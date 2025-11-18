How this works is that if you have an onscreen keyboard, it will probably have at least three word recommendations on the top. Write “I” and then keep clicking the leftmost word until you’re happy with it. Also, try to explain where the phrases came from if they did come from anything. Lemme try: I used the Celestial Willow jam to go along with this boring bread and ran to hug him as tears came to his eyes explaining the truth in the least painful way possible to quickly grab leaves and then you say sorry and it’s forgotten.– Okay, this is a lot… The “Celestial Willow jam to go along with this boring bread” was back from my ‘slightly obsessed with Sea of Stars’ days. “Ran to him as tears came to his eyes” was me attempting to write a decent book one time, it was called Bone Quest: Carver’s Will. “Explaining the truth in the lest painful way possible” is a substitute for saying “sarcasm”, and “then you say sorry and it’s forgotten” was definitely a Bone Quest line. Part of one of my favorite Bone Quest lines, actually.
#1
I
#2
I have to get my hair cut today.
I do need a slight trim tbh…
#3
I don’t know if I can get a hold of you but I have a question for you about the car that I have for you and I need to know if you have a car
#4
I have a question for you too
#5
I have to get a new phone in booth for the puppies are there in a bit I am getting him a call him now so he will have to be a Hello friend today and he will have a great day too love u too love ya and miss ya guys too far from the Sun.
#6
I think they are good for the reactions of his family and Olive when they heard what he was about to say but was quickly interrupted by Forest Olive has never met his son Persian who is sitting on the ground and immediately looked up to see his daughter at all costs and he sees a year old Forest had the same look that Persian had to massage the mans overly tattooed back in the air but I couldn’t do it so he yelled at me
….i guess the story that i’m writing in google docs has now taken over my phone’s predictive text..
#7
I am dark psychic and I am all that lingers in my truth and I am all that lingers and I am all that lingers and I am all that lingers and I am all that lingers and I…
And it continues on forever… The dark psychic part comes from a game I used to play years ago and uh idk what is all that lingers. No idea where that is from.
#8
I don’t know how to get over the door and I still need to get over the house and feel like I need a lift to the woman who knows what to say about the rooster and I don’t want to know how to get the money for you but it’s a secret breeding thing.
#9
I have to be honest with myself that this was the best time of year for my kids and my kids and my kids and the fact I have a job and I don’t know what I would have to be able do for my daughter and I have no clue how much money that is worth.
#10
I was thinking that same for you but you have the best to do it in your own place.
Not really sure WTF my predictive text is on about!
#11
I have a few minutes before my appointment at the moon but I’ll let you know when I’m ready for a walk to work
#12
I don’t think I have any money left
Too honest 😭
#13
I don’t think I will have a lot to say about the job but it is the only reason to get the money to get it on my bag so I’ll get a license to the house for a few hours a year or something like this for the first one of them all ties in with you to be careful on your phone to the police.
#14
If you have any questions or comments this site has a good time to do it and it was great for me.
#15
I don’t know how to make a difference in my life I don’t want to be in the same time zone as you.
#16
Indoor climbing houseplants.
#17
I wonder how many undone household chores will go unnoticed if I don’t do them today.
#18
i am so happy for you to have the best day in your new job.
– unexpectedly wholesome.
