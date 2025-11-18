Hey Pandas, Would You Survive Or Die In The Hunger Games? (Closed)

What’s your strategy to win? Or how would you die?
#1
Haven’t read the books yet (waiting to go to the library aghhh but knowing me, I say die without any hesitation.
#2
I’m fast, strong and amazing at climbing. I think I might get halfway? but probably not win
#3
Dead in five minutes. No doubt about it. Middle-aged, out of shape, and have accumulated too many injuries over a lifetime of clumsiness.
#4
I think I’d have a good chance. I’m fit, I’m strong, I wouldn’t have any of those ethical barriers to make me hesitate.
I’d be happy with any sharp object, but an axe would be preferred for it’s survival versatility.
I think most people would be in with a chance if they can survive the opening melee.
I think overconfidence would be my biggest weakness.
#5
Die. I don’t have a chance. Probably best just to kill myself.
#6
I’d die soooo fast
#7
Go for the nearest backpack and if there is a light weapon such as a knife or axe. Then run to the forest and be constantly moving during the night. If any sponsors send me containers I will use what’s inside them and fill the empty container with water to carry with me when the game masters start to drain the water.
