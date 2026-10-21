Andrew Scott: Bio And Career Highlights

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Andrew Scott: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Andrew Scott

5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

$10 million, 2026 est.

Irish

October 21, 1976

Dublin, Ireland

50 Years Old

Libra

Andrew Scott: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Andrew Scott?

Andrew Scott is an Irish actor celebrated across both screen and stage for his magnetic performance style. His subtle characterizations bring compelling psychological depth, intellectual rigor, and precise detail to complex, morally ambiguous roles.

He earned international acclaim playing the unhinged villain Jim Moriarty in the British drama Sherlock. The iconic portrayal earned him a prestigious BAFTA Television Award and established his reputation as one of the most versatile and electrifying actors of his generation.

Early Life and Education

Young Andrew Scott spent his childhood in the Churchtown suburb of Dublin, Ireland. His mother taught art while his father managed an employment agency, surrounding him with a supportive household that encouraged creative expression.

He attended Gonzaga College and joined local youth theater groups to build confidence. Although he later enrolled at Trinity College Dublin to study drama, he left after six months to begin performing professionally at the Abbey Theatre.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decade, Scott maintained a notably private personal life away from tabloid attention. He previously shared a quiet long term relationship with British writer Stephen Beresford before the couple ended their partnership.

The actor currently has no children and keeps his domestic life deliberately low key. He continues to reside in London while focusing his energy entirely on high profile stage and screen work.

Career Highlights

Scott gained widespread television acclaim playing Jim Moriarty in Sherlock and the Priest in Fleabag. He followed these successes with critically lauded lead roles in the thriller series Ripley and the poignant romantic drama film All of Us Strangers.

His extensive theater work includes celebrated performances across top venues in London and New York. He earned widespread praise for his multi character solo performance in Vanya as well as his starring turn in Present Laughter at The Old Vic.

To date, Scott has earned two Laurence Olivier Awards and a BAFTA Television Award. He has also collected nominations for three Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards, establishing his status as a premier dramatic talent.

Signature Quote

“Find out who you are and try not to be afraid of it.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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