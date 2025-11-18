Hey Pandas, Why Do People Hate Kids?

I ask this because I am a teen, and I like kids since I think they’re cute. I see how people can be pretty toxic complaining about literal toddlers. I don’t get it.
#1
Nobody hates kids.
They hate the parents for not raising kids right, or for letting kids getting away with antisocial behaviour.
That being said, kids are a prime example of the whole ‘One man’s junk, is another man’s treasure’ saying. What you find cute; The silly innocent questions, the adorable giggling, the made up games, the squealing laughter… Others find incredibly annoying.
#2
One of my friends doesn’t like kids because of their voices. She thinks their voices are squeaky and annoying to listen to. She also doesn’t like being around those she thinks are immature, and who don’t make good decisions. This is from what I understand of what she told me, not my views.
#3
Because parents won’t parent.
#4
I don’t hate kids, in general. I definitely don’t hate my own. It’s different when they’re your own kids because you have better control over them and make decisions, rules and they’re more akin to your personality.
I can’t bear being around other people’s kids because they just stare at me and they say really mean things. The first time I showed up to my daughter’s grade 3 class, she said she was upset because everyone told her I was so ugly. Now, I shouldn’t take what kids say to heart, but I still feel and it still stings. I blame their upbringing, though. Whenever a kid acts a certain way, it really is a reflection on the parents.
I definitely don’t like hearing little kids screeching. But what really drives me up the wall is when the parents ignore their kids making them build up to screaming banshees while parading their kid around the store like nothing is wrong.
The way my mom put it, “The kids act bratty. The parents are the brats.”
#5
I don’t hate kids. They’re cute in limited doses.
That being said, they’re smelly, messy, loud, entitled, unpredictable, and expensive. I would never want to be around one for extended periods of time.
#6
If you mean hate toddlers, then yes, I hate kids. I can deal with them, but in my opinion, they’re just way too needy and rely on you for everything. They’re also loud and gross and chaotic and need constant supervision. I’m not even an adult yet and I’m already debating whether or not I actually want kids just because I hate toddlers so much.
#7
They’re sticky
#8
idk man I don’t know any adults that hate me
#9
I don’t hate kids, but I don’t WANT kids (at least not beyond my stepson, whom I love, and who is not a toddler). I value my personal space, consideration of others, cleanliness, and a generally calm environment. None of those qualities are associated with toddlers. It isn’t their fault–they just haven’t learned to be decent citizens yet, and I have neither the desire nor patience to teach them.
It’s also worth noting that we are biologically driven to respond to the needs of babies and small children when they cry or shriek (oh, the shrieking), and when I hear those sounds, it sets off this visceral, adrenaline-fueled reaction that feels much more like anxiety than motivation to care for something. At least for me.
#10
I don’t hate children but I do not have the patience to put up with them.
#11
Go to r/childfree. The whole sub hates children and calls them “crotch-goblins”. You’ll find some reasons there, but most of them are c**p.
