The Flesh Muffins
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#64 My First Time Making Cinnamon Rolls
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#65 Blender Too Weak How To Salvage Nutella
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#66 Somehow My Mom Completely Ruined Her Peanut Butter Cookies
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#67 White Chocolate & Caramel Cookies
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#68 Uh…something Happened To My Cake Pop
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#69 My Wife Made Breadsticks
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#70 Merengue With Stevia
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#71 Time For A New Cake Tin
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#72 Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
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