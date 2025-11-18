Hey Pandas, Who Saved Your Life? (Closed)

Hey, pandas. I’ve been thinking a lot about how much my favorite person means to me and how much I love to talk about her and what she does for me. So, tell me about the person who saved you. Feel free to share all the details; there’s no holding back here!
#1
It was an instant attraction. We came from different backgrounds and we made each other laugh a lot. He was fun, and still is. We married after knowing each other 9 weeks. That was 47 years ago. I think he saved me from being reckless with wild abandon.
My husband literally saved me when he performed the Heimlich maneuver on me when I was choking.
