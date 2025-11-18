Hey Pandas, Would You Survive Or Die In The Hunger Games? (Closed)

by

What’s your strategy to win? Or how would you die?

#1

Haven’t read the books yet (waiting to go to the library aghhh but knowing me, I say die without any hesitation.

#2

I’m fast, strong and amazing at climbing. I think I might get halfway? but probably not win

#3

Dead in five minutes. No doubt about it. Middle-aged, out of shape, and have accumulated too many injuries over a lifetime of clumsiness.

#4

I think I’d have a good chance. I’m fit, I’m strong, I wouldn’t have any of those ethical barriers to make me hesitate.
I’d be happy with any sharp object, but an axe would be preferred for it’s survival versatility.
I think most people would be in with a chance if they can survive the opening melee.
I think overconfidence would be my biggest weakness.

#5

Die. I don’t have a chance. Probably best just to kill myself.

#6

I’d die soooo fast

#7

Go for the nearest backpack and if there is a light weapon such as a knife or axe. Then run to the forest and be constantly moving during the night. If any sponsors send me containers I will use what’s inside them and fill the empty container with water to carry with me when the game masters start to drain the water.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
