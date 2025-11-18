Hey Pandas, Who’s Your Favorite Book Character?

Name the best book character ever, and which book they come from.
#1
I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS QUESTION! I HONESTLY LOVE NICO DI ANGELO MORE THAN I LOVE MY SISTER
#2
Rincewind from the Discworld. Or the Librarian. Ook. Or Death.
#3
Oh dear God idk if I can pick..probably will solace or nico di Angelo from Percy Jackson/heroes of Olympus and Magnus Chase from the Magnus Chase series
#4
Probably Fezzik from the Princess Bride. Or Prince Rupert of the Forest Kingdom, also known as Captain Hawk of the Haven City Guard from the Blue Moon and Hawk and Fisher novels by Simon R Green.
#5
Miles Raymond from the book (and movie) “Sideways”. A middle-aged teacher with lots of flaws and a love for wine. Just like myself…
Really enjoyed the character in both the book and the movie. Too bad the writer tore his character totally apart in the sequel and made him a complete different person. Only to bring the “old” Miles back in the third book. That was in my opinion a very bad idea. So in the end you only need to know the first book. Forget the sequels.
An honorary mention is Levi Stoltzfus – a character by Brian Keene and appears in the Horror-novels “Dark Hollow”, “Ghost Walk”, “A Gathering of Crows” and “Last of the Albawitches”.
#6
GRAYSON FREAKING HAWTHORNE.
IF HE DOESNT GET ALL THE LOVE HE DESERVES IN THE GRANDEST GAME, I WILL LITERALLY DIE. I NEED HIMMMMMM
ALSO NIKOLAI LANSTOV
#7
ok answering my own post
ik so many ppl hate maze runner but NEWT IS ADHSDHSGHGS
#8
Technically this is also an anime, but this arc with his backstory is only in manga for…ahem..
OMG YORIICHI TSUGIKUNI FROM KNY LITERALLY HURTS MY HEART! HES SO DANG SWEET, AND DESERVES THE F-ING WORLD, BUT HE HAD SUCH A MISERABLE FREAKING LIFE AND IT MAKES ME SO SADDDDDDDDDDD…
Hes my favorite tbh….I should write a fate swap au for him and his a-hole brother….
#9
Ragne, the shapeshifting half-goddess from Little Thieves. If you know her I commend you, but she is blunt, innocent, and hilarious. A bit like Nimona, but less violent. Highly highly recommend the book, the sequel isn’t as good though. Little Thieves, by Margaret Owen.
#10
Ebenezer Scrooge.
He realized a lifetime of lessons on being human, of loving and forgiving in one night, and, according to the story, never forgot what he learned and became the icon of what is best in mankind.
THAT is something to aspire to.
#11
Peter Parker/Spider-Man from Thousands of marvel comics (616 version is the best)
#12
Jack Reacher
#13
The Puppetiers from Larry Nivens works.
#14
#15
#16
Orochimaru
#17
