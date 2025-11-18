Woman Sees Just How Manipulative Her BF Really Is After Anime Pillow Tears Them Apart

You might be surprised to know that America has the biggest anime fanbase, second to Japan. And some of them take their love for the cartoons, games and films super seriously. One gamer’s love for the genre saw him rack up an impressive collection of toys and artwork. But it was his sexy anime body pillow that ended up getting in the middle of his relationship with his girlfriend.
The woman had allowed the pillow to live rent-free in their home. She wasn’t really comfortable with it but said nothing out of respect for his love of anime. But when her parents came to visit, she was not prepared to answer any questions about the third party in their relationship. She did what she needed to do, and was shocked by his reaction. The girlfriend sought advice online about how to put the argument to bed.
Some fans take their obsession with anime seriously, and claim those outside of their world don’t really understand them
Anime has become hugely popular over the years. It’s a genre of animation that originated in Japan. You’ll recognize anime cartoons or films by their bright colors, fiery graphics and energetic characters. And you’ll recognize the characters by their huge eyes, untamed hair, long arms and legs, and big emotions. Even if you’re not a fan of the genre, you might have heard of Pokémon or Dragonball Z. But there are deep, darker, and sexier characters.
Anime “fandom” is big business. It even has its own name. “Otaku” refers to the subculture and practices of anime fans. And some fans really take their love for anime to the extreme. “Many anime fans watch thousands of hours of shows, attend conventions and clubs, and visit famous anime sights,” reads the book Anime And Manga Fandom. The authors took a deep dive into the history of anime and the lives of some of its millions of fans. They were on a mission to break the stigma sometimes attached to “Otaku”.
The boyfriend said he’s spent his whole life feeling like people think he’s weird for being into anime
“Anime (animated films) and manga (comic books) fans are easily misunderstood and can even face prejudice,” write the authors. “In fact, they are considered nerds or weirdoes in the eye of many people.” Not all people are the same. And neither are all anime fans.
The book goes on to describe the different types of anime fans. Each type has its own dedicated name. For example, “The waifu is used to describe an anime or manga fan who is dedicated to one character, and his/her obsession has no bounds.” Breaking it down further, the authors define “waifu” as an anime or manga character that a fan considers to be his/her wife or husband. And “husbando” as a male character that a female anime fan loves.
The authors say there are no boundaries between the virtual and real world when it comes to waifus and husbandos. But add that this shouldn’t be seen as strange. “The waifu and husbando’s obsession with a fictional character is quite normal because fantasy is a large part of the attraction… Fantasy does not have to be real and more often is not real,” reads chapter 23 of the book.
Anime body pillows are one way for fans to get their fix, and have gained popularity in some circles, while ruffling feathers in others
The word “dakimakura” comes from the Japanese word “daki”, meaning “embrace” – and makura meaning “pillow.” As with anime, there are various “genres” of the “dakimakura”, or body pillow. Some are pretty innocent and standard, while others are considered lewd or risque. And there’s no shortage of x-rated anime pillows being sold online. In fact, you can even have one custom-made to suit your size (or other) preferences.
This is how one online marketplace describes their range of intimate anime pillows: “An incredibly fun, exciting and sometimes a bit controversial aspect of anime culture. These soft, plush characters, designed to replicate your favorite anime heroes, villains, or love interests, offer a novel form of escapism and a physical embodiment of your passion for anime.”
The site goes on to explain the anime pillows have gained attention in recent years “as anime fans look for ways to connect even more closely with their favorite series” and bring characters to life “in a unique and intimate way.” It adds that pillows come in various shapes and sizes, with some “designed to perfectly mimic the human body, offering an alternative form of companionship that can be comforting and stimulating.”
The world’s first talking anime body pillow was unveiled in 2015, and responds to touch
It gave a whole new meaning to the phrase “pillow talk”. In an interview with Tech In Asia, the pillow’s inventor said the it works with a companion app. The user positions sensors anywhere on the pillow. And when the sensors are touched, the pillow responds with one of 500 different sounds. The type of sound you get depends on the type of touch you give.
While the boyfriend hadn’t taken his love for anime this far, the woman did say his body pillow featured a sexy anime girl. And that she was never really comfortable with it from the start. Her parents might very well have not been either. But he might never truly understand why.
